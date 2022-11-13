There is a fine new book out by Conor Knighton called Leave Only Footprints – My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park. Knighton is a correspondent for the Sunday morning news show CBS Sunday Morning, and he took off across the country on assignment to visit every one of our nation’s 59 national parks. The book recently made it onto the New York Times Bestseller List, and it is this year’s ‘Adams County Reads One Book’ selection, chosen yearly by the Adams County Library System.
Knighton is a wonderful writer, finding humor and meaning in each encounter he had on his journey. His writing makes the reader want to visit each of the national parks, as each one has its own personality and renowned features.
I recently gave a talk at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville on our national parks, and all the things you can see if you are willing to get out of your car. It was well-attended, and a great way to spend a couple of hours. Knighton does the same thing – he picks out little known things in each of the parks to explore. I highly recommend his book.
I must admit that I have no special expertise on our national parks, other than the fact that I hike. And I have hiked a lot over the years, including many of our national parks. The things that we can see in our national parks are things that are simply amazing. Unbelievable, in fact.
I have often said that I never feel like I am in church as much as I do when I am in the woods. That goes for lakes, and mountains, and rivers, and mountain meadows as well. My gratitude for the opportunity to hike and explore these wonders makes me ponder, and I feel a true thankfulness to whoever, or whatever, it was that created all of this. And as far as our national parks go, I feel a special gratitude to those who saw the need, and had the means, to declare these magnificent spaces sacred and protected.
These places are for all of us, and to actually be there has an effect on any of us. The vast beauty and breath-taking quiet and calm of Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains cannot be adequately described, or photographed. You have to see it to believe it, and have to really be there to understand it.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon are located next to each other and extend into California’s Sierra Nevada Mountain range. If you were to visit these parks, you would drive into them from the western side of the Sierras. The majestic sequoia trees are way more amazing than the pictures you might see in books or online, and the raw nature of the Sierras is on full display in both parks.
I had the opportunity, with two friends of mine, to hike the John Muir Trail a few years back. If you hike the JMT from north to south, as most do, the trail starts in Yosemite National Park, and ends at the peak of Mt. Whitney, the highest point in the lower 48. I have never in my life seen nature like this. It is difficult to describe what sights you can behold in these national parks if you are hiking through.
First of all, except for Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite, and Red’s Meadow and Devil’s Postpile near Mammoth Lakes, there are no roads, no services, and relatively few people along the John Muir Trail. It is all mountains, streams, lakes, passes, views, and altitude! The trail starts out at 4,000 feet in Yosemite, and 10 miles later you are hiking at 10,000 feet. The rest of the trail dips no lower than 8,000, and peaks out over 12,000 feet six times during its 211-mile length. The final peak, Mt. Whitney, is 14,505 feet. The trail ends there, but you have to walk 11 miles down to Whitney Portal to get a ride into Lone Pine, CA.
If you have hiked at altitude before, you know that until your body gets acclimated to being over 8,000 feet, you feel like your soul has been sucked out of your body and every step is a project. It took about five days until I felt good, and then every pass was another feather in our caps on the way to Whitney.
We didn’t see any sequoia trees in Sequoia National Park (they were all on the west side of the Sierras), but we did see things that very few people get a chance to see. We did not use our permits to hike up Half Dome in Yosemite, as we were too tired after climbing 5,000 feet that day to 9,000 feet of altitude. But to be up there, and to look down upon the Yosemite Valley gave us a unique perspective that was very different than looking up.
For the entire three weeks, we all three could not stop saying, “Wow.” Every pass, like much of the trail, was above treeline. By the time we got to Forester Pass, which is on the boundary between Kings Canyon and Sequoia, and is over 13,000 feet, we had seen sights that we didn’t even know existed. It is so amazing that, even at 13,000 feet, above tree line, life will find a way. There are flowers growing right out of cracks in rocks. Beautiful, colorful flowers that stand out against the starkness of those mountains. The snow, and snowmelt, was significant and made for some very interesting hiking at times. The stream crossings were challenging to navigate, since there are very few bridges deep in the wilderness. And we learned the significance of switchbacks! I wish we could have counted the number of switchbacks on the whole trail.
As amazing and beautiful and remote as this part of the country is, there was one thing that struck me more than the solitude and the mind-blowing views. Since much of the JMT is in national parks, and all of it is remote and true wilderness, there is a lot of true wildlife. We saw bears, all kinds of deer, snakes, and I had quite a visit with a coyote. I walked up a hill from my campsite near a lake, and suddenly, I came face to face with it, about 10 yards away!
I didn’t move, and just stood and watched it calmly until it moseyed away. What I noticed was, since these animals are not used to seeing humans, and certainly do not connect us in any way with guns and hunting, they see us and don’t feel threatened. They just look at us like we are another animal moving about through the woods and paths. My experience with the coyote showed that.
And I had a whole one-sided conversation with a mule deer one morning as it stood right in the middle of the trail and stared me down for about five minutes. It was quite an unusual feeling to know that as a visitor to this space, I was not to be feared. I really liked that.
So, wherever you go all across the country, hike, explore, enjoy, seek to understand, revel in, and be thankful for all of the beautiful places you can see. The national parks, many thanks to Teddy Roosevelt, are a treasure for all of us. They are living history lessons, they are a balm for what ails us, and they help us to understand, as Americans, what is important for us to preserve. Our national parks are an amazing and stunning legacy for those who love the outdoors. And they are there for all of us. I am blessed that I have been able to spend as much time in some of them as I have, and I am looking forward to more exploration off the beaten path.
