Turkey hunters will be gobbling up what could be a beautiful spring day and drumsticks, when the mentored youth spring gobbler hunt happens on Saturday, before noon,
The regular season follows from Saturday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 31 for everyone else.
If you think this season isn’t a big moment for big-bird hunters, you are just a turkey.
More than 150,000 hunters take to forests and fields each spring to chase these birds.
Opportunities abound. Game Commission turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena said the statewide flock is likely bigger right now than at any time in the last few years.
Plentiful in some spots, but no easy get. Neither jakes nor older birds typically are as vocal as 2-year-olds.
Game Commission turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena recommends scouting, looking either for actual birds, turkey sign such as droppings, feathers, scratchings and tracks, or at least places where turkeys might be, like openings close to and easily accessible from roosting areas where gobblers prefer to strut.
Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season.
When it comes to talking turkey, practice helps. Hunters may only call turkeys in the spring gobbler season.
“The most important call is the hen yelp,” Casalena says. “The hunter wants to imitate a hen to attract the gobbler to come within range. After that it’s a matter of practicing and learning other calls like the different cackles and purrs and understanding when to use each. Friction calls have great sound and pitch, while mouth calls are the most convenient, especially when being still is important.”
Still, success will be limited. About 18 percent of the near-record 25,210 people who bought a special spring turkey license, or second gobbler tag, took a second in 2021.
All participants in the youth hunt must be accompanied by adults. Regulations applying to mentored youth and junior hunters can be found in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which provided with a hunting license and is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Hunting hours begin one-half hour before sunrise and end at noon for the first two weeks of the statewide season (April 30 through May 14). Hunters are asked to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. when hunting hours end at noon.
From May 16 through May 31, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. The all-day season allows more opportunity at the point in the season when hunting pressure is lower and nesting hens are less likely to abandon nests.
PGC GIVES JOHN OLIVER
HIS NAMESAKE AWARD
The Game Commission Board of Commissioners created the John C. Oliver Wildlife Conservation Lifetime Achievement Award, to be bestowed on individuals who throughout their career made substantial improvements to the wildlife and natural resources of Pennsylvania and presented it to — John C. Oliver.
The Pennsylvanian has been a tireless advocate for preserving wildlife habitat and creating public lands for outdoor recreationists for more than three decades.
As president of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and then later as the first Secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Oliver led the way in setting aside more than 200,000 acres of land in the Commonwealth for conservation.
Oliver was also instrumental in creating Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener Program, which remains the largest single investment in environmental funding in the state. A portion of that money – $20 million – was set aside for the Game Commission and used for critical infrastructure upgrades at Commission buildings and game lands, including improvements to roads, dams and bridges.
BULLET POINTS
• The free Children’s 17th Annual Trout Fishing Derby will be May 7 at Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, from 8-11 a.m. Sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited, this is bait fishing only for kids 15 and under. There will be prizes and lunch.
• In 1967, Al Davis traded for Bills backup QB Daryle Lamonica. He then became a two-time AFL MVP with the best winning percentage in NFL history amongst QBs with at least 70 starts. When football was football! RIP Mad Bomber!
Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.