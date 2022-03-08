The final three days of the high school wrestling season commence Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey. For five Times Area wrestlers, it could be the beginning of a countdown to glory.
Littlestown’s Cam Mingee was the lone area grappler to qualify in Class 2A, while the Gettysburg quartet of Gabe Pecaitis, Jake Cherry, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher will vie for medals in the 3A tournament.
Mingee will hit the mat on Thursday morning while the Warriors get going in the 4 p.m. session.
The following is a breakdown of the early action for the Times Area qualifiers:
Class 2A
126 pounds-Cam Mingee, Littlestown, so. 33-9
Mingee’s first trip to states kicks off with a prelim against Chase Weimer (28-12), a senior from Port Allegany who was fourth in the Northwest Region. Weimer, a first-time qualifier, is 74-27 for his career.
Should the young Bolt score a win in the prelims he would face Southwest Region champ Trent Hoover of Penn Cambria. Hoover (32-6) is also making his debut at Hershey after going 11-4 last season.
The formula for Mingee – and all wrestlers in the prelims – is this: Win three matches before losing two, and you secure a state medal. Easy to say, difficult to do.
Kaden Milheim (40-6) of Warrior Run would likely loom in Friday morning’s quarterfinals should Mingee string together a pair of wins to open his tournament.
Scott Johnson (37-1, 106-10 career) of Muncy is the favorite, having placed second at 126 as a sophomore last year.
The take: Mingee has shown tremendous resiliency this postseason, facing elimination several times but delivering clutch performances on each occasion. He seems more comfortable from neutral, having eschewed the bottom position in key spots. He has also found nearfall points from the top position when it mattered most, making him plenty dangerous as he tests the Hershey waters.
Class 3A
120-Gabriel Pecaitis,
Gettysburg, so. 35-9
It’s doubtful that Giant Center nerves will get to Pecaitis, considering the Warriors competed in the state team tourney a month ago. And because Pecaitis is about as cool as they come in pressure situations.
The sophomore opens with Sun Valley senior Shane Holefelder (34-4), who was fourth in the Southeast Region. Holefelder is enjoying a breakout season after going 7-7 last year. Holefelder is looking to become just the fourth state medalist in his school’s history, joining Alex Elliott (8th at 160 in 2015), Hunter Catka (3rd at 220 in 2019, 1st at 285 in 2020) and Ryan Catka (3rd at 215 in 2021).
A win over Holefelder would pit Pecaitis against Dover star Mason Leiphart, who is 36-0 this season and 127-11 for his career. Leiphart, a four-time District 3 finalist who won his first crown two weeks ago, placed third at this weight last season.
Former state champ Vinny Kilkeary (42-2, 98-12 career) of Greater Latrobe is the top dog on the other side of the bracket, Kilkeary, a junior, won state gold at 106 as a freshman and was third last year at 113.
The take: Pecaitis quietly goes about his business which makes him an ideal candidate to make a run, even if it would be via the consolations. With hammers like Leiphart, Kilkeary, Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre and Kamdyn Williams of Manheim Township here, among others, the margin for error will be extremely small.
160-Jake Cherry,
Gettysburg, sr. 40-7
Though technically a returning state qualifier, Cherry hits the hallowed mats for the first time thanks to those infuriating eight-man brackets of a year ago. The Warrior leader will need to be ready from the jump as he finds himself cornered by state medalists.
Up first is Norwin senior Chase Kranitz (33-7), who was third out of the Southwest Region. Kranitz placed fifth at this weight a year ago. Should Cherry clear Kranitz, he would meet Chase Barlow of Strath Haven. Barlow is a four-time qualifier with a career record of 121-25 who was seventh last season at 152.
Central Dauphin’s tough Ryan Garvick (37-3) is also on this side of the bracket, and the top is no piece of cake, either. Jared Keslar (34-3, 125-27 career) of Connellsville, who has a pair of fourth-place state finishes, heads up the other side.
The take: Cherry, as much as anyone, embodies Gettysburg’s terrific rise over the last four years. He has increased his win total in each season, grinding his way to wins without tons of flash or dash. A podium finish would be the ideal way to close the door on this Gburg leader, but as we know all too well in 3A, not one inch will be given.
215-Sam Rodriguez,
Gettysburg, sr. 36-2
Up first for the Warrior is the winner of a prelim between Council Rock North’s Aden Roe (35-12) and Jared Groller (30-7) of Emmaus. Should Rodriguez prevail, things get interesting.
State College’s Nicholas Pavlechko (28-3) has a host of big wins this season, none more impressive than his 8-2 drumming of Central Bucks West’s Carl DiGiorgio (32-3), the Southeast Region champ who placed fifth at 215 last year. Rodriguez would likely meet Pavlechko in the quarters, with DiGiorgio a line higher on the top of the bracket.
The sailing isn’t much smoother on the other side in what has the makings of a deep weight.
The take: At what point does Rodriguez become the one to beat? Perhaps this weekend.
Rodriguez is a super tough out based on his level of athleticism for this weight class. With quick stuff from neutral and a killer instinct on top, Rodriguez has piled up 34 bonus-point wins among his 36 victories this season. The ability to pin – he has 24 sticks this winter – keeps him in any bout.
285-Trevor Gallagher,
Gettysburg, sr. 39-5
The second half of Gettysburg’s thunderous 1-2 punch, Gallagher makes his first appearance under the brightest of lights. He might not need any introductions if things fall a certain way.
Gallagher will face the winner of a prelim between Trevor Gitski (29-10) of Emmaus and Perkiomen Valley’s Cole Euker (31-7). The burly Warrior stuffed Gitski in their meeting back on Dec. 11, needing less than two minutes to do so.
Should Gallagher beat either Gitski or Euker in the first round, he’s likely to square off against Williamsport’s Charles Crews (37-6), who is no stranger. Crews downed Gallagher in the state team tourney, 5-1. Crews also beat Gallagher last year, 9-4, and when they met as sophomores, 5-1.
The biggest hitter in this field is Nazareth’s Sean Kinney (36-2), who was a state runner-up a year ago when he was pinned in sudden victory in the title bout. On the other side is unbeaten Billy McChesney (34-0) of Greensburg Salem, a two-time placewinner.
The take: With all the scouting reports one could hope for in the opening rounds, Gallagher will be armed with firepower and foresight. From there, it’s a matter of performing, and the senior has done that quite well.
YOUNG VIKING CONTINUE TO PILLAGE? Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel is three good days from cementing his legacy – and he’s just a freshman. Seidel (45-1) pocketed district and regional titles the last two weeks, but now his sights are set on state gold. He’s clearly the kid to beat on the bottom half of the 2A 106-pound bracket but he’s not the only hammer at this weight.
Hickory’s Louie Gill (39-1) is the returning state champ. Defending that title won’t be easy with Seidel lurking. Gill is likely to hit Notre Dame-Green Pond’s talented Ayden Smith (36-9) in the quarterfinals. Gill blanked Smith, 2-0, in last year’s state tourney and edged the Crusader 6-4 on Dec. 30.
CAN BRADLEY BAG GOLD?:Gavin Bradley of Athens has been a fixture at the PIAA Championships, where he earned state medals in each of his first three varsity seasons. Bradley is back for a fourth and final shot at that elusive gold.
Bradley (35-1, 148-19) reached the district and regional finals in each of his four seasons, placing sixth at states at 106 as a freshman before scoring PIAA finishes of sixth and second at the last two years at 113. He came within a whisker of reaching the top step last year, dropping a 3-2 decision in the finals to Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area. The meeting was the third of the season between the two standouts.
Pepe won’t be a factor as he is slotted at 120 this postseason, but Bradley has a new nemesis in Brandon Wentzel of Montoursville. Wentzel (38-3) beat Bradley 5-3 in their first meeting before the Athens star flipped the script in the regional finals, 11-8.
The two wouldn’t meet until the finals, should they both get there.
TOO SOON: Most everyone wants to see Sonny Sasso wrestle Mac Stout – just not so soon.
Nazareth’s Sasso and Mount Lebanon’s Stout head to Hershey with respective records of 42-0 and 38-0. They are both state runners-up, with Sasso taking silver at 172 last year and Stout placing second at 170 two seasons ago. (He was injured last year, missing the state tourney).
So, when the 3A 189-pound bracket was made official, with Sasso and Stout housed on the same side, the wolves began howling. Should they both win as expected, the goliaths would be in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
The beneficiary of the suspect seeding is Quinn Collins of Central Bucks East, a monster in his own right. Collins (39-1, 126-33) was sixth in the state at 215 before dropping to 189 this season. He’s the favorite up top while all eyes turn to the studs on the bottom.
GUNNING FOR HISTORY: Muncy’s Austin Johnson had no trouble working through the competition at 215 pounds, piling up a 28-0 record during the regular season. But Johnson decided he’d take a shot at history, so he opted to go to 285 for the postseason.
Should he pull off his vision quest, Johnson would become the first freshman to win a PIAA title at heavyweight.
Johnson (38-1) suffered a 4-3 loss to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich in the District 4 finals but avenged the defeat week later at the Northeast Regional finals, 3-2.
While Ulrich is parked on the other half of the bracket, Johnson does share space with Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell (37-1), a returning state finalist. They could crash into each other in the semis.
CARRY THE ZERO: Sasso and Stout are two of a dozen wrestlers that come to the Giant Center without a loss on their record. And they’re not the only duo that could meet prior to the finals.
In Class 2A, Montgomery’s Conner Harer (43-0) and Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (38-0) are on a collision course for the Friday night’s semifinals at 145. At 138, Ryan Crookham (13-0) of Saucon Valley and Connor Pierce (34-0) of Harbor Creek also share a bracket but are lined up on opposite sides.
Not sure anywhere is safe from Crookham, a two-time state champ who is 112-3 for his career despite missing his junior season.
Other unbeatens in 2A include Cole Karpinski (189, 38-0) of Greenville and Mt. Pleasant monster Dayton Pitzer (215, 41-0), who is 126-3 for his career. Pitzer won state titles as a freshman and junior, missing his sophomore campaign due to injury.
In 3A, those with a zero behind their name include Dover’s Leiphart (120, 36-0), Cannon Hershey (126, 36-0) of Oxford Area, returning champ Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak (138, 40-0) and Greensburg-Salem heavyweight Billy McChesney (34-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.