New Oxford was nothing short of perfect in its York Adams American Legion playoff semifinal against Northeastern on Wednesday night.
The Ox racked up nine hits, committed no errors, and starter Jesse Bitzer pitched a complete game on the way to a comprehensive 6-1 home victory.
The win moves New Oxford into Thursday’s final at top-seeded Red Lion and ensures it qualifies for the Region 4 Tournament in Mechanicsburg, which begins on July 16.
“From my seat, nothing is comfortable,” Ox manager Scott Anderson said of the win. “My motto has always been ‘you hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ and you have to expect that there is going to be some adversity in every ball game, but I thought our guys, particularly our infield defense, were outstanding tonight.”
Bitzer allowed a one-out single in the top of the first but worked around it thanks to a 5-3 double play on a line drive to third baseman Adam Pascoe.
Pascoe then singled to start the bottom half but the Ox couldn’t drive the run home. After Bitzer worked a six-pitch top of the second inning, New Oxford struck first in the bottom half.
Charles Clark led off the inning with a single before stealing second and coming home two batters later on a fielder’s choice by Blake Phillips, who injured himself on the play in a collision with the Northeastern first baseman but would stay in the game.
Bitzer went back to work with another 1-2-3 frame in the third and New Oxford doubled the lead in its half when Mason Weaver hit a two-out double to the gap in right-center field and came home on a two-base throwing error.
The top of the fourth was much the same for Bitzer, as the Ox ace needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in order.
“Early on, Jesse was able to keep his pitch count really low,” Anderson said after the game. “And our philosophy, usually, is that you’re going to have to pitch out of a jam at least once in seven innings. But he was able to be pretty efficient early in the game and it gives you a little extra later in the game if you need it in that jam situation.”
New Oxford broke the game open with a three-run bottom half of the fourth inning. First, it was Phillips who drove in Clark with a two-run single to right to make it 3-0. Three batters later, it was Pascoe who delivered yet again, lining a bases-loaded single to right to drive in both Phillips and Aaron Smith.
“We just came out here and got the job done and did what we needed to do,” Pascoe said afterward. “We knew that to hit off that guy we needed to stay inside the ball which we did really well tonight. We didn’t get too pull happy with the slower pitcher.”
The top of the fifth saw Bitzer get in his first whiff of trouble after conceding a pair of one-out singles, but he then induced a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning.
The Ox then added a sixth run in the bottom half of the frame on a Kolton Haifley RBI single before Northeastern responded with its first and only run in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk. Bitzer then stranded a trio of runners when he forced Cole Eichelberger to fly out and end the threat and, essentially, the Northeastern comeback attempt.
He then polished the game off by retiring the side in order for the fifth time in the ball game in the seventh, sending New Oxford to both the final and regional tournament.
“Jesse was Jesse,” Anderson said of the performance. “I’ve said it before but we expect that from him and our defense tonight was phenomenal behind him.”
The Ox will travel to Wilmer Neff Field in Red Lion on Thursday to take on top-seeded Red Lion, which downed Dover, 4-2, in the other semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5:45 p.m.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Northeastern 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
New Oxford 011 310 x — 6 9 0
Brady Billings; Jesse Bitzer. WP: Bitzer. LP: Billings. SO-BB: NE-Billings 2-1; NO-Bitzer 4-1. 2B: NO-Mason Weaver.
