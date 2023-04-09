MOODY

Kyle Moody celebrates in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway after winning Saturday night’s 410 sprint car feature. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Kyle Moody’s last trip to victory lane at Lincoln Speedway came on August 3, 2019, and 1,345 days later he found himself back on the front stretch in the pigeon hills for career win No. 5.

Moody has shown speed early this season in the #99m and the first thing he shared in victory lane was a testament to how good his car was.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.