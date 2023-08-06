Being on the trail is a special privilege that I don’t ever take for granted. Whether I am spending a week in the woods, just want to get away for a day on a day hike, or decide to take off for weeks or months at a time, being out on my own, taking in what Mother Nature has to offer, is one of my absolute favorite things to do.
Over the years on these hikes I have enjoyed keeping a journal to document my treks. It has become part of my evening hiking routine to write about my day. I like to do that because it helps me process what happened on that day, good or bad, and it also helps me later as I try to remember things. I know I would not be able to talk about my hiking experiences with such conviction and joy if I had not boosted my memories with writing.
I also take a lot of pictures. While I do not take nearly as many photos as I used to, I still enjoy detailing that which I have seen. I have come to rely on the pictures in my mind more than actual photographs, and I understand that showing my pictures to others is much like our parents’ slide shows that we had to sit through after their trips. But it is fun to give others a glimpse into what it is like out there.
After completion of my two biggest and most difficult hikes (the Appalachian Trail and the John Muir Trail), I took hundreds of my pictures and put them together to make a couple of videos of my treks. The videos are essentially a moving photo album, with some short vids thrown in there, accompanied with background music of some of my favorite songs. I spent the time to put them together for myself, but others seem to enjoy them as well, so I have put them on YouTube.
A recent trend in the last five years or so is for thru-hikers to document their own hikes by video blogging. Many hikers of the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, the John Muir Trail, and others, spend hours taking video while they are hiking, editing the footage, and then posting the resulting vlogs on YouTube. It is fascinating to watch these vlogger-hikers as they push themselves to the limit, show the views, share their thoughts and feelings, and share the screen with the friends they have met. I must admit, I love to watch their videos.
But I must say, having spent a lot of time hiking, I cannot imagine the time and effort it must take to do that, day in and day out. I can barely take pictures, much less video throughout the day, comment on what I am seeing, and then spend most of a day in town editing, adding graphics, and putting it out on YouTube for the enjoyment of hiking nerds like me.
So, at the beginning of every hiking season, in February and March, I go on YouTube to check out who is vlogging this year, and I decide which two or three hikers I am going to follow. I have been doing this for the last four years, and have subscribed to over 15 hiker channels in that time. Some have been pretty mediocre efforts, but most have been completely entertaining. I have messaged back and forth with a few of them, but mostly, I just watch and get motivated to get back out there myself.
In 2020, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the difficult, and controversial, decision to encourage hikers to stay off the trail because of Covid. While it made sense during Covid to go out and spend time in the woods, the ATC was worried about thru-hikers contracting Covid, and then going into one of the many small trail towns along the way and spreading the disease in communities that might not have adequate hospital facilities to handle a real outbreak.
Most hikers who had started their thru-hike did in fact get off the trail, with either a dead or postponed dream, but a small number stayed on and stayed out of towns as much as was reasonable. One hiker-vlogger was Camper. Camper is from Michigan, and is as nice a person as one could meet. I was following his hike, and interacting with him along the way. I felt that we would be great hiking buddies if circumstances were different, so I got the great idea to ask Camper if he would like to hike with an old former thru-hiker when he got close to Pennsylvania. He thought that was a great idea.
So, I drove down to Maryland one day and starting hiking south, knowing that I would likely meet him somewhere in the next couple of hours. We indeed did meet after I had gone six miles, so I walked the six miles back to my car with him, and we became fast friends. In fact, he included me in his video that day, and I got a sense of the effort that goes into producing a video blog.
Camper did complete the AT that year, but the ATC had decided that no one in 2020 would be formally recognized as a thru-hiker. But for Camper that didn’t really matter, because he was in fact a thru-hiker, and a beast of one at that.
Many times I have started following someone in Georgia, and before they have hiked to Virginia they have decided to stop their hike. I had been a diligent fan of one guy who was about my age, and he was very entertaining. While he did mention the hike was difficult, that was normal because all thru-hikes are difficult.
But one day, he didn’t post. And then a week went by. Just as I was really wondering what was going on, he made a final vlog, stating that things were not going as he thought they would, and that he was ending his hike. That was disappointing to his YouTube fans, including me, but in the end it wasn’t really that surprising.
This year’s favorite hiker for me is an elementary school teacher who got permission from her school board to take off school from March to June. She started March 5, and has had struggles and triumphs that have been very smartly related to her video fans. She is articulate and funny, does not make the hike all about her, and gives a real sense of what it is like to be out hiking for half of a year. Her contracted return date to school for the start of the year is August 17, and in her last post, she was getting ready to enter Maine. She may or may not make it to Mt. Katahdin before she is required to return home. In any case, her trek has been epic, and she has been fun to watch.
So, if you want to get a great idea of what it is like to hike all over creation, the good and the bad, go on YouTube, do a search for ‘thru-hiking’, and pick some people to watch. You will be kept amused and interested, and you may even get inspired to get out and try it.
