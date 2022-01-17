On a night when a number of athletes came in feeling less than 100 percent, the Gettysburg swim team was no match for South Western.
The Mustangs, who compete in YAIAA Division I, came in undefeated on both the boys’ and girls’ side and left the same way, with the boys taking a 98-72 victory over Gettysburg and the girls winning in even more convincing fashion, 106-64.
South Western now sits at 4-0 overall on both sides, while Gettysburg is 3-1 in boys’ action and 2-2 on the girls’ side. But Warriors’ coach Amanda Turner is still encouraged by what she sees from her team.
“A lot of our swimmers also compete in USA Swimming events and swam over the weekend, and plus it’s the time of the year where we’re lifting and some of our boys said before the meet that they weren’t feeling great. So it’s a tough time of the year right now,” she said. “But I’m happy with the effort they’re putting in.”
Monday’s meet at Keystone Aquatic Center proved tough for Warriors on both sides. On the girls’ side, the Mustangs dominated, winning 10 of the 11 events that were contested. While on the boys’ end of things, South Western claimed six of 11 events, but also captured multiple top-three finishes in a number of events, maximizing team points.
One of the event winners for Gettysburg was Zach Turner, who swam the backstroke leg of the Warriors’ victorious 200 medley relay team to lead off the meet. Turner, who has had a strong start to his junior season, says the team isn’t going to dwell on Monday’s losses.
“So far, as a team this season, I think we’ve done really good with lifting and practicing and all that stuff,” he said afterward. “But right now we’re in that middle part of the season where you get slower before you get faster. So I think we’re doing well, we just have to keep working hard and doing what we’ve been doing.”
Much like a number of the Gettysburg swimmers, Turner has some lofty individual goals set for himself down the stretch.
“I’d like to see if I can get the 100 and 50 freestyle school records, because I’m pretty close to both of them,” he said. “Hopefully by the end of the year that’s something that I can accomplish.”
Another factor that Turner says contributes to the team’s success is how close they are with one another, particularly his relay partners Zach Tipson, Sam Nelson and Sam Carlson.
“That’s a really good, strong bond,” he said of the group. “We’ve been friends since sixth or seventh grade and we’ve just been swimming together ever since. We mess around a lot. We have fun and it’s a really good group of people, so I really enjoy it.”
Looking forward, the Warriors will return to the pool on Thursday as they look to right the ship against Susquehannock.
“We’re just going to keep working hard,” Turner said of the upcoming schedule. “We all have our goals for the season, both individually and as a team, and each meet is a step toward reaching those.”
South Western boys 98,
Gettysburg 72
South Western girls 106,
Gettysburg 64
BOYS
200 medley relay-1. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:44.85, 2. South Western (Stoner, Neiderer, Piatt, Fenwick) 1:53.99; 200 free-1. Sam Nelson (G) 1:52.28; 200 IM-1. Filipovits (SW) 2:08.92, 2. Zach Tipton (G) 2:14.25; 50 free-1. Collins (SW) 22.30, 2. Turner (G) 22.43, 3. Carlson (G) 24.00; 100 fly-1. Nelson (G) 56.40; 100 free-1. Collins (SW) 49.50, 2. Turner (G) 49.65; 500 free-1. Fenwick (SW) 5:34.18, 3. Finn Clarke (G) 5:49.40; 200 free relay-1. South Western (Plesic, Cromer, FIlipovits, Collins) 1:35.08 2. Gettysburg (Wes Coolbaugh, Alex Koufos, Tipton, Clarke) 1:42.65, 100 back-1. Plesic (SW) 1:00.71, 3. Koufos (G) 1:09.36; 100 breast-1. Tipton (G) 1:08.37; 400 free relay-1. South Western (Filipovits, Cromer, Plesic, Collins) 3:33.22, 2. Gettysburg (Clarke, Carlson, Nelson, Turner) 3:45.96.
GIRLS
200 medley relay-1. South Western (Yates, Albrecht, Lucabaugh, Leonard) 1:57.58, 2. Gettysburg (Addy Dunlop, Maya Brainard, Morgan Bishop, Hannah Brainard) 2:04.37; 200 free-1. Lucabaugh (SW) 2:06.14, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:22.10; 200 IM-1. Albrecht (SW) 2:27.06, 2. Bishop (G) 2:27.31; 50 free-1. Leonard (SW) 25.12, 2. H. Brainard (G) 25.37, 100 fly-1. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:04.13, 2. M. Brainard (G) 1:08.45; 100 free-1. Leonard (SW) 55.98; 500 free-1. H. Brainard (G) 5:43.20, 3. Hannah Green (G) 6:22.40; 200 free relay-1. South Western (Lucabaugh, Leonard, Small, Leonard) 1:48.18, 2. Gettysburg (Dunlop, Hurtwitch, Ketterman, Reaver) 1:56.41; 100 back-1. Yates (SW) 1:04.67, 2. Bishop (G) 1:10.37; 100 breast-1. Albrecht (SW) 1:14.62, 2. M. Brainard 1:16.33, 3. Hurtwitch (G) 1:21.36; 400 free relay-1. South Western (Leonard, Yates, Ballou, Albrecht) 4:00.21, 2. Gettysburg (Bishop, Reaver, M. Brainard, H. Brainard) 4:12.02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.