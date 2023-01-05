CAMACHO
Buy Now

New Oxford’s Tristan Camacho (top) controls Red Lion’s Connor Rogers during their 107-pound bout on Thursday. Camacho won by fall, helping the Ox to a 27-26 victory. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

To say that Tristan Camacho was chomping at the bit to see his first varsity experience would be an understatement.

Up until the holiday break, Camacho was just a tad over the limit to wrestle at the 107-pound weight class. It wasn’t until the allowance was bumped up by two pounds that the New Oxford freshman was finally able to make his varsity debut.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.