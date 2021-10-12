FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 6, Kennard-Dale 0
Lillian Peters recorded a hat trick in the Eagles’ 6-0 home victory on Tuesday that secured the YAIAA-4 championship.
Bermudian (15-2 overall) improved to 11-2 in divisional play, getting two games clear of second-place Biglerville (9-3 Y-4) with just one game left in the division for both teams.
Peters had the hot stick for the winners, drilling three goals of her own while assisting on two others. Melanie Beall added two more scores to her impressive season total and Hailey Dermota blasted another tally.
Ella Benzel and Riley Marines had assists for Berm, which has won 14 consecutive games.
The Eagles close the regular season on Thursday when they host Gettysburg.
Kennard-Dale 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 1 2 2 1 — 6
Goals: BS-Lillian Peters 3, Melanie Beall 2, Hailey Dermota. Assists: BS-Ella Benzel, Peters 2, Riley Marines. Shots: KD-1; BS-17. Corners: KD-1; BS-20. Saves: KD-Jones 11; BS-Bella Bobe 1
Littlestown 1, Biglerville 0
Kamryn Bittle’s third-period goal was the difference as the Bolts stood tall in the face of the Canner attack on Tuesday.
Littlestown (13-4), the YAIAA-3 champion, was outshot 23-3 and gave up 18 penalty corners but keeper Taytum Lombardi was up to the challenge. Lombardi recorded 18 saves in goal, and Cassie Lease made a defensive save with less than 11 minutes to play as the Bolts refused to yield a score.
Bittle’s decisive tally came on an assist by Giana Grelli.
The Canners (11-5, 9-3 YAIAA) close with road games at Eastern York and Waynesboro.
Littlestown 0 0 1 0 — 1
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Kamryn Bittle. Assists: L-Giana Grelli. Shots: L-3; B-23. Corners: L-3; B-18. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 18; B-Sami Waybright 2. JV: Biglerville 7-1
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet at Dover
The Gettysburg boys’ and girls’ cross country teams sported matching 3-0 records in Tuesday’s race at Dover.
Lily Arnold set the pace in the girls’ competition by running a 21:36.2, crossing the line nearly 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Summer Hogan of Dover. Megan Hurst and Malina Reber helped the cause with respective finishes of fourth and fifth for the Warriors.
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider placed third in 22:08 and Samantha Smith of Delone Catholic was sixth in 23:44.
Gettysburg took four of the top five places in the boys’s race, led by Drew Cole’s winning time of 18:11.0. Auden Day (18:25.3) and Gavin Cole (18:32.8) followed Drew, while Colin Arnold placed fifth in 18:48.1.
Fairfield ace Gabe Schubring was sixth in a time of 18:57.6 and Liam Allen led the way for Delone with an eighth-place finish in 19:31.2.
BOYS
Team: Gettysburg 3-0, Dover 2-1, Delone Catholic 1-2, Fairfield 0-3
Gettysburg: 1. Drew Cole 18:11.0, 2. Auden Day 18:25.3, 3. Gavin Cole 18:32.8, 5. Colin Arnold 18:48.1, 9. Calvin Lang 19:36.6
Delone Catholic: 8. Liam Allen 19:31.2, 16. Ryan Young 20:11.6, 17. Aden Davis 20:18.6, 19. Jeremy Deal 20:47.5, 22. Adam Lawrence 20:55.5
Fairfield: 6. Gabe Schubring 18:57.6, 12. Matthias Sacco 19:56.9, 15. Vincent Malpica 20:10.9, 25. Matt Turner 21:05.4, 41. Cameron Wiles 23:03.8
GIRLS
Team: Gettysburg 3-0, Dover 2-1, Delone Catholic 1-2, Fairfield 0-3
Gettysburg: 1. Lily Arnold 21:36.2, 4. Megan Hurst 22:33.1, 5. Malina Reber 23:03.7, 9. Olivia Goldman-Smith 26:19.3, 10. Brooke Myers 26:56.1
Delone Catholic: 6. Samantha Smith 23:44.0, 11. Jessica Crawford 27:10.3, 13. Emily Goddard 28:02.3, 16. Emma Bunty 28:46.0, 20. Lilly Dessecker 29:50.9
Fairfield: 3. Honey Strosnider 22:08.9, 18. Kylee Partilla 28:57.9
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 2
The Squirettes were pushed to the brink by the Eagles before finally claiming an air-tight 19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13 win on Tuesday.
Holly Neiderer and Denae Bello combined for 27 kills to power the Delone attack, with Neiderer notching 15 of those. Makenna Mummert had seven kills while Marissa Miller and Meredith Wilson finished with five apiece.
Bello and Emma Anderson had four service aces each, with Bello also posting a team-best 23 digs. Olivia Snyder and Anderson chalked up 13 digs each.
The Eagles saw Ella Means pile up 21 digs to go along with eight kills. Tori Murren smashed nine kills and had 18 digs.
Madelyn Wagner directed the offense with 23 assists, with Aida Sponseller knocking down 10 kills.
Delone won the JV match 25-16, 25-17.
South Western 3, Red Lion 0
Kya Rebert smacked 14 kills for the Mustangs in their 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of the Lions.
Emma Baney spread the wealth with 23 assists and Kirby Meyer had 18 digs in the win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Littlestown 0
Four different players scored goals for the Canners in their Senior Night win over the Bolts on Tuesday.
Abbie Ponce scored four minutes into the contest, and Amahirani Zavala doubled the lead at 31:08. Jayden Slonaker assisted on both scores, then netted her own goal at 21:31 of the second half.
Diana Trejo-Hernandez capped the scoring with a goal set up by Brylee Rodgers, who finished with a pair of helpers.
Littlestown’s Abigail Moroz posted 15 saves in the loss.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Goals: B-Abbie Ponce, Amahirani Zavala, Jayden Slonaker, Diana Trejo-Hernandez. Assists: B-Slonaker 2, Brylee Rodgers 2. Shots: L-2; B-19. Corners: L-3; B-3. Saves: L-Abigail Moroz 15; B-Emily Woolson 2
BOYS’ SOCCER
Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 1
Susquehannock scored three times after the intermission to dispatch Gettysburg in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Joey Wagner squared the match at 1-1 when he netted an unassisted goal for Gettysburg.
