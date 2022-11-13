TRAIL

The author captured this breathtaking view from his tent while visiting Yosemite National Park. A new book detailing the nation’s 59 national parks is now available. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

There is a fine new book out by Conor Knighton called Leave Only Footprints – My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park. Knighton is a correspondent for the Sunday morning news show CBS Sunday Morning, and he took off across the country on assignment to visit every one of our nation’s 59 national parks. The book recently made it onto the New York Times Bestseller List, and it is this year’s ‘Adams County Reads One Book’ selection, chosen yearly by the Adams County Library System.

Knighton is a wonderful writer, finding humor and meaning in each encounter he had on his journey. His writing makes the reader want to visit each of the national parks, as each one has its own personality and renowned features.

