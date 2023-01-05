To say that Tristan Camacho was chomping at the bit to see his first varsity experience would be an understatement.
Up until the holiday break, Camacho was just a tad over the limit to wrestle at the 107-pound weight class. It wasn’t until the allowance was bumped up by two pounds that the New Oxford freshman was finally able to make his varsity debut.
Coming off three-straight losses at 189, 215 and 285, the homestanding Colonials needed a jolt in their York-Adams Division I clash with Red Lion.
Turns out Camacho was the man to do it.
With butterflies in his stomach, the New Oxford lightweight had to work hard against Red Lion sophomore Connor Rogers. After falling behind 3-2 in the second period, Camacho was able to get a takedown and some near-fall points to go up 7-3 by the end of the stanza.
From the up position to start the third, Camacho was able to finally get Rogers on his back for the fall at the 4:41 mark.
Camacho’s pin, combined with a decision at 114 by senior Ethan Aiello, was just enough to push the Colonials past the Lions, 27-26, for the YAIAA-1 victory.
New Oxford improved to 3-0 in the division with the triumph, while Red Lion dropped to 1-2.
“I’m very proud of him,” New Oxford coach Brian Martin said of Camacho. “I know he was wrestling with a ton of fear in him when he stepped on the mat, but he just kept going after it and got the job done.”
Camacho’s fall set his teammate Aiello up with a chance to help the host team comeback from a 26-12 deficit. The Lions entered the showdown with one of their stud lightweights in sophomore Jackson Orrell (121) sidelined due to illness.
Trailing by eight points after Camacho’s victory but knowing his team was receiving a forfeit in the final bout, all Aiello needed to clinch the triumph was to earn a victory.
“I just told him we needed a win,” Martin said of Aiello. “And he just said, ‘No problem’. He was confident and I knew he was relaxed.”
Aiello and Seager finished the first period scoreless before the Colonial senior secured the first of his two takedowns in the bout in the second period. His second takedown didn’t happen until 25 seconds left in the final stanza, but the Colonial standout was able to secure three nearfall points to earn a 7-0 decision.
“My mindset was just ‘Don’t lose’,” Aiello said with a smile. “Or I’m going to regret it.”
No regret was necessary as the New Oxford fans gave Aiello a big ovation realizing his decision would nudge the home team ahead of the Lions by a single point.
Perhaps if the bout was on another date on the calendar, things could have gone much differently. Both teams were dealing with injuries and illnesses that left them at less than full strength.
Martin, however, was grateful that his team was able to overcome some of its woes to earn a hard-fought victory.
“I know that they were wrestling without some of their kids,” Martin said. “And we had some situations where some of our starters were out, so it was a battle. Fortunately this time it worked out in our favor.”
New Oxford 27, Red Lion 26
127-Jerry Dattoli (NO) d. Harvey, 3-1; 133-Wylan Hess (NO) d. Simpson, 4-0; 139-Wylan Damon (RL) d. R. Miller, 9-3; 145-Tyler Bootier (RL) md. C. Miller, 11-2; 152-Owen Smith (RL) d. Lawyer, 1-0; 160-Lane Johnson (NO) p. B. Smith, 1:41; 172-Frank Grulli (RL) md. Price, 13-0; 189-Alex Lusco (RL) p. Speros, 1:52; 215-James Lopez (RL) d. Bell, 5-0; 285-Ethan Nelson (RL) d. M. Smith, 3-0; 107-Tristan Camacho (NO) p. Rogers, 4:41; 114-Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Seager, 7-0; 121-Trent Uhler won by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.