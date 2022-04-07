Sit up and take notes!
Class is just about in session.
A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held at the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen’s Association, 493 Sample Bridge Road, Enola, on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the clubhouse by the trap fields.
All seats for the HTEC at Blue Ridge Sportsmans next Saturday are filled.
Students must be at least 11 years of age on the day of the class. Registration can be done at www.pgc.pa.gov, under the Education tab.
HTEC at East Berlin Fish & Game, Fish and Game Road, will be Saturday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
Adams County Fish & Game, 110 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, will be the site of HTEC on Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
HTEC will be at the Mummasburg Sportsmen’s Club, 2501 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PGC QUORUM MEETS
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is meeting today and Saturday at PGC headquarters in Harrisburg.
The meetings are available on the PGC’s YouTube channel.
Today’s meeting is being livestreamed in its entirety. The livestream of Saturday’s meeting will begin after public comment concludes.
Today’s meeting begins at 1 p.m. and will include staff reports and award presentations. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment will be taken at the Saturday, April 9 meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Those wishing to deliver public comment – limited to five minutes – may register beginning at 7:45 a.m. Comments are accepted on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board – which once again has a quorum of commissioners – will take up its regular agenda and then will discuss new business.
Since the board was unable to conduct official business at its January meeting due to the lack of a quorum, commissioners opted to reactivate the framework from last year’s hunting seasons and bag limits, as permitted by law. That means the statewide firearms deer season will start the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the statewide regular bear season will begin the Saturday before that, and so on. Consequently, there will be no vote at the April meeting to adopt 2022-23 seasons and bag limits, however, the board will set allocations for 2022-23 antlerless deer licenses and elk licenses at this meeting.
Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
