Trailing by a point with under a second to play and needing to go the length of the floor, New Oxford got off the best shot it could’ve hoped for.
Unfortunately for the Colonials, Brittyn Eakins’ 3-point attempt was off the mark and Northern escaped with a 41-40 victory in boys’ basketball action Wednesday night at New Oxford.
Ryan Delaford had given the Polar Bears the lead when he calmly sank a pair of free throws with 0.8 seconds to go and the visitors then called timeout to set up their defense. New Oxford (7-13) was able to get an inbounds pass to midcourt, where Brennan Holmes caught it and shoveled it to Eakins, who let fly from 28 feet out with a runner that hit both the backboard and rim before falling to the floor.
“We had a guy streaking down each sideline and Brennan at midcourt,” New Oxford head coach Nathan Myers said. “We got as good of a look as you can hope to get with under a second left.”
Things were knotted at 39 when the Myers called for time with eight seconds remaining.
Out of the timeout, Aden Strausbaugh caught the ball on left wing and dribbled into the lane. He was hacked on a shot attempt in the paint and split the free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining.
Delaford drew a blocking foul deep out on the left wing, then drained the two charity tosses.
“That was some clutch free throw shooting there by (Delaford). It was pretty loud in here tonight,” Myers said. “They made their free throws tonight and we missed too many of them.”
Northern (7-11) made 9-of-10 from the charity stripe, while the Ox connected on just 11-of-20.
Things started poorly on the offensive end for the Colonials, as it took them over five minutes to get on the board. They finally did so when Nick Calvo-Perez scored at the 2:36 mark of the opening frame.
Northern possessed a 12-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Ox made a push to begin the second quarter and evened things at 12 on Adam Pascoe’s lay-in less than two minutes into the quarter.
The second quarter featured five ties and the Ox grabbed its first lead of the evening on Hunter Crabbs’ bucket that made it 20-18 with 1:22 to go in the half.
Andrew Gingrich knotted the game at 20 on the ensuing possession, then gave the guests a lead going into intermission with a triple on Northern’s next trip down the floor.
“We couldn’t get into a flow on offense in the first quarter,” Myers said. “We finally got something going in the second quarter and closed the gap.”
Northern clung to a 27-25 advantage before clipping off a quick 6-1 spurt to grow its lead to seven points. The visitors enjoyed a 35-31 lead going into the final stanza.
In the fourth, the Ox trailed by a point until Strausbaugh knocked down a triple from the right corner off of an inbounds’ pass from Pascoe with 2:21 remaining.
Tommy Isenberg supplied an offensive rebound and stickback with 1:36 to go that leveled things at 39.
“We gave too many offensive rebounds tonight,” Myers said. “We’d force a missed shot, but then didn’t clean the glass and gave them too many second chances.”
Strausbaugh paced the Colonials with 12 points, while the Polar Bears were led by 14 points from Gavin Moyer and 10 markers from Zach French.
New Oxford has two games left on its schedule, a road game at Dallastown on Friday and then a home game with South Western on Monday.
Northern 12 11 12 6 — 41
New Oxford 5 15 11 9 — 40
Northern (41): Ryan Delafield 1 2-2 4, Zach French 2 5-6 10, Andrew Gingrich 4 0-0 9, Tommy Isenberg 1 0-0 2, Gavin Moyer 7 0-0 14, Drew Weaver 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Sam Gunning, Nate Anderson, Matt Ditzler. Totals: 15 9-10 41.
New Oxford (40): Idriz Ahmetovic 1 4-5 6, Nick Calvo-Perez 1 0-0 2, Brittyn Eakins 0 0-2 0, Aden Strausbaugh 3 3-4 12, Brennan Holmes 3 2-3 8, Adam Pascoe 2 1-2 5, Hunter Crabbs 2 0-2 4, Holden Crabbs 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: David Moore, Jett Moore, Graham Rex, Joey Fuhrman. Totals: 13 11-20 40.
3-pointers: N-French, Gingrich; NO-Strausbaugh 3. JV: New Oxford 47, Northern 34
