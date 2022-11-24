For being a show about nothing, “Seinfeld” was one of the most well-written comedies ever.
Today’s offering here follows a similar theme but lacks humor.
We who go out there realize that against the odds anglers, hunters and card players are forever and hopelessly optimistic.
Tomorrow may be the opening day of deer season in Pennsylvania that I’m not feeling the juice.
In the past, the sleepless eve and pre-dawn Christmas-like excitement grew to a crescendo on the Monday after Thanksgiving and the first day of deer season. It is even earlier now that the opener has been moved up two days to Saturday.
But today, lower expectations have taken over on this day before the new firearms season.
There have been bow and rifle seasons where not a single shot was taken, or tag filled. It’s expected and accepted as part of hunting.
This season feels different.
Days spent on stand with stick and string have produced the slowest, most puzzling bow season and scouting run-up for the firearms season.
In the past, I’ve heard from hunting buddies upstate seeing fewer deer than ever because of deforestation and other causes. I know how it feels, but I don’t know why now.
Hunt the does and the bucks will be there, they say.
Hunt the food, white oak acorns are at the top of the menu, they say.
Not this fall.
For the hours up a tree on multiple days, and after seeing few does on camera after dark, I haven’t been within rifle range of a whitetail.
I know better than to accept that what has been, or not, on trail cameras, as how a hunt is going to go once it is a new day, other hunters are traipsing around, and the fur starts to fly.
Trail camera images prove only that such an animal has walked by and maybe more than once.
Deer sign is also lacking.
Truthfully, hunting’s reward comes from the journey, from preseason anticipation, preparation, scouting, and time in the woods.
One of the more memorable, and shortest deer seasons, ended by dropping a buck in the first week of a previous archery season. What followed the exhilaration of winning the encounter, was sadness and frustration that the journey had ended. There was no more watching the sunrise and thinking about what could be. I wished the kill would have happened weeks and hunts later.
So, I’m putting a cork in today’s bottle of whine.
Fortune in the outdoors, good or bad, can change in a blink of an eye and without explanation.
The smallmouth or wallhanger of a buck just seem to materialize. Deer with no history of being in the area are simply there at the wrong time (for the deer).
That the chance to encounter a true monarch of the deer woods dangles in front of us and pulls us out there is undeniable.
So, we go out.
As Cosmo Kramer might say, “Giddy-up.”
I wish all deer hunters luck, safety, dead aim, and memories.
I intend to shoot a good one tomorrow and show it to you next week.
Or not.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
