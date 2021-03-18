As we come upon this year’s announced opening days of trout season, let’s take a quick look back at the “Tuesday surprise” that was opening day in 2020. In the early days of the pandemic, it could have been pandemonium in Pennsylvania.
In late January 2020, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) press release exhorted, “Excitement for the spring trout fishing season begins today,” as it offered trout stocking schedules and welcomed volunteers to help release them. With it were opening dates for two regional Mentored Youth Days and two regional statewide openers so we could plan for another world-class trout season.
Trout stockings and opening days have over-crowded carnival atmospheres with anglers standing shoulder-to-shoulder.
As the COVID curve surged and the Governor’s stay-at-home order was in place, large gatherings across the country became so-called “super-spreader” events. It became clear that if one million anglers and millions of trout were going to get together, something had to change.
“March 16 is sort of when it fell apart,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer remembers. “We had some birthday plans with the boys (twins) and I said to my wife, ‘I gotta go. I can’t be with you today because I have to figure out these logistics.”
Strategizing and planning in real time meant phone calls with staff and commissioners at all times, on all days.
The first step was for the Commission to announce it was reducing opening days to one for mentored youth and one statewide.
“We also made the decision that we weren’t going to allow volunteers to help us. That broke our hearts,” Schaeffer says.
Below the surface, there was another complicating factor amid concerns for safety of staff and the public.
“We have a live product in our hatcheries, and we need to get that live product out,” Schaeffer says. “This is a 24/7, 365-day operation that we run, and we needed to free up capacity in order to take in fish that would be put in the streams two years from now. As soon as they go out, we have new ones coming in.”
The PFBC raises and releases 3.2 million trout a year for preseason and in-season stockings. Co-operative nurseries add another one million.
As over-crowding isn’t healthy for people in a pandemic, it also threatens fish.
“The longer you have fish that are growing in one crowed area, they are more susceptible themselves to disease,” Schaeffer says. “So, it was the right thing for the fish to get them out of the hatcheries.
“What better way to get away from people than to be two miles up into a state forest or game lands pursuing wild trout,” Schaeffer says.
But the commission realized it had to consider more drastic options, like not having an opening day, or pushing the first day out to May. Neither made practical sense.
Throughout the process, the commission was in regular contact with the Governor, and departments of Health, and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). More trout are stocked in state parks and forests, managed by DCNR, than anywhere else.
So, in a move designed to be a surprise and kept that way until the last minutes, the trout season was opened at 8 a.m. on April 7, a Tuesday. It could dilute opening day over-crowding.
“A few anglers were mighty upset over the surprise of opening day,” Dave “Trout King” Swope says. The Adams County angler has helped the PFBC stock fish for 44 years and manages a co-operative in Fairfield. “My comment to them was, ‘If you fished in Maryland the trout season was closed. At least here you could get outdoors trout fishing and enjoy the beauty that God has created for all of us’.”
In making the announcement and throughout the season, the commission emphasized greatly that anglers should wear masks and stay at least six feet from others.
PFBC staff across all job descriptions and commissioners were out almost every day, getting most of the preseason and in-season stockings done before the first day. There were some stockings after the season opened. The co-ops also released their fish ahead of time.
There was also the issue of getting fishing licenses when many of the retailers that sell them were closed due to the pandemic. The commission eliminated its license display requirement and pointed anglers toward online sales, where licenses tripled.
Anglers who crave a bit of normalcy will find the trout seasons look a little familiar this year.
The 2021 trout seasons in Pennsylvania will include a Mentored Youth Day on Saturday, March 27 and a statewide opening day on Saturday, April 3. It means an extra two weeks of trout fishing.
“Folks have been used to the social distancing and masking requirements in every other facet of their lives,” Schaeffer adds. “We’re comfortable that they will do that.”
SNAPSHOTS
• Julie Queen is the new manager of the Appalachian Trail Museum. A long-time resident of southcentral Pennsylvania, Julie has served as an AT community ambassador for Boiling Springs.
• Until April 30, it is mandatory to wear a life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe or kayak.
