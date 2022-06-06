The atmosphere at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night was electric for the start of the 40-lap Steve Smith Tribute Race.
Smith is such an important part of the history of Lincoln Speedway that honoring him with a race was the right thing to do. Not only did the fans show up to support the Smith family and the hard work they put in to the event, but 47 Gene Latta Ford 410 sprint cars filled the pits.
Danny Dietrich set quick time in the second time trial group and made it into the redraw for a starting spot at the front of the field for the feature. Dietrich lined up sixth for the drop of the green flag but fell back to seventh at the start. Dietrich was back up to fifth by lap 4 and was third at the half-way point of the race.
Once Dietrich got by Troy Wagaman for second it wasn’t long before he made his winning move on Anthony Macri in turn 4. Dietrich took the lead on lap 26 and worked his way through lapped traffic and went unchallenged for the $19,000 win.
In victory lane for the fifth time this season at Lincoln, Dietrich was excited to be there during a marquee event.
“This is just awesome,” he said. “Steve Smith was a badass.”
Although Dietrich never raced against Steve, his respect for the Hall of Fame driver was obvious as he talked about him in victory lane.
“He was one of the leaders in innovation,” he said. “Hats off to the family for putting on this race.”
Last week’s winner, Dylan Norris, drew the pole in the redraw for Saturday night’s big event. Wagaman shared the front row with Norris and Macri and Lance Dewease lined up in row 2.
Norris shot out to the lead with Wagaman sticking with him and the two battled for first. Norris held onto the lead leaving Wagaman to fend off Macri as he challenged for second. Macri took the spot on lap 2 making the pass coming off turn 4. Wagaman was not letting Macri pull away and was putting pressure on him to take the spot back when the caution came out on lap 3 for TJ Stutts who was sitting backwards in turn 4.
Norris led Macri, Wagaman, Dewease and Alan Krimes to the cone for the single-file restart. Norris got a good jump on Macri and Dewease was closing in on Wagaman. Dietrich got by Krimes for fifth.
Wagaman continued to put pressure on Macri as Macri was trying to reel in Norris.
Macri drove under Norris and took the lead on lap 9. Wagaman followed, taking second and sending Norris back to third.
Dietrich was working on Dewease for fourth as Macri entered lapped traffic on lap 11. Dietrich got by Dewease on lap 12.
Brent Marks was making his way to the front and got by Dewease as well to take fifth.
Dietrich and Marks were racing hard for fourth as they worked their way through lapped traffic. Dietrich caught Norris and made the pass for third on the backstretch, Marks followed as they moved into third and fourth on lap 20.
Dietrich slid Wagaman to take second on lap 14. Marks was on Dietrich’s bumper as he made the pass sending Wagaman back to fourth. Wagaman got back by Marks to reclaim third.
Macri was stuck in lapped traffic allowing Dietrich to close in. Macri bounced off the outside wall in turn 4 and that was just enough for Danny to take the lead at the line on lap 16. Wagaman and Marks followed, sending Macri back to fourth.
Once he got the lead Dietrich pulled away from the field. Marks got by Wagaman for second on lap 33. Dietrich struggled to get by a lapped car, but no one could catch him.
Dietrich scored his fifth win of the season at Lincoln and pocketed $19,000 by getting to the checkered flag 1.866 seconds ahead of Marks, who was the hard charger driving from 8th to 2nd. Wagaman crossed the line third and Macri was fourth. Norris completed the top five.
The 410 sprint car heat races were won by Brent Marks, Freddie Rahmer, Dylan Norris and Lance Dewease.
Rookie Preston Lattomus Scores First Career USAC Win
Nash Ely and Kyle Spence started on the front row of the 25-lap feature on Saturday night.
Ely took the lead with Spence and Carmen Perigo making it nearly a three-wide battle for the top spot. Ely pulled away with Spence and Perigo continuing the battle for second. Spence went high in turns 3 and 4 allowing Perigo to get by and take second.
Ely and Perigo raced wheel to wheel out of turn 4 with Perigo taking the lead by inches at the line on lap 2.
Preston Lattomus was all over Spence for third as Perigo paced the field and Ely was running second. Spence got away and got by Ely for second on lap 6.
Briggs Danner caught Lattomus and was challenging him for fourth. Danner dove under Lattomus as they raced into turn 3 but Lattomus held the spot.
Spence reeled in Perigo and the two raced wheel to wheel for the lead. Spence took the lead at the line as the red flag came out on lap 13 for Kody Swanson.
Spence led Perigo, Lattomus, Ely and Danner to the cone on the front stretch for the restart.
Spence got a good jump and used the top to get around the 3/8-mile oval. Lattomus got under Perigo for second on lap 16. Lattomus made quick work of running down Spence to battle for the lead. Spence held onto the lead by inches at the line but got nearly sideways in turns 1 and 2 as Lattomus made the pass for the lead.
Lattomus took over the top spot on lap 18. Danner was still making his way to the front of the field and passed Perigo for third on lap 21. Lattomus continued to pace the field as Danner worked on Spence to take over second. Danner took over second as the white flag waved.
Rookie-driver, Preston Lattomus scored his first career USAC East Coast Sprint Car feature win by 2.859 seconds over Briggs Danner. Spence crossed the line third and Perigo was fourth. Ely completed the top five.
Kody Swanson, Kenny Miller and Alex Bright won the USAC heat races.
Jeff Champagne Sweeps the Night in ARDC Competition
The ARDC Midgets ran a 20-lap feature event on Saturday night with a unique format. They ran the first 10 laps and then completely inverted the field and ran the remaining 10 laps of the feature.
Jeff Champagne started on the pole of the first 10-lap feature in his Steve Smith Tribute #19 with Mike Bittinger to his outside.
Champagne got out to the lead with Michael Markey running second and Shawn Jackson in third, Bittinger fell back to fourth.
Champagne was running alone at the front of the field as Jackson threw everything he had at Markey for second before he pulled off with what appeared to be engine troubles. Jackson’s retirement moved Bittinger up to third.
The caution flag waved on lap 8 for Randy Mausteller who spun out in turns 3 and 4.
Champagne was leading at the halfway point when the competition caution came out to invert the field.
With five cars still running, the starting line-up for the second half of the feature was Mausteller, Curtis, Heydenreich, Markey and Champagne.
Champagne was back to the lead by the time the field came back around to the start-finish line. Champagne would lead all 10 laps to his first career ARDC feature victory.
Champagne would flip the car in turn 1 after the checkered flag as he attempted to celebrate his win. His enthusiasm for his first win made for an incredibly entertaining victory lane interview as his car hung off the wrecker behind him.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Fallen Firefighters Race paying $5,000 to win for the 410 sprints. The 358 sprints are also in action. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday, 6/4
410 Sprints
Feature (40 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($19,000); 2. 19m-Brent Marks; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman; 4. 39m-Anthony Macri; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 69K-Lance Dewease; 7. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 39-Chase Dietz; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 11. 99m-Kyle Moody; 12. 19s-Tanner Thorson; 13. 38-Cory Haas; 14. 27-Devon Borden; 15. 75-Tyler Ross; 16. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 17. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 18. 8-Billy Dietrich; 19. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 20. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 21. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 22. 11T-TJ Stutts (DNF); 23. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 24. 19LM-Landon Myers (DNF)
Lap leaders: Norris (1-8), Macri (9-25) & Dietrich (26-40)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 19m-Brent Marks; 2. 39m-Anthony Macri; 3. 19s-Tanner Thorson; 4. 27-Devon Borden; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 19LM-Landon Myers; 7. 59-Jim Siegel; 8. 11A-Austin Bishop; 9. 1X-Chad Trout; 10. 21-Steve Owings; 11. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 12. 24T-TJ Greve
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 33-Riley Emig; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher; 10. 19R-Matt Campbell (DNF); 11. 39P-Daryn Pittman (DNF); 12. 11P-Niki Young (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner; 7. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 23-Michael Millard; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 11. 35T-Tyler Esh
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 69K-Lance Dewease; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 11T-TJ Stutts; 5. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 00-Chris Frank; 9. 5J-John Walp; 10. 17-Cole Young; 11. 5a-Zach Allman (DNF); 12. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS)
Heat 5 (10 laps): 1. 5J-John Walp; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 35T-Tyler Esh; 6. 20-Alex Bright; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF)
Consy (12 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 19LM-Landon Myers; 3. 7H-Trey Hivner; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 6. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 90-Jordan Givler; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher; 10. 23A-Chris Arnold; 11. 11A-Austin Bishop; 12. 23-Michael Millard; 13. 00-Chris Frank; 14. 21-Steve Owings; 15. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 16. 33-Riley Emig; 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 18. 5J-John Walp (DNF)
C-Main (5 laps): 1. 21-Steve Owings; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 24T-TJ Greve; 4. 17-Cole Young; 5. 19R-Matt Campbell (DNS); 6. 4z-Zane Rudisill (DNS); 7. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNS); 8. 39P-Daryn Pittman (DNS); 9. 5a-Zach Allman (DNS); 10. 11P-Niki Young (DNS); 11. 97-Brie Hershey (DNS)
410 Time Trials Group #1: 1. 39m-Anthony Macri 13.698*; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman 13.714; 3. 19m-Brent Marks 13.774; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody 13.900; 5. 19LM-Landon Myers 13.963; 6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer 13.977; 7. 19s-Tanner Thorson 14.026; 8. 38-Cory Haas 14.037; 9. 16-Gerard McIntyre 14.037; 10. 39P-Daryn Pittman 14.131; 11. 1x-Chad Trout 14.186; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger 14.243; 13. 59-Jim Siegel 14.257; 14. 8-Billy Dietrich 14.273; 15. 27-Devon Borden 14.282; 16. 19R-Matt Campbell 14. 329; 17. 4z-Zane Rudisill 14.342; 18. 90-Jordan Givler 14.413; 19. 21-Steve Owings 14.435; 20. 33-Riley Emig 14.512; 21. 11A-Austin Bishop 14.544; 22. 21T-Scott Fisher 14.661; 23. 24T-TJ Greve 15.919; 24. 11P-Niki Young NT
410 Time Trials Group #2: 1. 48-Danny Dietrich 14.126; 2. 87-Alan Krimes 14.155; 3. 44-Dylan Norris 14.246; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease 14.265; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer 14.382; 6. 4R-Tim Wagaman 14.484; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter 14.516; 8. 11T-TJ Stutts 14.524; 9. 7H-Trey Hivner 14.540; 10. 39-Chase Dietz 14.572; 11. 75-Tyler Ross 14.572; 12. 55K-Robbie Kendall 14.578; 13. 35T-Tyler Esh 14.606; 14. 23A-Chris Arnold 14.681; 15. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe 14.728; 16. 5J-John Walp 14.789; 17. 23-Michael Millard 14.878; 18. 00-Chris Frank 14.908; 19. 9-Dalton Dietrich 14.936; 20. 17-Cole Young 14.936; 21. 2-Kody Hartlaub 15.115; 22. 5a-Zach Allman 15.123
USAC East Coast Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 2. 5G-Briggs Danner; 3. 22-Kyle Spence; 4. 21-Carmen Perigo; 5. 3BC-Nash Ely; 6. 23M-Kenny Miller III; 7. 7. Ed Aikin; 8. 19-Steven Drevicki; 9. 17B-Christian Bruno; 10. 21K-Tommy Kunsman; 11. 20-Alex Bright; 12. 83-Bruce Buckwalter; 13. 90-Colin White; 14. 67-Jason Cherry; 15. 7B-Aidan Borden; 16. 76-Mike Smith; 17. 12W-Troy Fraker; 18. 83S-Billy Ney (DNF); 19. 20X-Kody Swanson (DNF); 20. 42-John Fraker (DNF); 21. 5a-Zach Allman (DNS)
Lap leaders: Ely (1), Perigo (2-12), Spence (13-17) & Lattomus (18-25)
Heat winners: Swanson, Miller III, Bright
ARDC Midgets
Feature (20 laps): 1. 19-Jeff Champagne; 2. 29-Michael Markey; 3. 11-Eric Heydenreich; 4. 75-Zach Curtis; 5. 21R-Randy Mausteller; 6. 7-Mike Bittinger (DNF); 7. 21S-Shannon Mausteller (DNF); 8. 7J-Shawn Jackson (DNF); 9. 5a-JR Booth (DNF); 10. 91Z-Wayne Koehler (DNS); 11. 22-Johnny Heydenreich (DNS)
Lap leaders: Champagne (1-20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.