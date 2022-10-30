The Times Area will be well represented at the boys’ state cross country championships in Hershey.
The District 3 Championships, which serves as the qualifying meet for states, was held Saturday at Big Spring High School, and area runners will move on to states in all three classifications.
Delone Catholic has had one of its best seasons in years, and the Squires had high hopes in Class 1A for returning to states as a team. It was not to be however, as Kutztown and Tulpehocken had too much depth, and they will be the district representatives for state glory. But Delone will be represented by two individuals, who both ran great races.
Senior Aden Davis was smart and conservative in the first mile, and it set him up beautifully for what he was trying to do. At the mile, the leaders were out in 5:10, and there was a pretty good pack up front. Davis was back a bit, leading a Squire contingent of Ryan Young and Joey Caitlin, and the trio passed the mile in 15th, 18th, and 19th places.
The top 10 runners not on the top two teams would qualify.
“I knew a lot of people were going to go out fast, and I told myself not to get carried out with them,” Davis said. “We were really big on visualization this week, so I felt confidence at the mile, because I knew I had gone out right.”
At two miles, Landon Hostetter of Annville-Cleona was holding on to a narrow two-second lead over Henry Friedrichs of Veritas Academy. Meanwhile, Davis had moved his way up into the middle of the Kutztown pack and was looking strong. At that point, Young still had his teammate in sight, but did not know how he stood with his place.
“I didn’t have any idea how close I was to the cut-off line for states,” Young said. “I was just taking it one mile at a time, so when I passed the mile, I was just thinking, OK now have a good second mile. Our visualization was good this week.”
Davis powered up Kill Hill, then cruised home in eighth place with a time of 17:40.0. Young closed well and came in 15th in 18:09.0. Hostetter blasted the final 800, winning the race in 16:38.3, nine seconds ahead of Friedrichs.
Delone finished in fifth place as a team with 114 points. Kutztown and Tulpehocken ended up tied for first with 58 points, but Kutztown was the winner by tie-breaker.
“It was nice, especially on the uphills, because I run hills well, and I was picking people off as I went,” Davis said. “That was a better way to run it. Going from freshman year thinking it was going to really be rough, to being a senior and us being serious contenders, that has meant a lot.”
As Davis will be leaving as a senior, Young is ready to take over the reins of a young team.
“We had such a good season,” Young said. “I think it’s the best season we have had in a long time. I feel the passing of the torch from Aden, and I think we can keep getting better.”
Matthias Sacco ran hard for Fairfield, leading the Knights with a 49th-place finish in 20:05.8.
In the 2A race, Peyton Small had nothing to lose and everything to gain. After a breakout race at the YAIAA meet a couple of weeks ago, the Littlestown junior is still riding the momentum of that fine performance. On Saturday, Small ran according to plan and got out hard to avoid getting caught in the crowd. He was in the top ten at the mile, running well within himself, and was in perfect position.
“We took it out hot today,” Small said. “It was fast, but I had the same plan as I had last week, and that was to get out there with the top runners. At this meet last year I almost got pushed over in the first stretch, so I knew I had to get out and avoid all that traffic.”
In 2A, those who were in the top 15 runners not on the top three teams would move on to states. The plan paid off for the second week in a row as Small trusted that he would be able to keep up the pace after a fast start. Colin Whitaker of Lampeter-Strasburg was out ahead of everyone and did not let up the entire race. He was clearly the class of the field, coming home in 15:40.5 to win by 27 seconds. But behind him some intriguing races were taking place.
Small found himself in the final mile locked in a duel with Fleetwood’s Nate Goldsborough. The pair was battling for seventh place, and were stride for stride for much of the final 800 meters. They both knew that they were going to states, but neither wanted to give up even a step to the other. Just as they were approaching the final turn to the finish, Small put on a surge and powered up the hill to the line grabbing the seventh position. His time of 16:40.3 was a whopping 1:33 better than his time on the course last year.
“There were some surges throughout the second mile and a lot of back and forth, but I held my pace,” Small said. “I was racing the guy from Fleetwood, and I was trying to be patient, and when I knew I had it, I went for it. I wanted to beat him to the final turn, and when I got there I took off. I think I have an OK chance to medal next week, but I just want to go out and have my best race. I want to do everything to make it my best one.”
Bermudian Springs’ top runner, Parker Sanders, struggled with the crowded field and placed 76th in 19:13.2, just one-tenth ahead of teammate Cole Stuart. Liam Hardy came in 80th for Biglerville (19:18.3), and Littlestown’s Jared Lochery was 81st in 19:18.6.
The 3A race was crazy as usual, with 233 runners and 26 teams. The frenzied crowd filled the woods on the course and ran around amok following the race. Matthew O’Brien, the class of the YAIAA, did not fret when Susquehannock moved up from AA to AAA this year. The YAIAA champion ran confidently, just as he did in AA last year, and then outsprinted Central Dauphin’s Timothy Roden to the line, running a speedy 15:22.1 for the victory. He beat Roden by just a second and a half, but the pair were 16 seconds ahead of third place.
Back in the pack, South Western’s twin brothers, Shernel and Shernan Singh, were lurking. As the runners ran past 2,000 meters the sibs were in 22nd and 26th place. Shernel has been the Mustangs top runner all year, with Shernan further back. On Saturday, Shernan keyed on his brother and ran the race of his life.
“I felt my brother right behind me,” said Shernel, “and I said, you are not going to pass me. I have been ahead of him all season, but he had such a great race today. I thought he was going to pass me.”
Shernel maintained his early position throughout the race, and came home in 22nd place, running 16:17.2. Shernan held on for dear life and gave it his all, as he placed 29th, just five seconds behind his brother. The Mustangs, running at districts as a team for the first time in a while, placed 18th.
“It feels great to be going to states again,” said Shernel, who made it to states last year, “and this time with my brother. My plan was to go out strong and then see where I was at. I felt like my pace was good. I feel like I killed Kill Hill. I felt great. We worked so hard all summer, and it is great to get here and get to go to states.”
In 3A the top five teams qualified for states. Greencastle-Antrim pulled an upset win, scoring 139 points for the title. The Blue Devils overcame Hempfield’s top two runners, who placed third and fourth, to claim the district title by one point.
Neil Price led the New Oxford contingent with his 118th place finish (17:41.8), and Gettysburg’s Gavin Cole ran 18:03.9 to place 148th.
The state meet will take place on Saturday at the Parkview Course in Hershey. Class 1A boys will start at 1:15 pm, with the 2A race going off at 2:00 pm, and the 3A race taking place at 2:45 pm.
District 3 Boys’ Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
Class 1A
Team Results (11 scoring teams – top 2 teams to states): 1.Kutztown 58*, 2.Tulpehocken 58, 3.Annville-Cleona 73, 4.York Catholic 97, 5.Delone Catholic 114, 6.Camp Hill 155, 7.West Shore Chr. Acad. 177, 8.Lancaster Mennonite 197, 9.Fairfield 230, 10.Newport 292. * won tiebreaker
Individual Results
(85 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 10 not on top 2 teams to states)
1.Landon Hostetter (A-C) 16:38.3, 2.Henry Friedrichs (Veritas) 16:47.2, 3.Mitchell Bradley (YC) 17:15.3, 4.David Bednarczyk (Tulp) 17:19.2, 5.Allen Ebersole (Tulp) 17:24.3, 6.Phoenix Kellogg (K) 17:32.0, 7.Jayden Manbeck (Tulp) 17:36.2, 8.Aden Davis (DC) 17:40.0, 9.Cole Jones (CH) 17:48.5, 10.Luke Campbell (YC) 17:59.1.…15.Ryan Young (DC) 17:09.0, 31.Joey Caitlin (DC) 18:59.4, 34.Jack Goedecker (DC) 19:05.8, 38.Kaiden Miller (DC) 19:31.0, 41.Owen Ignatowski (DC) 19:42.2, 49.Matthias Sacco (F) 20:05.8, 52.Ethan Taylpr (F) 20:40.3, 53.Nathan Davis (F) 20:40.9, 54.Chris Brown (F) 20:42.5, 69.Josh Talcott (F) 22:00.2, 81.Liam Allen (DC) 24:18.6.
AA Boys
Team Results (17 scoring teams – top 3 teams to states): 1.Wyomissing 54, 2.Lampeter-Strasburg 66, 3.Conrad Weiser 123, 4.Boiling Springs 166, 5.No Lebanon 180, 6.Trinity 186, 7.Octorara 224, 8.Kennard-Dale 236, 9.Schuylkill Valley 249, 10.Big Spring 291, 17.Bermudian Springs 388.
Individual Results
(152 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 15 not on top 3 teams to states)
1.Colin Whitaker (LS) 15:40.5, 2.Tommy Crun (BoS) 16:07.1, 3.Paul Monsour (Wyo) 16:19.9, 4.Ben Divine (LS) 16:21.3, 5.David Giles (Wyo) 16:31.5, 6.Dylan Cunningham (KD) 16:33.1, 7.Peyton Small (Lit) 16:40.3, 8.Nate Goldsborough (Fleetwood) 16:44.0, 9.Steven Miller (WYork) 16:47.0, 10.Andrew Namatka (E Penn) 16:48.2…76.Parker Sanders (BermSp) 19:13.2, 77.Cole Stuart (BermSp) 19:13.4, 80.Liam Hardy (Big) 19:18.3, 81.Jared Lochery (Lit) 19:18.6, 93.Jacob Simpson (BermSp) 19:29.7, 96.Cyrus Marshall (Lit) 19:30.0, 128.Bryce Harner (BermSp) 20:17.7, 136.Logan Phillips (BermSp) 20:33.7, 138.Lucas Campagna (BermSp) 20:39.4, 150.Adrian Karras (BermSp) 21:54.4.
AAA Boys
Team Results (26 scoring teams – top 5 teams to states): 1.Greencastle-Antrim 139, 2.Hempfield 140, 3.Manheim Twp 145, 4.Cumberland Valley 167, 5.Hershey 188, 5.Carlisle 206, 6.Mechanicsburg 223, 7.Exeter 233, 8.Twin Valley 252, 9.Elizabethtown 284, 10.Gov Mifflin 314…17.South Western 396.
Individual Results
(233 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 25 not on top 5 teams to states)
1.Matthew O’Brien (Susq) 15:22.1, 2.Timothy Roden (CDauph) 15:23.6, 3.Aidan Hodge (Hemp) 15:39.1, 4.Joseph Fahrney (Hemp) 15:47.7, 5.Zack Zerbe (GM) 15:49.1, 6.Kevin Shank (Car) 15:50.2, 7.Anthony Engle (TV) 15:51.9, 8.Joseph Butler (CV) 15:55.9, 9.Gunner Geib (MT), 10.Vinay Raman (Her) 16:00.2…22.Shernel Singh (SW) 16:17.2, 29.Shernan Singh (SW) 16:22.111.Allen Divel (SW) 17:37.3, 118.Neil Price (NOx) 17:41.8, 135.Austin Tyler (SW) 17:55.3, 147.James Bonczewski (SW) 18:03.3, 148.Gavin Cole (Get) 18:03.9, 213.Liam Rosenbach (NOx) 19:02.8, 214.Evan Tracy (SW) 19:03.0, 219.Elijah Beichler (NOx) 19:19.5, 229.Owen Ricker (SW) 19:43.9, 233.Owen Clapsaddle (Get) 21:46.7.
