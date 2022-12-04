Gettysburg scored 47 points in the first half en route to an 85-66 victory over Washington (Md.) in Centennial Conference men’s basketball play on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Antonello Baggi led the Bullets (3-4, 1-2 CC) with career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Baggi hit four 3-pointers among his seven field goals.
• Carl Schaller added a double-double of his own with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Jason Zielinski led the Shoremen (0-4, 0-3 CC) with 15 points and three assists.
• Kedrick Frink added 12 points and seven rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Five points from Antonello Baggi helped Gettysburg jump out to a 9-3 lead in the game’s first 2:13. The Bullets extended the lead to 20-11 on a single Malachi Briscoe free throw with 13:17 showing. However, four Washington 3-pointers in a 1-minute, 40-second span accounted for a 12-0 run to give the hosts a 23-20 lead. A Ryan McKeon layup snapped a 4-minute, 3-second scoreless drought, sparking a 10-0 counter that put the Bullets back in front 30-23 with 7:05 to play. Holding a 34-26 lead, the Bullets closed the half on a 15-6 run to stretch the advantage to 47-32 at the break.
• Triples from Marcus Scott and Jason Zielinski in the first two minutes of the second half closed the deficit to nine. The lead remained between nine and 12 points until six straight Shoremen points made it a 58-53 game with 11:26 remaining. After a Sam Corrao 3-pointer closed the game to 65-61, McKeon hit a layup with 8:47 showing started a game-clinching 12-3 run over the next 5:00. The Bullets defense limited Washington to 1-for-8 shooting during the stretch. Kendrick Frick hit a layup with 3:51 remaining but those were the only two points for the Shoremen over the game’s final 4:59. Gettysburg scored the final eight points.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Five players reached double figures for Gettysburg. In addition to Antonelli Baggi and Carl Schaller, Malachi Briscoe established a career best with 17 points. Rassoul Abakar and Ryan McKeon scored 12 points each.
• The 85 points by the Bullets were the most scored in a conference game since Jan. 18, 2000 when Gettysburg tallied 99 – also at Washington.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington (Md.) built a 13-point first-half lead before holding off a charge from Gettysburg in the second half to secure a 66-49 victory on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• AB Holsinger led the Bullets (3-3, 2-2 CC)with eight points and three steals.
• Emily Violante had a team-high nine points to go with seven rebounds.
• Shinya Lee blocked another seven shots while adding five points and three rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Andrea Prestianne led the Shorewomen (5-2, 3-2 CC) with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
• Lizzie Hudock chipped in 12 boards to go with eight points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The first five minutes of the game featured three ties and two lead changes before Washington closed the period on a 6-1 run to turn a tie game into a 12-7 advantage.
• Six straight points from Gettysburg in the first minute of the second quarter, including a 3-pointer from AB Holsinger with 9:04 showing gave the visitors a 13-12 edge. The Shorewomen, however, responded with six straight of their own to go back in front by five with 6:49 on the clock. A Caitlyn Priore jumper closed the margin to three but Washington closed the half on a 14-4 run to take a 32-19 lead into the break.
• After a back-and-forth start to the third quarter, Holsinger drained a triple and Mackenzie Szlosek hit a layup to trim the margin to 42-35 with 4:23 showing. After two Andrea Prestianne free throws pushed the lead back to nine, the Bullets netted six of the next seven points to make it a 45-41 game with 1:33 on the clock and each team netted two points in the final minute to keep it a four-point game heading to the final period.
• After Serena Pluta and Kylie Holcomb traded layups in the first two minutes of the final quarter, Gettysburg went more than seven minutes without a point, missing 12 straight attempts from the floor while Washington pushed its lead out to 61-45 with 1:24 remaining en route to the 17-point win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• With her seven blocked shots, Shinya Lee now has 22 blocks in the last five games.
• Washington finished with a 50-33 advantage on the glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.