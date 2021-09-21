Both sides entered the match undefeated and unscored upon in division play, but that changed quickly.
Gettysburg netted a goal less than four minutes in on its way to a 3-1 victory over visiting Susquehannock in YAIAA-2 girls’ soccer action Tuesday evening at Warrior Stadium.
The victory, Gettysburg’s 20th straight in division play, puts the Warriors alone atop the division table.
Sophomore Izzy Gaydon got the hosts on the board when she scored off an assist from Alivia Colgan, who played a through ball to Gaydon. Gaydon won a footrace with a Susky defender to it, then took a sliding shot from the center of the pitch to the left side of the net that beat the dive of keeper Ava Holloway with 36:09 to play until the half.
Susky (3-2, 3-1) went hunting for the equalizer and found it when Jada Ciletti leveled the match when she scored off an assist from Shelby Derkosh. Derkosh slipped a pass past Gettysburg keeper Lydia Floreck to a wide open Ciletti right in front of the net for the tap-in finish at the 21:51 mark.
“We know that they’re going to come here to compete, just like we are,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “We look forward to this game every time it’s on the schedule.”
Susky had a chance to go ahead, but Floreck stonewalled a long-range attempt by Alison Flaherty with 11:43 left in the first half, then Holloway returned the favor when she did the same to Gettysburg’s Anna Crawford with 7:32 remaining in the half.
Gettysburg (4-2, 4-0) grabbed the lead with 4:22 to play in the first half when sophomore Lily Winkleman cleaned up after Holloway had to make a diving deflection of Gaydon’s shot that went from center to left. Winkleman was on top of it before Holloway could get back to her feet.
“If there’s a shot taken, my job is to crash from the wing in case there’s a rebound,” Winkleman said. “Izzy took the shot and it came right to me.”
Winkleman doubled her pleasure just over two minutes later when she blasted Autumn Oaster’s corner to the back of the net at the 2:09 mark.
“It was a great corner by Autumn, she put it in there where we had a chance to finish it,” Winkleman said. “It bounced off the keeper’s hands right to me.”
Winkleman, who comes off the bench for the Warriors, is one of the key substitutes that Colgan counts on to give his starters a break without seeing the level of play drop off dramatically.
“Lily capitalized on her opportunities tonight and she was in the right place at the right time,” Colgan said. “She’s one of our subs that we have that are good enough to be starters, but we’re fortunate to have the depth that we have.”
Gettysburg controlled the run of play for most of the second half, though neither team really mounted much of a scoring threat after halftime.
“We missed our marks on their last two goals,” Susky head coach Phomma Phanhthy said. “Other than that, we’re pretty similar teams that play pretty similar styles and it was a pretty even match. We made a couple of mistakes and they executed better than we did.”
Gettysburg enjoyed a 9-3 edge in shots on goal and a 9-4 advantage in corners.
The Adams County Warriors return to action with a road match at Kennard-Dale (2-3, 2-3) on Thursday before wrapping up the week with a non-division contest on Saturday when they host Hershey at 10 a.m.
Susquehannock 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg 3 0 — 3
Goals: G-Lily Winkleman 2, Izzy Gaydon; S-Jada Ciletti. Assists: G-Alivia Colgan, Maddie Gaydon, Izzy Gaydon, Autumn Oaster; S-Shelby Derkosh. Shots: S-3; G-9. Corners: S-4; G-9. Saves: S-Ava Holloway (6); G-Lydia Floreck (2). JV: Gettysburg 1-0
