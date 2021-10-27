The battle cry that came from a single voice inside the Littlestown huddle was loud and clear: “We’re not done yet!”
No, these Bolts are not in done after putting together an inspired rally that resulted in a 2-1 victory over visiting Schuylkill Valley in the opening round of the District 3 Class 1A Field Hockey Championships on Wednesday evening. Bailey Rucker’s climatic goal with less than two minutes to play sent the Bolts past the Panthers and into Saturday’s quarterfinals where they’ll face No. 2 Greenwood at West Perry High School at 11 a.m.
Win or lose on Saturday, Littlestown will play again next week as five teams in 1A will advance to the PIAA Championships.
“It’s a huge deal because we worked so hard all season to achieve this,” said Rucker. “We worked our butts off.”
Initially, it was the Panthers (9-8-1) who had the upper hand as Anna Gwiazdowski was a handful and them some in the middle of the field. Gwiazdowski used some stick wizardry to generate pushes by the Schuylkill Valley offense, and she drew first blood at 10:49 of the first period when she clobbered a reverse-stick shot for a goal.
With Gwiazdowski manning the middle and swift Rayven Muller repeatedly swooping down the right sideline, it looked like the Panthers were primed to put a handful of dents into the Bolt cage.
Slowly but surely, however, Littlestown began to find its footing.
“We’ve been a second-half team all season,” said Ltown head coach Sara Lawyer. “We usually don’t have a good first quarter, and that was a wakeup call that this is playoff hockey and you need to win or this is it. They wanted it.”
Rucker and Kelsey McClintock began to make their presence known on the offensive end of the field while Kamryn Bittle solidified things on defense. And when the Panthers did find a chink in the armor, active goalie Taytum Lombardi was there. Lombardi made a sliding save with 1:40 left in the opening half to keep it 1-0 for the visitors.
“We tried to adjust to keep them pushed to the outside rather than giving up the middle,” said Lawyer of the early adjustments. “They did a good job doing that. Liz (Young), Reagan (Repasky) and Kaylie (Miller) pushed them out and waited for that pass to come in and then picked it off.”
The Bolts jumped off the opening whistle of the second half, pushing into Panther territory without pause. Giana Grelli sent a pass into a scrum where Ashlyn Rebert found the ball with her stick and squared the game with 79 seconds into the third quarter.
There was no further scoring in the third stanza, but the momentum was fully on the Bolt sideline, and in the home stands where a raucous crowd was in full throat throughout.
“I was telling them between third and fourth quarter to stay composed and organized,” said Lawyer. “We can’t let it get out of control. As long as you are organized and communicating you will be fine. They’ve been in close games like this before so they knew what to do.”
The Bolts rattled off three penalty corners in succession, then a fourth as Schuylkill was on its heels. The passing lanes that had been spacious were clogged by aggressive Littlestown players now eager to flip the field.
Two more corners for the home team were snuffed before Littlestown lost a player for a five-yard violation. It made no difference as Gwiazdowski was engulfed in the midfield each time the ball found her stick.
Littlestown lined up for what would be its final corner of the night, and Lawyer opted to change things up a bit.
“Instead of the direct shot I went with the pass,” Lawyer said. “Kam just had to stop it, then pass it to Bailey.”
Rucker sent her shot past the Panther keeper with barely 90 seconds to play, and the Bolts locked it down from there.
“A pass to Kamryn Bittle, and she passed it to me and I swept it into the goal,” said Rucker. “We work on that a lot so I was pretty confident in that corner.”
Before they gathered for team photos, Lawyer reminded her players that they have at least two left to play this season. Her announcement was met with a roar.”
“None of these girls were on the team the last time we won a playoff game,” said Lawyer. “This is a first for all of them. Last season was a rough season and a growing year. All their hard work to pay off the way it has, I’m really proud of them.”
Schuylkill Valley 1 0 0 0 – 1
Littlestown 0 0 1 1 – 2
Goals: SV-Anna Gwiazdowski; L-Ashlyn Rebert, Bailey Rucker. Assists: L-Giana Grelli. Shots: SV-11; L-10. Corners: SV-6; L-8. Saves: SV-Bailey Unnerkoffler 9; L-Taytum Lombardi 7
