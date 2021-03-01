A cheetah doesn’t need a running coach and neither does an ostrich. Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt might have won Olympic gold on pure talent without a lick of mentoring.
Most of us lack the speed of a wild animal or the talent and ability of a natural athlete. But we can improve our abilities through proper instruction. That’s what Dave Griffin hopes to provide when he comes to Littlestown later this month in search of trainees.
Griffin knows a little about running. He has been competing in the sport or coaching it as long as he can remember. Griffin, 59, began competitive running in 1976 while in high school and excelled. He continued after completing his education and piled up some impressive times, including a 1:12:24 half marathon, a 25:43 5-mile run and a 32:11 10K.
“I was focused on performance in the 1980’s,” said Griffin. “I was a good runner — sub-elite. There were always runners who were better and I used them as my inspiration.”
After many decades of competition, Griffin hung up his cleats and thought he would never race again. Twelve years later, he unretired and began participating in the Masters Circuit.
“I have always enjoyed sports. The ability to compete on any given day is thrilling,” explained Griffin of his return. “We played sports in the back yard as kids and developed a competitive mindset. I missed putting myself out there and seeing what I could do. It is a natural need to find out what we are capable of.”
In 2004, Griffin decided to share his passion and his knowledge. He founded Flying Feet, an organization dedicated to running, in the Westminster area. Initially, the intent was to give his daughter’s high school cross country team a program of summer workouts. It morphed into something more after she graduated. The group is still going strong but Griffin wants to expand above the Mason-Dixon line and has his sights set on greater Hanover.
“We offer a variety of training programs for runners of all backgrounds and skill levels,” said Griffin. “We take principles that elite runners use and apply them to the average person. We try to add variety (to our workouts) for enjoyment and improved performance. It makes our success sustainable. Our training plans are individualized to suit each runner’s needs.”
Griffin recently retired after 31 years as chief compliance officer with the Baltimore Life Insurance Company.
“I’m ready to spend more time coaching,” he said.
Griffin has reduced his theories and practices to writing by authoring two books and a newspaper column about his favorite subject. He has condensed his ethos into seven guiding principles:
1. Persistence trumps intensity.
2. Run easy, often.
3. Every workout has an intended purpose.
4. Following a plan improves outcomes.
5. Make your mind an asset.
6. Invest in durability.
7. Recovery is a part of training.
“We have 50 runners in the Westminster area,” said Griffin. “I have found that a structured program fosters accountability.”
Not everyone has the personal discipline to run alone. Some people need the comradery of a group. Besides, there is strength in numbers.
The Westminster group is 80 percent women. Griffin is hoping to start with at least 10 runners in this area. The mechanics of running and the physics and chemistry of the pursuit are topics that Griffin explores with his athletes. Zoom meetings feature discussions of proper hydration and diet as well as breathing technics and ergonomics.
“It’s not (necessarily) a complete overhaul,” he said. “We teach runners how to be more economical (in their form). The participants in the group really add a lot. We have a four-pronged focus on performance; physical, mental and emotional wellness; community/friendship; and a happier, healthier you.”
There is a $90 fee for an 11-week training session. The sessions will begin on Monday, March 15 near the entrance to Littlestown High School. Thereafter, workouts will be held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and each third Saturday at 7:00 a.m. A scheduled week off for rest and recovery occurs after the first of two five-week intervals.
For more information, contact Dave Griffin at (410) 596-0746, via email at dpgflyingfeet @gmail.com or visit the website (www.flyingfeetrunning.com).
Flying Feet’s mantra is “Run toward your goals. Race past your limits.”
No need to fear the Ides of March — bring your running shoes!
