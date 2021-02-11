Ah, fresh snow!
Is there anything better in the morning than a new, clean coat from Mother Nature?
The birds are busy building up their seedy stores of energy for the day.
We and other critters give up our whereabouts in tracks.
Pleasing too is the point that there isn’t enough of it that we must labor to shovel it.
More on the way is welcome!
ONE BIRD, TWO BIRDS
Speaking of our bird-brained friends …
The 24th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) starts today and flies through Monday.
People around the world will be counting birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, and then enter their checklists online.
Birdwatchers set new records for the event last year, turning in nearly 250,000 list of birds seen from more than 100 countries. They identified nearly 7,000 of the world’s estimated 10,000 bird species.
“By participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count, community scientists contribute data that we use to protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow,” said Chad Wilsey, Ph.D., chief scientist at National Audubon Society. “In return, studies tell us that pausing to observe birds, their sounds and movements, improve human health.”
To learn more about how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit birdcount.org.
It is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada and is made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.
EGGING US ON
The bald eagle parents that set up housekeeping in the nest near Codorus State Park in York County are now tending to a second egg.
You can find the Hanover livestream at the PGC website www.pgc.pa.gov.
NICE ICE, BABY!
Some folks may breakout of cabin fever on this long holiday weekend, by stepping into the cold for some ice fishing.
Here’s the annual reminder to enjoy yourselves and make it home by being safe on the ice.
“Anglers should understand the risks associated with this activity and be well prepared before heading out,” said Ryan Walt, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Water and Ice Rescue Program Manager. “Even experienced ice anglers can slip or fall through the ice accidentally, and with many new anglers taking to the water recently, we want to reinforce the importance of safety before and during every ice fishing adventure.”
Here are a few safety tips.
Always wear a lifejacket or float coat while on the ice. Avoid inflatable lifejackets, which do not perform well in freezing temperatures.
When arriving at the water’s edge, visually survey the ice. Look for open water areas and signs of recent changes in water levels. Ice sloping down from the bank can indicate a recent drop in water level, while wet areas on the ice can indicate a rise in water level.
Listen for loud cracks or booms coming from the ice. This can be an indicator of deteriorating ice.
Look for new ice, which is clear or has a blue tint. New ice is stronger than old ice, which can appear white or gray.
Remember that ice thickness is not consistent across the surface of the lake or pond.
Beware of ice around partially submerged objects such as trees, brush, embankments, or structures. Ice will not form as quickly where water is shallow or where objects may absorb heat from sunlight.
Anglers should use an ice staff to probe ahead as they walk. If the ice staff punches through, retreat to shore slowly.
Always carry a pair of ice awls, which are handheld spikes. Ice awls can assist in performing a self-rescue, in which the spikes are driven into the ice to help someone pull themselves out of the water.
Never walk on ice that has formed over moving water such as a river or stream.
Never go out on ice alone.
Always let someone know your plans and when you expect to return.
Those who are new to ice fishing can get started by visiting the PFBC’s Ice/Winter Fishing webpage at www.fishandboat.com. A list of PA’s Best Fishing Waters and maps of submerged habitat structures is also available.
Anglers interested in ice fishing at a Pennsylvania State Park can search for information on current snow and ice conditions by reviewing the State Parks Winter Report on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website www.dcnr.pa.gov.
BEARING DOWN
Seven black bears went down in Adams County during the most recent seasons as part of the sixth-best tally ever, statewide, at 3,608.
Though the take in the county was down from the 11 of 2019, bears harvested in 2020 must have been as memorable as Tony Bretzman’s 329-pounder taken in Michaux State Forest.
Bowhunters set a record in the extended archery season for bears, taking 948.
Bears were taken in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units in the 2020 season.
The largest bear for 2020 was a 719-pound male taken by a crossbow on Nov. 7 in Ayr Township, Fulton County, by Abby Strayer of McConnellsburg.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been harvested legally during Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila” – Tom Brady
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
