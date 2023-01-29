Gettysburg erased a 12-point second-half deficit before Muhlenberg got a runner in the final second to break a 57-all deadlock and record a 59-57 home win in Centennial Conference women’s basketball on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Alayna Arnolie led the Bullets (12-6, 9-4 CC), establishing a career best with 21 points that included hitting four 3-pointers.
• Mackenzie Szlosek hit six of her seven shot attempts to finish with 12 points.
• Emily Violante added a double-double with 12 points and season-best 11 rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Emily Unger led the Mules (9-10, 8-6 CC) with 13 points, including the game-winner.
• Caroline Horst added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• A pair of Emily Vaughn 3-pointers keyed an 11-5 start to the game for Muhlenberg over the game’s first four minutes. After Gettysburg closed to within 11-9, three different Mules hit layups to stretch the lead out to 17-9 with 3:09 to play in the opening period. A pair of Shinya Lee baskets in the final minute closed the deficit to 21-19 at the end of 10 minutes.
• Back-to-back triples from Margaux Eripret and Abigail Scheidel turned a 26-24 game into a 32-24 lead with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter. The teams traded mini-runs but an Avery McNulty layup with 37 ticks left gave the hosts a 38-30 lead at the intermission.
• Mia Fitzgerald canned a triple that gave the Mules their largest lead at 46-34 midway through the third period. A pair of Alayna Arnolie treys helped trim the margin to 48-41 but Megan Winters hit a jumper in the waning seconds of the period to push the lead back to nine.
• Gettysburg got baskets from four different players to start the fourth quarter and held Muhlenberg without a point for the first 6:15 of the final quarter, closing to within 50-49. Caroline Horst halted the drought before two Emily Violante free throws with 2:49 on the clock once again made it a one-point game. An Arnole wing jumper gave the Bullets their first lead of the game with 2:12 remaining. Mackenzie Szlosek added a layup 34 seconds later for a three-point lead. Eripret hit the first of two free throws to close the margin to two with 1:17 on the clock.
• After getting a defensive stop, Unger backed home a 3-pointer from top of the arc with 35.8 seconds left for a one-point lead. Vaughn then hit the second of two free throws with 13.1 seconds showing for a two-point lead. Out a timeout, Szlosek drove from the corner and pulled up for a 10-footer in the lane to tie the game with 9.0 seconds remaining. After Muhlenberg advanced the ball with a timeout, the Mules found Unger, who drove off a screen an hit a runner at the free-throw line with 0.8 seconds. Gettysburg had one last chance off an inbounds in the frontcourt but could not hit the shot off a lob into the wing.
THE INSIDE STORY
• The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Bullets, who remained tied for second place in the conference standings in the loss column.
• Shinya Lee recorded a career-best eight blocked shots – the most in a single game by a Gettysburg player since 2001. She now has 62 blocks on the year, which ranks second all-time in program history. Only Cathy Bosma (1989-90) had more in a single season with 87.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: A strong second-half push by Muhlenberg kept Gettysburg College at bay in a Centennial Conference men’s basketball matchup on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jordan Stafford led the Bullets (10-9, 7-5) with 19 points.
• Elijah Williams put up 10 points.
• Ryan McKeon rounded out the Bullets in double-digits with 10 points, to go with seven rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Giovanni Rubino led all scorers with 22 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Muhlenberg jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of play, before Elijah Williams finally hit a layup to put the Bullets on the board. Luke Gordos immediately responded with a basket for Muhlenberg, who would go on a 14-7 run over the next eight minutes. The Bullets worked to Muhlenberg’s lead to under 10 points, 28-19 with 5:54 showing in the first half. Five different Bullets scored during the stretch. The teams traded baskets over the next four minutes, before a Jordan Stafford three-point play brought the Bullets within eight, 32-26 going into the locker room.
• Antonello Baggi knocked down two at the line in the first minute of the second half to bring the Bullets within seven, and Ryan McKeon followed shortly after with a layup to bring the game within five. A Mules (12-7, 7-5 CC) basket 20 seconds later kickstarted a 6-4 run, putting them back up by nine. Baggi hit a key 3-pointer with 15:01 showing, and baskets by McKeon and Stafford made it a two-possession game, 45-41. A Gettysburg 7-4 run, fueled by Nate Williams and McKeon made it a one-point game for the first time, with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. However, Muhlenberg immediately went on a 9-0 run to stretch the lead out of reach once again, 58-48 with 5:45 showing. Akim Joseph and Stafford combined to bring the deficit back down to five, but Muhlenberg again responded with a 10-7 run to give themselves an eight-point lead with 42 seconds remaining. Nate Williams knocked down two more at the line to give Gettysburg their last points of the game as Muhlenberg took the 72-62 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg shot 40.0% from the field goal range, while Muhlenberg cashed in on 51.0% of their field goals.
• Gettysburg hit 2 of 15 three-point attempts, while Muhlenberg went three-for-eight.
