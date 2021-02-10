For a half, York Catholic stayed right with Delone Catholic, but the Squirettes made a defensive adjustment at halftime and steadily pulled away from the Fighting Irish on their way to a 64-44 victory in a YAIAA-3 girls basketball contest Wednesday night at Sonny Shephard Gym in McSherrystown.
Playing for the first time since Jan 19, York Catholic (3-4, 2-2) handled Delone’s vaunted full-court pressure well enough before intermission to go the break trailing just 29-25.
But the Squirettes tweaked their press and took control right out of the break with a 12-4 spurt to begin the third quarter.
“They attacked our press in the first half and we didn’t run it correctly, either,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “We made an adjustment at halftime and ran it the way we’re supposed to in the second half.”
He continued, “Give York Catholic credit, though, they played well in the first half. They made it a dogfight, for sure.”
Delone (13-0, 9-0) carried a 46-33 advantage into the final stanza and continued to widen the gap, leading by as many as 23 points, which the Squirettes did on three different occasions.
“They have more talent than we do and that’s the biggest difference,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said. “They went after us with their press and it went from close to not close in a hurry.”
YC opened the game well, scoring the first five points of the contest on a jumper by Drew Kile and a trifecta from Gabbie Tully in the first 90 seconds of the game.
A triple by Giana Hoddinott got the hosts going as they ripped off a 16-2 run that had Bankos calling for time at the 2:47 mark of the opening quarter.
The Irish responded by scoring 11 of the final 15 points of the first quarter and trailed 20-18 when the quarter horn sounded.
York Catholic got to within 22-21 on Juliana Bona’s charity toss with 5:35 to play in the second quarter, but never had a chance to take the lead.
A pair of free throws by Abby Jacoby stemmed the tide for the Squirettes.
Jacoby entered the game averaging 6 ppg, but doubled her season average and finished with a season-high 12 points.
“Abby is a tough kid and she really competes,” Eckenrode said. “She handles the ball well, she can shoot it and she defends very well. She’s an underrated player, in my opinion.”
Makenna Mummert (16 points) and Maggie Hughes (14 points) also posted season highs for the winners, while Hughes also collected a game-high 11 boards.
“Delone just doesn’t make many mistakes,” Bankos said. “They have a lot of different offensive weapons, which makes them very hard to defend.”
Hoddinott made it a quartet of Squirettes in double digits with 15 points, while also hauling down seven rebounds.
“Giana draws a lot of attention from our opponents,” Eckenrode said. “She takes some difficult shots, but she’s an unselfish player, too.”
Delone returns to action when it plays at Littlestown on Friday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
York Catholic 18 7 8 11 — 44
Delone 20 9 17 18 — 64
York Catholic (44): Ashley Patterson 4 2-2 12, Gabbie Tully 1 0-0 3, Drew Kile 3 0-1 6, Sam Bulik 4 1-3 9, Julianna Bona 3 1-3 7, Meredith Smith 2 0-0 4, Paige O’Brien 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Keely Brennan, Amanda Reed, Sharllese Collins. Totals: 18 4-9 44.
Delone Catholic (64): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Abby Jacoby 4 2-2 12, Giana Hoddinott 5 3-3 15, Ella Hughes 1 1-1 3, Meredith Wilson 0 0-4 0, Makenna Mummert 7 0-0 16, Maggie Hughes 5 2-2 14, Emily McCann 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Marissa Miller, Brielle Baughman, Kaitlyn Schwarz. Totals: 23 10-14 64.
3-pointers: YC-Patterson 2, O’Brien, Tully; DC-Jacoby 2, Hoddinott 2, Mummert 2, M. Hughes 2. JV: York Catholic 35, Delone 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.