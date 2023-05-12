Scranton controlled the first quarter, but Gettysburg, ranked seventh in the final USILA men’s lacrosse poll, outscored the Royals 9-2 in the second quarter en route to a 22-9 win in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament on Friday night.
• Kyle Howard led the Gettysburg offense with four goals. He also tallied a career-high 18 shots.
• Kieran Ward tallied a hat trick.
• George Raymond had three helpers and one goal of his own for four points.
• Andy Marquet paced the defense with three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
• Christopher Crapanza led the Royals (14-6) with four goals.
• Gettysburg (13-4) struggled to find the gas early on, as two consecutive faceoff violations and a turnover led to three straight Scranton goals within the first 2:57 of the game. Out of a Bullets timeout, Jack Dunleavy cracked the scoreboard with a solo tally, and Ryan Cernuto followed up just under two minutes later to bring the Bullets within one goal, 3-2. A man-up opportunity for Scranton led to a tally by Christopher Crapanza to bring the Royals back to a two-goal lead, but with 3:11 left to play in the first Ethan Kessler dished to Kyle Howard to again bring the Bullets within one, 4-3, after the first 15 minutes.
• The Bullets found their footing quickly in the second quarter and dominated on the attack, outscoring the Royals 9-2. Cernuto and Crapanza traded goals to start the quarter and yield a 5-4 Scranton lead before Gettysburg exploded for a seven-goal run over the next six minutes to tie the game and take an 11-5 lead. In the stretch, five different Bullets scored once, while Kessler tallied two. Colin Hughes finally broke up the Gettysburg momentum with a goal at 2:44 left in the half, but Kieran Ward responded only 16 seconds later to give the Bullets a 12-6 lead over Scranton going into the break.
• George Raymond got the ball to Howard just under two minutes into the second half for a man-down goal, but Scranton responded shortly after with a goal by Joe Boyle. A Dylan Savitscus unassisted goal at 9:32 was the first of a four-goal Bullets spurt that closed out the quarter, with the Bullets leading 17-7 over Scranton. Will Hedley found the back of the net once in the run, while Howard scored the other two.
• Crapanza and McCain Wnek traded tallies to open the final quarter of play, before Raymond’s third assist of the day led to Ward’s third goal of the game, with 10:24 left to play. Savitscus finished his own solo run just over a minute later to give the Bullets a 20-8 lead.
• With the win, Gettysburg moves to 10-0 all time against Scranton. The Bullets tallied 63 shots to Scranton’s 29. Jonathan Moshe won 15 of 25 faceoffs at the X, to go with one goal.
• 13 different Bullets tallied at least one point, and 12 scored at least one goal.
• Jack Dunleavy, Dylan Savitscus, Ethan Kessler, McCain Wnek, and Ryan Cernuto each scored three goals. Kessler also added two helpers.
Gettysburg returns to action Friday in the NCAA tournament third round against host Christopher Newport. Game time is 7:00 p.m.
