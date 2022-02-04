Freshman Mackenzie Szlosek tied a career-high 20 points and the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team rallied back to defeat Centennial Conference foe Ursinus College 63-49 inside Bream Gym to collect its 10th consecutive win and remain undefeated in conference play.
Ursinus 15 18 9 7 — 49
Gettysburg 5 16 21 21 — 63
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 20 points, 9-15 FG, 7 rebounds
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 17 points, 8-13 FG, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
• Christina Richson ’22: 12 points, 3-5 3PT, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks
Ursinus’ Top Performers
• Maria D’Aulerio: 15 points, 6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT
• Chinwe Iromdi: 12 points, 11 rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Szlosek netted the first two baskets to give the Bullets the one-point edge (4-3) at 8:27. After that, the Bullets (17-2, 15-0 CC) struggled on the offensive end, finishing the stanza shooting under 14 percent. Ursinus went on a 12-1 run in the last seven minutes to take a 15-5 lead at the end of the stanza.
• Second Quarter: Gettysburg was feeling it from down deep as Richson and Szlosek each drained a three-pointer in the first 1:40 to slice the Bullets’ deficit down to four (15-11). Szlosek then went on to drop a lay-up and a jumper to tie the game at 15-15 at 4:57. Back-to-back treys by the Bears (2-16, 2-11 CC) helped trigger a 10-0 to pull in front 25-15 with under three minutes remaining. The visitors continued with the hot hands by finishing the half on an 8-4 run to keep a 33-21 advantage heading into the locker room.
• Third Quarter: The Bullets came out in the second half red-hot from the field as they powered a 19-4 spurt. A three-pointer by Richson capped off the run and gave the Bullets a 40-37 lead. Maria D’Aulerio drilled a three-pointer for the Bears a minute later to tie the game at 40-40. Szlosek connected on a jumper with 1:03 to go, but D’Aulerio netted a jumper as time was running out to tie the game again at 42-all. The Orange and Blue shot a quarter-best 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the floor, and the stingy defense held the Bears to 21.4 percent (3-of-14).
• Fourth Quarter: Gettysburg’s offense was flowing as they ripped a 13-1 run to lead by 12 (55-43) midway through the final stanza. D’Aulerio drained two three-pointers in a two-minute span to keep the Bears within single figures, but the Bullets fended off any chances and claimed the thrilling comeback win.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished the game by going 25-of-62 (40.3 percent) from the field and held Ursinus to 28.8 percent (17-of-59). The Bullets rank first in Division III in field-goal percentage defense (27.0 opponent).
• The Orange and Blue went 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from the free throw line, while the Bears hit 8-of-11 (72.7 percent).
• The Bullets won the rebounding battle 48-27.
• Gettysburg maintains the top spot in the conference standings. Johns Hopkins University is second (16-2, 13-1 CC), followed by Haverford College (16-5, 12-4 CC), Washington College (12-6, 8-5 CC), and Dickinson College (8-10, 7-7 CC).
• Tinner posted her 10th double-figure scoring output on the season.
• Szlosek produced her 10th double-digit outburst on the season and tied a career-high with 20 points.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets won their 12th meeting in a row against the Bears. Gettysburg holds the slight 32-28 all-time series record.
Next Up
Gettysburg plays at Ursinus on Saturday at 3 p.m.
