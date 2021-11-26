After posting a 22-5 record, capturing a division title, reaching the District 3 semifinals and qualifying for the PIAA tournament in the 2013-14 season, Bermudian Springs endured a six-year postseason drought before returning to district play a year ago.
The Eagles had a lineup that was heavily reliant on its seniors and it was a group that had gathered years of invaluable experience from playing together. Multiple players were in their third year as starters.
If Berm is to return to the postseason again in the 2021-22 season, it will take major contributions from players without much experience at the varsity level. The Eagles had five seniors in their seven-man rotation and four of their five starters have graduated.
“It’s different, but I’ve always stepped into leadership roles,” senior point guard Ethan Beachy said. “We have some talented guys and they’re eager to step forward into bigger roles. I think we can have a good season.”
Beachy, who was also the quarterback of Berm’s football team, is the team’s lone returning starter and he finished last season second on the squad at 10.6 ppg. He connected on a team-best 78 percent from the charity stripe, while also pacing the Eagles with 19 3-pointers and swiping a team-high 30 steals.
He had a high game of 20 points and hit for double figures 11 times.
“It’s tough when you don’t have much returning from the previous year, but it’s nice if one of those guys that is returning is your point guard,” Berm head coach Jared Nace said. “We’ll ask a lot of Ethan this season, but he’ll step forward and do what we need him to do. He’s a selfless player and a good facilitator of the offense.”
Sophomore Tyson Carpenter is the other returning rotation player and he saw just a shade under 13 minutes of action per game last season. Carpenter put up 26 points on the campaign, making 6-of-11 (54 percent) from beyond the arc.
Among the graduated starters are Jay Martinez (11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Jacob Schriver (7.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Connor Shaw (7.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Brandt Yurick (6.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
The Eagles return 226 points out of the 858 they scored last season. The 47.7 ppg that Berm averaged as a team last season is the most for the Eagles since the 2013-14 campaign.
While Beachy and Carpenter have two of the five starting spots locked down, Nace sees the team as having, “six players capable of starting.”
The other four include seniors Nick Erdman and Connor Mummert and sophomores Gabe Kline and Austin Reinert.
“We need to work on knowing our roles better and getting to know each other’s tendencies better on the floor,” Beachy said. “The game slows down as you get more experience and you understand better what Coach wants from us. That’s something that I can impart on the other guys.”
Berm finished 10-4 in YAIAA-3 play a season ago, defeating every team in the division at least once.
“Littlestown and York Catholic are very good teams and I think Fairfield, even though they lost (Nik Nordberg) is gonna be good. Hanover always has athletes and they’ve got good size this year, too,” Nace said. “I think Delone will be better this year than they were a year ago. Biglerville is our big rival and you never know what to expect from York Tech. But I feel like we had a good summer and that we have a team that can be competitive in the division.”
Berm will begin the season in the Conestoga Valley Tip-Off Tournament where the Eagles will face off with the host Buckskins on Friday, Dec 10 at 7:30 p.m. The opener that evening will feature Cocalico and Warwick. The hosts were the only team that failed to qualify for the district tournament in the schools’ respective classes a season ago.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
