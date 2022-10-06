With the season more than 40 percent complete, things weren’t looking so hot for Littlestown to earn a return trip to the District 3 tournament. The Thunderbolts were coming off of a three-match losing streak and their record stood a 2-4-1.
However, something clicked after that and they’ve now won six of their last seven following a 1-0 victory over visiting Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer match Thursday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
“All three of those losses were by one goal, including to Biglerville,” Littlestown head coach Brett Powell said. “Losing to (Biglerville) by one goal felt like a win. It gave us a belief and confidence that we’re a good team.”
Littlestown (8-5-1, 6-4) rode the goal-scoring prowess of program record holder Josh Blose to a district playoff berth last year, but with Blose no longer wearing Blue & Gold, the team was forced to develop a different game plan.
Powell has reshaped the team into more of a defensive-minded group and it’s shown, as they’ve allowed a total of 17 goals and just seven over the last seven matches, with four of them coming against Biglerville in the only loss of the stretch.
“The whole team’s defense has been excellent,” Powell said. We’ve also done a much better job of possessing the ball, which keeps us from having to defend as much.”
Junior keeper Christopher Meakin turned away all four shots that came his way in Thursday’s match to earn his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
“We’ve upped our defense this season,” senior co-captain Dylan Smeak said. “Our backline has experience, aside from one freshman we have back there, and they work well together.”
The only marker of the night came with 10:22 remaining in the match when Smeak set up for a direct from 30 yards away. He whistled a screamer that required a diving deflection by Squire netminder Liam Russell to keep it out of the net.
As Russell recovered, L-town’s Nathan Russell came charging in from the left and was able to finish it off before Russell could get back into position to deny it.
“I was running into the box and the keeper poked it right to me,” Snyder said. “I just put my foot on it and had belief in myself that it was going in. Coach always tells us to believe in ourselves any time we take a shot.”
Smeak added, “We’re stronger on set pieces than anything else this year. It’s something that we work on everyday and most of our goals this season have come that way.”
Delone (4-8-2, 2-7-1) had one decent chance to level the match, but Michael Carter’s shot from deep was easily handled by Meakin with 7:22 left.
Each side had two chances in the opening half, but neither tested Russell or Meakin all that much as the backstops made routine saves on all four tries in the first 40 minutes.
With just under 24 minutes to go in the match, Brandon Morgret’s shot forced Russell to lay out, but he deflected the ball and it was cleared to safety by the Delone defense.
Littlestown compiled a 5-4 edge in shots on goal and enjoyed a 7-1 advantage in corners.
The Bolts remained in ninth place in the latest Class 2A power rankings, though they increased their grip on a spot in the 10-team field with the victory. They have three matches remaining on the docket.
Littlestown returns to the pitch on Saturday with a road match at York Catholic at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Delone has a week off before facing division-leading Biglerville on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Delone 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
Goals: L-Nathan Snyder. Assists: L-Dylan Smeak. Shots: DC-4; L-5. Corners: DC-1; L-7. Saves: DC-Liam Russell (4); L-Christopher Meakin (4).
