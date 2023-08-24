For the past nine seasons, Tim Swingler served as Derf Maitland’s right-hand man in guiding the Delone Catholic girls’ soccer program.
When Maitland hung up his whistle after the 2022 campaign, Swingler was tabbed to take over the captain’s seat.
Maitland, who founded the program in 2011, led the Squirettes to a YAIAA-3 co-championship last year and the first district playoff win in school history, as well.
“Derf and I were pretty much aligned as to our overall strategy for player development,” Swingler said. “I am stepping into a larger role and hope to continue the success he achieved as YAIAA-3 Coach of the Year in 2022.”
Swingler continued, “One thing the girls have found is that I am a bigger proponent of conditioning. My expectation is for the girls to play hard for the full match and not lose a step at the end of the game. I believe that can be the difference in the outcome of the game.”
The rookie head coach won’t have school-record holder Maddie O’Brien, who set single-season and career goal-scoring records with 41 last season and 90 for her career to deploy at striker. O’Brien earned YAIAA-3 Player of the Year honors and a selection to the all-state team. Midfielder Fina Mochi also takes her 19 goals and 18 assists with her in graduation, as does defender Katie Norris.
Swingler noted second team YAIAA-3 picks Jocelyn Robinson, a sophomore defender, and Molly Fleming, a junior keeper, as key returnees.
“We have some large shoes to fill offensively with the graduation of Maddie and Fina),” he said. “We are a very young team with only one senior (Makenzie Smith) and 70 percent of the team are either freshmen or sophomores.”
He continued, “I’m excited to coach this young group of players to step up to play at a higher level.”
FAIRFIELD
The Knight Train kept on moving in YAIAA-3 as the Green & White captured at least a share of the division crown for the sixth time in the past seven seasons and got back on top after finishing second to Bermudian Springs in 2021.
Coach Owen Phelan will need to find replacements for defender Ava Deming, center mid Therese Phelan, striker Erin Gregg and midfielder/defender Kayleigh Bollinger, who helped Gang Green to 50 wins during their four years wearing the jersey.
Seniors Audrey Chesko (mid) and Breana Valentine (striker) will be in their fourth year as starters, while classmates Lily Harlacher (mid/def), Maddy Fulgham (mid/def) and Chrissy Hamilton are all being asked to provide additional leadership and stability.
Juniors Cadence Holmberg (mid), Summer Packard (def), Sarah Nager (mid/def) and Bailey DeLaurence (mid/striker) will fill expanded roles as upperclassmen.
“We expect a year of challenge and growth, but we enter with confidence in our experience and the hard work that players have already put into the season,” Phelan said.
GETTYSBURG
The Warriors left YAIAA-2, a division they had won the previous three seasons and finished up their time there with a 28-match unbeaten streak, and moved into the Mid-Penn Colonial in 2022.
The Maroon & White found the sledding to be much tougher, lingered in the middle of the pack in the division and missed the district playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Gone are striker Alivia Colgan, now playing at St. Joseph’s University, along with defender Allison Harvey, due to graduation. Junior Mirena Kahn will miss the season due to injury and Solie Stenger is now attending Mercersburg Academy.
Head coach John Colgan cited senior Izzy Gaydon (8 goals, 3 assists) and junior keeper Sophia Willard as key returners.
“The team in general does not have as much returning varsity experience as past Gettysburg teams,” Colgan said. “But what we lack in experience, we make up for with energetic play and strong team unity.”
BIGLERVILLE
The Canners also face the unenviable task of trying to replace a school record holder in Brylee Rodgers.
Rodgers left the program as the all-time leader goal scorer with 67, the all-time leader in points with 169 and tied for the all-time lead in assists with 35.
Also graduating was Emily Woolson, and junior Mari Alvarez will miss the 2023 season due to injury.
Head coach Brooke Gates named junior midfielder Abbie Ponce (8 goals, 4 assists), senior striker Kiera Shaffer (6 goals) and sophomore keeper Evangeline Hollabaugh as key returnees.
“Our team is extremely young this season,” Gates said. “We will be relying on our returning players, such as Kiera Shaffer and Abbie Ponce, to step up and provide leadership on and off the field. As a young team, we are looking to stay positive throughout the season and continue to improve on all aspects of the game.”
BERMUDIAN SPRINGS
The Eagles had a senior-heavy roster when they took home the 2021 YAIAA-3 hardware and after fielding a young squad last season, they’re still young coming into the 2023 campaign.
Their key losses include defender Emma Patton (11 goals), midfielder Jamylett Lua (7 goals) and defender Corrin Himes.
Among the returnees are sophomore keeper Chloe Stuart and sophomore midfielder Layna Lowry, along with senior midfielder/forward Hannah Metzger (9 goals).
“We are excited to see what the upcoming season brings, as we will be entering into contests with a young team that is made up of players who are eager to grow and develop as competitors,” head coach Olivia Dyksterhouse said. “Our roster is freshman and sophomore heavy, with five returning seniors leading the way.”
She added, “Our goal is to remain competitive in YAIAA-3 as we look to fill the large shoes of several graduates.”
NEW OXFORD
With three-time first team YAIAA-1 selection Wrena Wentz among those back in the fold, Colonial head coach David Shaffer hopes to be able to lead the squad to the first winning record in program history.
Along with Wentz, the returning players include seniors Miranda Garcia (def) and Alexis Torsella (striker/def), juniors Camryn Miller (striker), Lilly Myers (mid), Aubri Dahler (mid) and sophomores Avery Lincoln (striker/mid) and Olivia Addalli (def).
The Ox will need to find replacements for keeper Kyla Anderson, defender Angel Peals and midfielder Paulina Garcia-Lua.
“We finished 6-11 last year, but with a few bounces going just a little differently, we had a chance at a winning record,” Shaffer said. “Looking at our schedule, I think we should be flirting with a winning record and potentially a spot in districts.”
LITTLESTOWN
The Thunderbolts graduated nine seniors from the team from a year ago and return four starters.
Those starters are senior Hannah McCauslin, junior Ava Bentzel and sophomores Leah McCauslin and Bene Mukala-Parker.
“We are young, but we’re working hard,” head coach Mike Mikesell said.
