It had been eight years since Brent Marks saw victory lane at Lincoln Speedway. Marks’ last win came on May 11, 2013 and 2,968 days later he earned his ninth career Lincoln victory, claiming Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature that also served as the second of 10 PA Speedweek races.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in victory lane here at Lincoln Speedway,” said Marks. “The car was awesome all night long.”
Marks led from green to checkered and the closest anyone came to challenging him for the lead was Lance Dewease late in the race.
“I hated to see those cautions there late,” Marks said. “You never know what’s going to go on behind you, especially with Lance behind me there.”
Saturday night was the 22nd Annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial. In honor of Kevin’s family owned No. 92 sprint car, Marks took home a $9,200 check for his win.
“It’s great to get another win under Kevin’s honor,” he said. “He’s a special person and they have a special family.”
Marks shared the front row with last week’s winner at Lincoln, Robbie Kendall.
Marks led the field into turn 1 with Kendall using the high line to make up some ground.
California invader Rico Abreu lined up fifth for the drop of the green flag and ripped around the top of the track to get up to second by lap 2.
Dewease got by Sam Hafertepe on lap 2 and went to work on Kendall for third. Dewease got by Kendall at the line on lap 4 for third and Hafertepe followed.
The yellow flag came out on lap 7 for TJ Stutts who ended up in the wall in turns 1 and 2.
Marks led Abreu, Dewease, Hafertepe and Danny Dietrich to the cone for the single-file restart.
Abreu went to the top on the restart to try to get by Marks, but Brent held the lead.
Dewease was using the bottom to close in on Abreu when the caution came out again on lap 9 after Ryan Smith came to a stop in turn 4 and Dylan Cisney got into the back of him. Both drivers rejoined the field.
Dewease went to the bottom on the restart trying to make a move on Abreu for second. The two raced side-by-side coming out of turn 2 on lap 11 with Abreu hanging on to the spot.
As the halfway point approached, lapped traffic loomed ahead of Marks. Two laps later, on lap 17, lapped traffic came into play.
Freddie Rahmer was on the move and after starting 15th the current track point leader was up to seventh on lap 17.
Dewease was closing in on Abreu again in lapped traffic and got a run off the bottom of turn 4 to take the spot at the line on lap 22.
Dewease and Abreu raced wheel to wheel at the line again on lap 23 with Dewease holding on to second.
Dewease had his sight set on Marks when the yellow came out on lap 27 for Hafertepe, who had been running sixth when he got backwards in turn 2.
Marks led Dewease, Abreu, Dietrich and Rahmer on the restart.
Marks and Dewease both went to the bottom with Abreu opting for the top.
Rahmer had edged by Dietrich for fourth when Dewease fell off the pace in turn 4 bringing out the caution with one lap to go. Rahmer slowed to avoid Dewease allowing Dietrich to reclaim fourth.
The top five for the one lap shootout were Marks, Abreu, Dietrich, Rahmer and Paul McMahan.
Marks went to the bottom and Abreu opted for the top with Dietrich and Rahmer racing wheel-to-wheel.
Marks crossed the line .592 second ahead of Abreu for the win. Rahmer edged by Dietrich at the line for third and McMahan completed the top five.
Marks set quick time over the 48-car field with a lap of 13.723 seconds. Heat race wins went to Dietrich, Kendall, Abreu and Dewease.
