SOFTBALL
Littlestown 13, Kennard-Dale 2
Chelsey Stonesifer had a week’s worth of RBI in just three innings on Wednesday, driving in eight runs in a big win over the Rams.
Stonesifer ripped an RBI double in the first inning, then belted a three-run home run in the second. As an encore, Stonesifer hammered a grand slam in the third inning as the Bolts built a 12-0 lead.
Rebecca Green also went deep, cranking a two-run shot in the third.
Bailey Rucker and Carley Chaney rattled two hits apiece, with Rucker smacking a two-bagger as the Bolts improved to 7-2 overall.
In the pitching circle, Stonesifer fired a two-hitter, fanning eight batters over five innings.
Kennard-Dale 000 20 — 2 2 3
Littlestown 156 1x — 13 9 0
Golden, H. Serruto (3). Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Golden. SO-BB: Golden 0-3, Serruto 0-1, Stonesifer 8-1. 2B: L-Stonesifer, Rucker. HR: L-Stonesifer 2, Green
Millersburg 10, Fairfield 3
Kierstyn Smith fanned 10 in a complete game in the circle for the Indians, who jumped out early and never looked back against the Knights.
Kira Weikert started and took the loss for Fairfield, but had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4. Catcher Sarah Devilbiss had the lone RBI for the Knights, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Millersburg 202 303 0 — 10 15 1
Fairfield 000 003 0 — 3 9 2
Smith and Baker; Kira Weikert, Ellie Snyder (5) and Sarah Devilbiss. WP: Smith. LP; Wiekert. SO-BB: Smith 10-0; Weikert 4-1, Snyder 1-4. 2B: M-Strait. F-Devilbiss, Weikert Alyssa Wiles. 3B: M-Strait.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 6, Millersburg 4
The Knights rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to take down the Indians on Wednesday in non-league action.
Will Myers and Andrew Koons were both 2-for-4 with two RBI apiece, with Koons and Eric Ball slugging doubles. Jake Myers and Cody Valentine both scored twice and Brady Cree pitched three effective innings of relief for Fairfield (5-1).
Millersburg 030 010 0 — 4 11 1
Fairfield 002 004 x — 6 8 2
Long, Ferree (6). C. Valentine, Cree (4), Koons (7). WP: Cree. LP: Ferree. SO-BB: Long 9-4, Ferree 0-1, Valentine 3-1, Cree 3-4, Koons 1-1. 2B: M-Fulkrod; F-Ball, Koons
Littlestown 11, Kennard-Dale 10
The Bolts coupled six hits, seven walks and seven Ram errors into a victory on Wednesday.
Littlestown (5-2) went up 7-1 in the second inning but was forced to fight back after KD scored nine times over the fourth and fifth frames. Leadoff man Nate Thomas delivered the big shot for the Bolts with a three-run triple.
Kennard-Dale 010 450 0 — 10 11 7
Littlestown 070 031 x — 11 6 3
Loucks, Perzanowski (2), Smith (6). Petel, Forsythe (4), Hahn (7). WP: Forsythe. LP: Perzanowski. SO-BB: Loucks 1-4, Perzanowski 7-3, Smith 1-0, Petel 3-2, Forsythe 0-0, Hahn 2-0. 2B: KD-Smith, Loucks, Leighty. 3B: L-Thomas
Susquehannock 10, Biglerville 2
The Warriors (7-1) used a five-run burst in the third to break things open against the host Canners on Wednesday.
Kolton Trimmer doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Biglerville (1-5).
Susquehannock 115 012 0 — 10 14 1
Biglerville 000 002 0 — 2 4 0
Heaps, Wilson (4), not reported (6), Brewer (7). Sosa, Stuffle (3), Miller (6). WP: Wilson. LP: Sosa. SO-BB: Heaps 2-0, Wilson 1-0, not reported 1-3, Brewer 2-2, Sosa 2-4, Stuffle 1-2, Miller 1-0. 2B: S-Preston; B-Trimmer
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 22, Dover 5
Bethany Cohee lit up the Eagles for 10 points, including a six-goal showing as New Oxford raced past Dover Wednesday.
Ally Mathis also had a big game with five goals and two assists, while Zoe Englehardt made six saves in goal for the Colonials.
Dover 1 4 — 5
New Oxford 16 6 — 22
Goals: D-Na. Menard 3, Ne. Menard 1, Smith 1. NO-B. Cohee 6, Mathis 5, Winpigler 3, Lupian 2, H. Linebaugh 2, M. Cohee 2, Yingling, Henry. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 4, Winpigler 3, H. Linebaugh 3, Mathis 2, M. Cohee 2, K. Linebaugh, Henry. Shots: D-16; NO-36. Saves: D-Caitlyn Laird 12; NO-Zoe Englehardt 6.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3, West York 2
The red-hot Warriors racked up their 10th consecutive win of the season on Wednesday.
Gettysburg (11-4) received key wins in singles play by Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Both Warriors won in straight sets.
Tristan Smith nearly made a sweep before Bulldog Jackson Reiber rallied for a victory, winning 10-6 in a pro set.
Gettysburg’s Michael Bilba and Chase O’Malley locked up the team win with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at second doubles.
Gettysburg looks to close things out with a win on Friday when its hosts Dover on Senior Day.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Jaydon Vu 6-2, 6-3; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Randelle Aggravante 6-0, 6-3; 3. Jackson Reiber (WY) d. Tristan Smith 3-6, 7-6(10-8), 1-0 (10-6)
Doubles: 1. Justin Jospeh/Aidan Sherrick (WY) d. Jack Delaney/Franz Stengel 6-2, 6-3; 2. Michael Bilba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Adam Noel/Jason Ye 6-3, 6-3
Bermudian Springs 5, Biglerville 0
The Eagles scored their ninth win of the season on Wednesday when they blanked the Canners, 5-0.
Hunter Madara and Nate Brown held off the Biglerville tandem of Joshua Gills and Owen Torres, winning 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 triumph.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Sean Sneed 6-3, 6-0; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Troy Schneider 6-1, 6-2; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Juan Zarate 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Joshua Gills/Owen Torres 7-5, 6-3; 2. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Andreas Pena/Caleol Palmer 6-2, 6-2
Hanover 5, York Catholic 0
The Nighthawks won all four contested matches in straight sets on Wednesday as they drilled the Irish. Charlie Zitto, Antonio Corona and Brian Corona cruised in singles action as Hanover upped its record to 9-2.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Nate Gingerich 6-1, 6-3; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Will Hinkson 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Chandler Miltch 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Ethan Euclide/Evan Jarecki 6-2, 6-0; 2. Johnny Miller/Ricardo Martinez (H) won by forfeit
South Western 5, New Oxford 0
The Mustangs improved to 12-2 overall as they stormed past a revamped Colonial lineup on Wednesday, dropping only four combined games. Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson all posted 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles play.
The Ox fell to 4-12 with the loss.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Avery Carter 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Wade Deckman 6-0, 6-0; 3. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Dylan Fissel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Brody Rebert/Landon Salois (SW) d. Edwin Garcia/Evan Barnhart 6-0, 6-1; 2. Owen Lucey/Reece Stein (SW) d. Cole Gureckis/Elijah Rohler 6-0, 6-3
TRACK AND FIELD
York Tech boys 82, Littlestown 58
Littlestown girls 78, York Tech 66
The Bolts split with the Spartans in YAIAA track and field action, with the girls taking the victory and boys a defeat.
The Littlestown girls, led by Miranda King sweeping the 100 and 200 as well as Chloe Sentz’s victories in the pole vault and triple jump, pulled out a narrow victory over York Tech.
On the boys’ side, Zyan Herr led the way despite the loss for the Thunderbolts, winning the 100, 200, 400 relay and the high jump.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:56.7; 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 17.9, 3. Bitzel (L) 21.3; 100-1. Herr (L) 11.6, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.9; 1600-1. Volk (YT) 4:41.4, 2. Small (L) 4:43.4; 400 relay-1. Littlestown 46.6; 400-1. Griffiths (YT) 57.2, 2. Eader (L) 57.3; 300 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 47.5; 800-1. Volk (YT) 2:19.8; 200-1. Herr (L) 24.2, 3. Eader (L) 26.0; 3200-1. Small (L) 10:56; 1600 relay-1. York Tech 3:52; Javelin-1. Prawdezik (L) 116-11, 2. Stonesifer (L) 113-7, 3. Grose (L) 105-3; Shot put-1. Alleyne (YT) 36-6, 2. Stonesifer (L) 35-9.5; Discus-1. Arnold (YT) 140-3, 2. Miller (L) 101-5; Triple jump-1. Rouse (YT) 34-7.5; Long jump-1 Principe (YT) 17-3, 3. Riley (L) 16-5; High jump-1. Her (L) 5-6, 2. Riley (L) 5-2.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. York Tech 14:13; 100 hurdles-1. Nunemaker (L) 19.2, 2. Feser (L) 20.2; 100-1. King (L) 13.5, 2. Nunemaker (L) 13.7, 3. Hitchner (L) 14.1; 1600-1. Murphy (YT) 5:49, 2. Riedel (L) 6:15; 400 relay-1. Littlestown 54.5; 400-1. Johnson 1:06.3, 3. Rebert (L) 1:16.0; 300 hurdles- 1. Nunemaker (L) 56.2; 800-1. Murphy (YT) 2:36.7; 200-1. King (L) 28.6, 3. Schaeffer (L) 29.8; 3200-1. Murphy (YT) 13:29; 1600 relay-1. York Tech 4:51; Javelin-1. Staub (L) 75-5; Shot put-1. Parker (YT) 28-6, 2. Cherry (L) 25-10; Discus-1. Parker (YT) 87-1, 2. Hall (L) 70-10, 3. Staub (L) 70-0; Triple jump-1. Dillon (L) 30-3.5, 2. Sentz (L) 29-2.5; Long jump-1. Sentz (L) 13-7.5, 2. Feser (L) 12-7.5; High jump-1. Dillon (L) 4-6, 2. Feser (L) 4-6; Pole vault-1. Sentz (L) 6-6.
