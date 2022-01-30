Freshman Carl Schaller dropped in a season-high 21 points and Gettysburg College knocked down two-thirds of its shot attempts in the second half to race past visiting Muhlenberg College for a 73-57 victory inside Bream Gym on Saturday afternoon.
Muhlenberg 33 24 - 57
Gettysburg 27 46 - 73
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carl Schaller ’25: 21 points, 5 Rebounds, 7-14 FG, 4-6 3FG
• Colin Farrell ’25: 13 points, 4 steals
• Jordan Stafford ’25: 10 points, 4-6 FG
• Ryan McKeon ’24: 8 points, 6 rebounds
• Avery Close ’22: 7 points, 11 rebounds
Muhlenberg’s Top Performers
• Giovanni Rubino: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 9-19 FG
• Luke Gordos: 11 points
• Justin Allen: 8 points
Game Summary
First Half
• Coming off a victory over No. 15 Swarthmore on Thursday, Muhlenberg (6-12, 3-8 CC) took its first lead at 7-5 on a steal and fast-break lay-up by Jayson Williams-Johnson at 15:44. The Mules led for most of the opening stanza and pulled in front by five (15-10) on a 3-pointer by Rubino at 11:17.
• The Bullets (11-7, 7-5 CC) went in front 21-20 following an offensive rebound by junior Elijah Williams and a feed to Farrell for a lay-in. Muhlenberg scored 11 of the next 12 points and moved in front 31-22 on a pair of free throws by Noah Watson with less than two minutes left in the front.
• Schaller converted a lay-up and a 3-pointer to slice into the deficit, but a last-second lay-in by Nicholas Chudy gave the Mules a 33-27 lead at the break.
Game Summary
Second Half
• Muhlenberg maintained its advantage in the early stages of the final stanza and took a 39-32 lead on a second-chance bucket by Gordos with 16:05 remaining.
• Gettysburg started to hit its groove at that point and ran off an 11-2 run over the next three minutes. Stafford capped the run with a spin move and finish at the rim to put the Bullets in front 43-41 at 13:15.
• The score remained within a field goal over the next few minutes, but Gettysburg’s inside attack eventually led to a breakthrough with less than 10 minutes to go. Schaller dropped off a dime to McKeon for an easy bucket before knocking down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc for a 53-47 lead. Another run at the rim by Farrell was followed by step-back three-pointer by Stafford and Gettysburg led 58-49 with 6:50 to go.
• The Bullets were firing on all cylinders over the course of the final five minutes, out-scoring the Mules 15-4 with a combination of free throws, second-chance points, and points off turnovers.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit 28-of-57 (49.1 percent) from the floor, including a blistering 18-of-27 (66.7) in the second half. The 46 points scored by Gettysburg in the second half marked the team’s second-best second-half scoring performance of the year. The Bullets also out-rebounded the Mules 44-30.
• Schaller topped his previous season-high by one point and recorded his 11th double-figure scoring effort of the season. He finished 7-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. With Schaller on the court, Gettysburg out-scored Muhlenberg by 22 points.
• Close recorded his third double-figure rebounding effort of the season. The senior forward is sitting on 891 career points with six games remaining in the regular season.
• Farrell scored in double-figures for the ninth time and posted a season-high four steals.
• Gettysburg remained locked into the fourth position in the Centennial Conference standings.
Where the Series Stands
By sweeping the regular season series, Gettysburg took an 82-81 lead over Muhlenberg in a rivalry that began in 1915.
