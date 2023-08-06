TRAIL

Video blogging while hiking has become increasingly popular on the trail. Thru-hikers document their journeys, providing a window into the hiking world and what the trail has to offer on a daily basis. (Dreamstime.com)

Being on the trail is a special privilege that I don’t ever take for granted. Whether I am spending a week in the woods, just want to get away for a day on a day hike, or decide to take off for weeks or months at a time, being out on my own, taking in what Mother Nature has to offer, is one of my absolute favorite things to do.

Over the years on these hikes I have enjoyed keeping a journal to document my treks. It has become part of my evening hiking routine to write about my day. I like to do that because it helps me process what happened on that day, good or bad, and it also helps me later as I try to remember things. I know I would not be able to talk about my hiking experiences with such conviction and joy if I had not boosted my memories with writing.

