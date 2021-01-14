SWIMMING
York Suburban girls 99,
Gettysburg 71
Gettysburg boys 111,
York Suburban 57
With uncertainty surrounding their season, the Gettysburg boys wasted no time in making their mark.
Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Zach Turner and Kassidy Oussoren set a new school record in the 200 medley relay during Thursday’s meet against York Suburban at the Keystone Aquatic Center. The Warrior foursome turned in a time of 1:41.55 to ink their names in the record books.
Oussoren, a senior, wasn’t done there as he also swam the fastest time in the history of the Gettysburg boys’ program in the 50 freestyle, touching in 21.99 for another school record.
“I’m very happy, very proud of the boys,” said Warrior head coach Amanda Turner. “I told them that all of the hard work they’ve put in for so many years was still with them, they still have all that background. The length of our season isn’t guaranteed, so I’m just so proud.”
Nelson led off the relay with a 26-second leg in the backstroke, followed by Tipton’s career-best split in the breaststroke. Coach Turner knew the team was on track to have a shot at the mark and when Zach Turner posted a 24-second time for the butterfly, it came down to Oussoren to seal the deal. The senior did just that.
“They all swim together and support each other on the high school and club teams and their lifting over the summer paid off,” said Coach Turner.
Oussoren’s blistering time in the 50 free eclipsed the previous standard set by his former teammate and good friend Nico DeAngelo.
“Nico has been such a tremendous supporter of Kassidy,” said Coach Turner. “We felt certain Kassidy had a good chance of getting that record at states last year, and then it was cancelled. This is absolutely wonderful.”
Gettysburg nearly set three records on Thursday, just missing another program mark in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Nelson, Brandon Gladfelter, Oussoren and Turner posted a time of 1:30.78, just .18 off the standard.
In addition to the sparkling relays, Gettysburg gained garnered individual victories from Zach Turner (200 free, 500 free), Nelson (200 IM, 100 back) and Tipton 100 breast). Oussoren was also tops in the 100.
Hannah Brainard pace the Gettysburg girls with triumphs in the 200 free and 500 free, and her coach said there is more to come from the talented junior.
“She had a great split in her 100 free in the last relay, so we’re going to try something different,” said Coach Turner, alluding to Saturday’s meet against Dover.
Junior Natalie Hurwitch also delivered a win for the Warriors by claiming the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.37.
Biglerville senior Sarah Landauer competed as an indepedent swimmer and turned in a pair of solid times. Landauer had the second-fatest time in both the 200 freestyle (2:15.36) and 100 backstroke (1:13.38).
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. York Suburban 2:03.74; 200 freestyle: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 1:57.05; 200 IM: 1. Guyer (YS) 2:19.44, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:43.18, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:47.91; 50 freestyle: 1. Hunt (YS) 27.26, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 28.84; 100 butterfly: 1. Neidigh (YS) 1:10.78, 2. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:15.69; 100 freestyle: 1. Hunt (YS) 1:01.37, 3. Natalie Hurwitch (G) 1:07.33; 500 freestyle: 1. Brainard (G) 5:21.65, 3. Lily Crowner (G) 7:01.33; 200 freestyle relay: 1. York Suburban 1:57.55; 100 backstroke: 1. Guyer (YS) 1:02.47, 2. Green (G) 1:14.05; 100 breaststroke: 1. Hurwitch (G) 1:22.37, 3. Scheungrab (G) 1:25.63; 400 freestyle relay: 1. York Suburban 4:08.91
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Zach Turner, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:41.55; 200 freestyle: 1. Turner (G) 2:00.87, 3. Drew Cole (G) 2:12.17; 200 IM: 1. H. Nelson (G) 2:05.54, 2. Tipton (G) 2:16.45; 50 freestyle: 1. Oussoren (G) 21.99, 2. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 23.61, 3. Liam Christianson (G) 24.82; 100 butterfly: 1. Koller (YS) 57.27, 2. Sam Nelson (G) 59.44, 3. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:01.89; 100 freestyle: 1. Oussoren (G) 51.02, 3. Cole (G) 56.00; 500 freestyle: 1. Turner (G) 5:36.54, 3. Bordatto (G) 5:49.19; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Oussoren, Turner) 1:30.78; 100 backstroke: 1. H. Nelson (G) 58.14, 2. Gladfelter (G) 1:04.80; 100 breaststroke: 1. Tipton (G) 1:03.92, 3. Alex Aumen (G) 1:13.55; 400 freestyle relay: 1. York Suburban 3:44.28
WRESLTING
Biglerville 60, Hanover 18
Ethan Slaybaugh’s pin at 152 highlighted the Canners’ rout of the homestanding Hawks on Thursday.
Slaybaugh squared off with Hanover ace Malcolm Gerlach, using a takedown and nearfall points to lead 5-1 after a period. Gerlach reversed to begin the second before Slaybaugh returned the favor, putting Gerlach to his back for another set of nearfall points, and the fall eventually came in 4:28.
Joey Ney (120), Levi Haines (145), Gage Bishop (160) and Jacob Mead (189) also won by pin for the Canners.
Dominic Taylor and Dalton Kirby delivered falls for Hanover at 126 and 138, respectively.
120-Joey Ney (B) p. Alan Marinez-Sanchez, 1:06; 126-Dominic Taylor (H) p. Isael Sanchez, 1:34; 132-Sam Sneed (B) fft; 138-Dalton Kirby (H) p. Colby Fulton, 1:19; 145-Levi Haines (B) p. Miguel Melendez, 1:02; 152-Ethan Slaybaugh (B) p. Malcolm Gerlach, 4:28; 160-Gage Bishop (B) p. Roger Romany-Walker, 4:24; 172-Uriel Martinez-Cruz (H) fft; 189-Jacob Mead (B) p. Aizik Shoap, 4:41; 215-Josh Fulton (B) fft; 285-Jonny Sanchez (B) fft; 106-Brody Gardner (B) fft; 113-Ben Wright (B) fft
Delone Catholic 66, Fairfield 6
Returning state qualifiers Tate Neiderer and Jacob Moyer recorded fast falls in the only two contested bouts of Thursday’s match.
Neiderer moved up to 189 to record a 54-second fall over Kyle Davis for Delone, before Moyer pinned Sam Scovitch in 1:28 for Fairfield.
138-Artem Reichart (DC) fft; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) fft; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) fft; 160-Jack Scovitch (DC) fft; 170-Devin Reese (DC) fft; 189-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Kyle Davis :54; 215-Won Stewart (DC) fft; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) p. Sam Scovitch, 1:28; 106-no contest; 113-Ryderlee Reichart (DC) fft; 120-Connor Bauerline (DC) fft; 126-Colby Noel (DC) fft; 132-Isaac Roth (DC) fft
