The 2021 boys’ soccer season was an uneven one in Adams County.
While many programs struggled and none made the postseason, there were still plenty of highs.
Bermudian Springs, led by star striker Kyle Kuykendall, posted an impressive 9-3 record and finished second in YAIAA Division III behind powerhouse York Catholic.
While they’ve graduated fellow first-team all-star selections Dalton Reinert and Charlie Sebight in goal and defense respectively, the Eagles are hoping to make a run at the Irish, who lost all three of their first-team selections to graduation, in 2021.
Then there’s Littlestown, led by record goal scorer Josh Blose, who also bring back impact players Colin Denault and Diego Guzman.
The Thunderbolts went 5-7 a year ago, but coach Brett Powell said he believes the program is continuing to grow and that he sees good things on the horizon.
“It’s going to depend on how hard they work here in this preseason,” he said. “The whole league is very, very even. With fine margins, it’s going to be about who works hardest.’
One person he says is absolutely working hard is Blose, who made the move to forward from midfield and bagged a school-record 19 goals last season, a number that also gave him the school record for career goals with 26.
“He’s just as hungry this year, if not more than he was last year, to repeat if not outdo what he did last year,” Powell said. “And that may not mean specifically in the form of goals. Whether that’s more assists or opening thing up more for his teammates. Obviously, other teams are aware of him now and will plan for him, so he may have to affect the game in different ways.”
While the Bolts have an opening to move up the standings in the wide open D3, Powell says the program’s growth can also be measured in more than just wins and losses.
“The soccer program here at Littlestown is definitely growing, so success looks like continuing to grow and not just in terms of wins, but also in the size of program and community involvement and making sure we’re producing good members of the community,” he said.
Joining Berm and Littlestown in D3 are Biglerville, Fairfield and Delone Catholic, which combined to go 12-21-2 a year ago. The Canners will be without the now graduated Aldo Garcia, who was a first-team all-star a year ago. Fairfield, meanwhile, loses Marcus Pruy to graduation but returns first-team midfielder Nate Snyder to the equation. Delone’s lone all-star, Devon Boyd, has also since graduated.
Up in D2, Gettysburg and New Oxford posting matching 5-6-1 records in 2020. The Warriors are by the return of first-team all-star Francisco Sandoval, while the Colonials will be without Miguel Salazar after graduating in 2021. They will, however, have second-team all-star Reece Cramer back in net to lead the spine of the team, while Gettysburg loses second-team selections Ian Bellinger and Seth Hassinger to graduation.
Both teams will be looking to break the vice grip that Susquehannock currently has on the division. The Warriors went undefeated in league play in 2020 and have lost just twice in the league since 2016.
