Kyle Moody’s last trip to victory lane at Lincoln Speedway came on August 3, 2019, and 1,345 days later he found himself back on the front stretch in the pigeon hills for career win No. 5.
Moody has shown speed early this season in the #99m and the first thing he shared in victory lane was a testament to how good his car was.
“Man this car was fast tonight,” he said.
Moody was handicapped to start eighth in the 30-lap feature after driving from sixth to second in his heat race.
“I didn’t mind starting on the outside, this car the last couple of races has just launched on these starts,” he said. “We’ve been really good passing cars right off the get-go.”
Moody was up to third by lap 6 got by Michael Millard for second on lap 12 with a slider in turns 1 and 2. After taking the lead on lap 19 the caution came out on lap 21 as Chase Dietz had caught Moody to challenge for the lead.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted that caution or not because I knew I was carrying a pretty good pace,” he said. “I did see his (Dietz) nose there right before the caution.”
Dietz made one last attempt at the top spot on the final lap but Moody held him off for the win and to take home the $4,000 prize.
Prior to the green Dylan Norris and Tim Wagaman both went to the work area. Norris did not come back out which allowed the alternate starter, Domenic Melair, to tag the rear for the start behind Wagaman who was able to change their flat tire for the start of the 30-lap feature.
Glenndon Forsythe got to turns 1 and 2 ahead of pole-sitter Michael Millard but Matt Campbell crashed down the back stretch bringing out the red.
The field lined up for a complete restart and this time Millard got to turns 1 and 2 first, with Forsythe in second and Cole Young third.
Billy Dietrich got under Trey Hivner for fourth. Moody followed to take fifth from Hivner. The red flag came out again on lap 4 for Tyler Esh in turn 2 on lap 4.
Millard led Forsythe, Young, Billy and Moody on the restart. Millard drove through the middle with Forsythe opting for the bottom. The top two raced wheel to wheel at the line with Millard holding the lead. Forsythe took the top spot from Millard coming out of turn 4 on lap 6. Moody was up to third and with Billy working on Young for fourth.
Forsythe was pulling away from the field with Young still fending off Billy’s challenge for fourth. Moody caught Millard and took second with a slider in turns 1 and 2 on lap 12. Billy got by Young for fourth and followed Moody past Millard to move into third.
Moody went to work reeling in Forsythe. Meanwhile Chase Dietz had raced his way to fourth. Moody took the lead coming out of turn 2 on lap 19. A four car race for the lead ensued between Moody, Forsythe, Billy and Dietz. Dietz got under Billy for third and then shot by Forsythe in the same lap to move up to second. Dietz used the bottom of the track to stay right on Moody’s tail tank.
The yellow flag flew on lap 21 for Millard and Freddie Rahmer coming out of turn 4. Moody, Dietz, Billy, Forsythe and Chad Trout made up the top five for the restart. Moody paced the field slowly on the restart which ended up working well for him. Trout got under Forsythe for fourth and Danny Dietrich made his way into the top five after getting by Glenndon.
Dietz made one last effort to pass Moody on the last lap but to no avail. Moody got to the checkered flag .583 seconds ahead of Dietz. Billy crossed the line third and Trout was fourth. Danny completed the top five.
Kody Hartlaub Scores 358 Sprint Season Opener Victory
After their original season opening date got rained out last week, 29 H & N Landscaping 358 sprint cars were on hand Saturday night for the first race of the season.
Pole-sitter Frankie Herr took the lead when the green flag dropped on the 20-lap feature. Kody Hartlaub and Nash Ely raced side by side into turns 1 and 2 behind Herr for second and third.
Hartlaub took the lead with a pass in turns 1 and 2 on lap 4 and never looked back.
Hartlaub was approaching heavy lapped traffic when the yellow flag flew on lap 9 for Kyle Ganoe who had stopped on the back stretch.
Hartlaub led Herr, Ely, Doug Hammaker and Hayden Miller on the restart. Hammaker went to the outside of Ely for third on the restart but was not able to complete the pass.
Joe Trone Jr. and Nick Yinger got tangled on the front stretch bringing out the red on lap 10.
Hartlaub, Herr, Ely, Hammaker and Niki Young made up the top five for the restart. Hammaker went to the outside of Ely again and this time took third on the restart. Ely tried to return the favor but Hammaker held the spot.
Steve Owings got by Young to enter into the top five. Hartlaub found himself back in lapped traffic with three laps to go but it did not slow him down. Hartlaub crossed the line 2.039 seconds ahead of Herr for his second career win at Lincoln. Hammaker finished third and Ely was fourth. Owings completed the top five.
Next Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the 410 sprint cars and 358 sprint cars. Racing starts at 6 p.m. with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstand gates opening at 4.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 99M-Kyle Moody ($4,000); 2. 2D-Chase Dietz; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 39-Troy Wagaman; 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 11. 35T-Tyler Esh; 12. 27s-Alan Krimes; 13. 39T-Cameron Smith; 14. 21T-Scott Fisher; 15. 7H-Trey Hivner; 16. 17-Cole Young; 17. 55S-Dallas Schott (DNF); 18. 8R-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 19. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 20. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 21. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 22. 11P-Tim Wagaman (DNF); 23. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF); 24. 16-Matt Campbell (DNF)
Lap leaders: Millard (1-5), Forsythe (6-18) & Moody (19-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 17-Cole Young; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 1x-Chad Trout; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 16-Matt Campbell; 8. 55-Dallas Schott; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 7H-Trey Hivner; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 39-Troy Wagaman; 6. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 7. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 8. 55-Domenic Melair; 9. 23A-Chris Arnold
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 75-Tyler Ross; 3. 2D-Chase Dietz; 4. 27s-Alan Krimes; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 38T-Cameron Smith; 7. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 35-Tyler Esh
Consy (10 laps): 1. 16-Matt Campbell; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 4. 55S-Dallas Schott; 5. 35-Tyler Esh; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair; 8. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub ($1,100); 2. 70D-Frankie Herr; 3. 66-Doug Hammaker; 4. 22E-Nash Ely; 5. 35-Steve Owings; 6. 17-Niki Young; 7. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 8. 38-Brett Strickler; 9. 11H-Hayden Miller; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 41-Logan Rumsey; 12. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 13. 28-Matt Findley; 14. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 15. 00K-Kyle Spence; 16. 6-Cody Phillips; 17. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 18. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 19. 16T-Joe Timmins; 20. 9-Brady Dillon; 21. 99-Joe Trone Jr (DNF); 22. 10-Nick Yinger (DNF); 23. 43-Todd Rittenhouse (DNF); 24. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF)
Lap leaders: Ott (1-8) & Jones (9-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 77-Tanner Jones; 2. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 3. 26-Shaun Abney; 4. 79s-Michael Stoppard Jr.; 5. 17-Cory Phillips; 6. 53-Bill Diehl; 7. 3G-Shaun Miller; 8. 7H-Hunter Mcelroy; 9. 12F-Devon Friese (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 2. 66H-Doug Hammaker; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 41-Logan Rumsey; 7. 6-Cody Phillips; 8. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 9. 10-Nick Yinger; 10. 15s-Cole Small
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 00K-Kyle Spence; 2. 70D-Frankie Herr; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 16T-Joe Timmins; 7. 9-Brady Dillon; 8. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNF); 9. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF)
Consy (8 laps): 1. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 2. 6-Cody Phillips; 3. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 4. 9-Brady Dillon; 5. 10-Nick Yinger; 6. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF); 7. 17G-George Streaker (DNF); 8. 15s-Cole Small (DNF); 9. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNS); 10. 77-David Holbrook (DNS); 11. 23F-Justin Foster (DNS)
