Gettysburg kicked off YAIAA-2 play by finding the back of the net once in each half and the Warriors walked away with a 2-0 victory over visiting West York in girls’ soccer action Tuesday evening at Warrior Stadium.
The two-time defending division champion Warriors have now won 17 consecutive division matches.
“The girls have really bought into what we’re trying to do here,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “It’s a year-round process that we do, whether it’s speed and agility drills, working in the weight room or ball drills. They’ve bought into all of it.”
Colgan added, “The AYSO and GYSC (Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club) are on the same page with us and this group of girls has been together for a long time.”
Gettysburg (1-1, 1-0) controlled things pretty much right from the start, but was unable to generate a scoring chance until just over 10 minutes in when Rachel McKinney and Autumn Oaster each had a go at goal 100 seconds apart, though both were turned aside by Bulldog netminder Rylee Miller.
The hosts managed to get on the board at the 23:29 mark of the opening half when sophomore Izzy Gaydon scored off of her own rebound. Gaydon had knocked down Miller with a shot as the keeper charged off her line. Undeterred, Gaydon kept after it and finished from right to left from 15 yards out.
“Izzy is tenacious and has a nose for the ball,” Colgan said. “She has great instincts and she wants to score goals.”
Miller kept the visitors’ deficit at 1-0 for the rest of the first half as she stonewalled Gaydon with 17:28 to play until intermission and then denied Anna Crawford just before the half.
Things stayed at 1-0 until Oaster scored off of a corner kick as she bent one in from the left corner with 8:45 remaining in the match. Alivia Colgan kept the play alive for Gettysburg to earn the corner.
“I’ve been practicing that,” said Oaster, a senior co-captain. “I was really just trying to put the ball somewhere that it could get knocked into the goal. And I have to give credit to (Colgan) for hustling on the play to get us the chance.”
West York (1-2, 0-1) had its only shot on goal denied by junior keeper Lydia Floreck when Jaelynn Small tried to level things with 19:17 remaining in the match, but her long range shot was easily denied.
While the clean sheet goes on Floreck’s stat line, coach Colgan was quick to also shower praise on the six defenders that rotate onto the field in front of the junior backstop.
Oaster and fellow senior Audrey Robertson occupy the center back spots, while juniors Ali Harvey, Shayla Russo, Megan Wivell and Courtney Klein rotate on the outside spots.
“We spent a lot of time on 1 v 1 defending in the offseason,” coach Colgan said. “As you know, defending starts up top, so we expect our forwards and midfielders to defend, as well and they did a nice job of that tonight.”
Gettysburg held an 8-1 edge in shots on goal and a 4-2 advantage in corners.
Asked about the prospect of three-peating as division winners, Oaster said, “We have the work ethic, the talent and the drive to win it again. We just have to go out and do it.”
The Warriors return to the pitch on Thursday when they travel to Lower Dauphin (1-1) for a 3:45 p.m. start. The Falcons ran the table in the 2020 regular season before falling to Cumberland Valley in the Class 4A district final to end their season.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
West York 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 1 1 — 2
Goals: G-Izzy Gaydon, Autumn Oaster. Shots: WY-1; G-8. Corners: WY-2; G-4. Saves: WY-Rylee Miller (6); G-Lydia Floreck (1). JV: Gettysburg 4, West York 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.