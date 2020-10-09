Simply making the cut doesn’t cut it for Bradin Peart or Kat Keller.
Littlestown’s Peart and Delone Catholic’s Keller were the only t Times Area players to stay above the cutline when the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Golf Championships came to a close at Briarwood Golf Club’s West Course on Friday. Neither player was particularly thrilled with their respective round, so they went right back to work.
Long after he carded an 80 to put himself three shots back in the boys’ tournament Peart was still on the putting green at Briarwood, refining his stroke. He worked the fringes as well, trying to dial in his chipping that will surely come into play today when the second and final round of the championship takes place.
“I had a lot of three-putts today, too many putts and too many chips,” said Peart. “Too many missed greens for as big as these greens are.”
After placing fifth in the girls’ tournament with a 107, Keller hopped in a car and headed to the Chambersburg Country Club where she took in an impromptu lesson from her swing coach to iron out a few wrinkles. She said the extra work already had her feeling better after 18 holes at Briarwood that didn’t put a smile on her face.
“It wasn’t the round I wanted and I’m disappointed with my score but luckily I made it past the first round,” said the freshman. “Tomorrow is a new day so I’ll stay positive.”
Keller was the lone Delone player to advance after seniors Nick Carpenter and Trenton Kopp came tantalizingly close to qualifying before missing the cut by one stroke apiece with matching 86s. Carpenter, a four-year starter, was unable to post a birdie and was left with bogeys or double bogeys on half of his holes. Kopp scored birdies on a pair of par threes but found bogey or double on 13 holes
Squire freshman Evan Glass hit the century mark in his first D3 experience with an even 100.
Delone (361) hoped to take a swing at the team title but was unable to keep pace with Boiling Springs, which compiled a 329 to top Berks Catholic by 11 shots for the crown.
“It’s disappointing but the course played very difficult today,” said Delone head coach Chuck Minchik. “When you play Briarwood West from the blue tees it can show its teeth, and not just for our team, for everybody. But it’s been a successful year and we have a strong nucleus coming back.”
Peart strung together four consecutive pars from 13-17. He had a tough break on 14 when an excellent chip onto the green from a small hill hit the pin and kicked out. Solid drives on 15 and 16 gave him scoring opportunities but both times he came up short in birdie attempts.
Peart said downhill putts on Friday were ‘super fast’ as multiple players rolled their efforts well past the hole during the day.
A week after going low for 2A golfers in the YAIAA Championships at Briarwood, Peart gave the impression that Friday’s round left much to be desired.
“I didn’t feel like there was anything too great about the round, I just stuck with it for the most part,” he said. “The driver was good again today.”
While staying about the cutline is the goal for some, Peart has one thing in mind when he tees it up again at 10:50 Saturday morning
“I’m trying to win,” he said. “Play my own game and do what I’ve been doing the past three months.”
Keller was in a see-saw battle with Fairfield sophomore Sarah Devilbiss for the final qualifying spot for much of the day on Friday. Devilbiss was easy to spot on the course as she sported a massive brace on her right knee, which was surgically repaired in March after she tore her ACL and meniscus playing basketball. Devilbiss said she got the brace the first day of golf practice and hasn’t allowed it to affect her play.
“When I first started hitting it scared me a little bit but I got over that,” she said. “I can’t do things slow, I haven’t to get right back into it.”
With three holes to play Devilbiss was still in contention to make the cut. A nice bunker shot on No. 8 set up a two-putt for bogey, and she bogeyed the following hole despite getting a good look at a long birdie putt just off the edge of the green. She urged the ball to ‘go in’ as it rolled toward the cup but to no avail.
Ultimately, the Green Knight settled for a 114 in the district championships, which isn’t too bad considering she’s played golf for just two years.
“Chipping and putting, like usual,” she said with a laugh when asked to pinpoint what gave her the most trouble. “Some days it’s on and some days it’s off, and when it’s on it is good. I didn’t play as well as I had hoped.”
Keller, whose round include a birdie on No. 11 and a par on 16, only committed to playing golf in August. A bit superstitious, Keller is banking on a breakfast of coffee and donuts from Dunkin’ Donuts to fuel a solid round today that puts her among the top three in the girls’ tournament.
With so little competitive experience under her belt, Minchik believes Keller is just scratching the surface of her talents.
“She’s only played five rounds of 18 holes,” said Minchik of his freshman. “She is a diamond in the rough. Parts of her game have holes and that’s what she has to work on but she has a great career looking ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.