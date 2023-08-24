CHESKO
Buy Now

Fairfield’s Audrey Chesko works past a Camp Hill player during a playoff game last season in Fairfield. Chesko is a veteran leader for the Knights, who won a share of the YAIAA-3 title in 2022. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

For the past nine seasons, Tim Swingler served as Derf Maitland’s right-hand man in guiding the Delone Catholic girls’ soccer program.

When Maitland hung up his whistle after the 2022 campaign, Swingler was tabbed to take over the captain’s seat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.