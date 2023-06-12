Freddie Rahmer parked the Eichelberger No. 8 in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway for the third week in a row last Saturday night.
It was Rahmer’s sixth win at the track this year and his eighth overall, making him the winningest 410 driver in the country. Saturday was the second annual Elijah Hawkins Memorial; Rahmer on the first iteration of the race last year as well.
“Really glad to win again,” he said. “This is a great race for the [Hawkins] family. I appreciate everything they did for it.”
Rahmer lined up fourth for the 35-lap feature and took the lead from Troy Wagaman on lap 3. Rahmer had a decent lead when the caution came out on lap 18. The yellow turned to red when fence repairs were needed in turn 2.
“We were really good at the beginning and ok after the red,” said Rahmer.
As the lap counter ticked down, Wagaman was closing in on the leader.
“I figured it was coming,” said Rahmer. “The bottom would clean off and get some rubber.”
There weren’t enough laps for Wagaman to make a move for the lead and Rahmer took home the $7,000 check.
Chase Dietz and Wagaman started on the front row of the 35-lap feature. Dietz had the lead into turn 1 with Wagaman right behind him.
Wagaman stuck his nose under Dietz as they came to the stand on lap 1 but Dietz held the top spot. Rahmer took second coming out of turn 4 on lap 2 and was up to the lead on lap 3.
With Rahmer at the front of the field Wagaman and Dietz battled for second. Wagaman got by Dietz for second on lap 10. Justin Peck, who returned to the track after a bad wreck that resulted in a concussion last month, was up to fifth. Brandon Rahmer was running fourth and closing in on Dietz.
Dietz, Brandon Rahmer and Peck battled in close quarters for third in lapped traffic. The yellow came out on lap 18 after Peck made contact with the lapped car of Zane Rudisill. Rudisill sat stopped at the exit of turn 2 and Peck was able to keep going. The yellow turned into an open red as repairs were needed to the fence in turn 2 before racing could resume.
Freddie Rahmer led Wagaman Dietz, Brandon Rahmer and Peck for the restart. Peck went to the outside of Brandon for fourth and got it at the line using the high line. Brandon threw a slider to reclaim the spot in turns 1 and 2 but Peck kept fourth. Peck then went to work on Dietz for third.
Dietz and Peck were in a fierce battle, swapping the spot back and forth with Peck using the top and Dietz on the bottom. Peck slid in front of Dietz as they raced into turn 1 and took third on lap 27. While Dietz and Peck continued their battle for third, Wagaman was slowly reeling in Freddie as they once again caught the tail end of the field.
Dietz got third back on lap 31.
Freddie was forced high as they worked through lapped traffic, which allowed Wagaman to close in even more. Wagaman went high to try and make a run for the lead, but the top had gone away.
Freddie scored the win with Wagaman crossing the line second in his debut in the Heffner No. 27. Dietz held off Peck for third, and Peck settled for fourth. Brandon Rahmer finished fifth.
Kyle Spence Scores First 358 Sprint Car Win
Kyle Keen and Kyle Spence made up the front row of Saturday night’s 358 sprint car feature. Spence took the lead at the flag stand with Keen in second. Tyler Ulrich and Justin Foster both wanted second from Keen.
Cody Fletcher got by Justin Foster for fourth as Ulrich was still searching for a way by Keen to take second. Fletcher entered the battle and took third from Ulrich.
Logan Rumsey got by Foster to get into the top five. Spence had a 3.2 second lead over Keen when he caught the tail end of the field on lap 11. Heavy lapped traffic for Spence allowed Keen to cut down the lead to 2.7 seconds on lap 12. Keen had Spence’s lead down to 1.5 seconds with five laps to go.
Ulrich got back by Fletcher for third late in the race. Spence worked his way through the heavy lapped traffic and was able to put some more distance between Keen
Once Spence got into lapped traffic he started to pull away from Keen again and had the lead back over 2 seconds with one lap to go.
Spence won the non-stop feature, his first in the division, and took home $1,500. Keen finished second and Ulrich crossed the line third. Rumsey was fourth and Fletcher completed the top five.
Steve Owings Wins June 3 Make-up Feature
Scott Fisher and Justin Foster were at the front of the field for the June 3 make-up feature to kick things off on Saturday night. Fisher led but there was a caution on the start when Wyatt Hinkle ended up sitting sideways on the front stretch.
The field lined up for a complete restart. Fisher shot out to the lead again with Foster to his outside. Foster’s trip to the top of the track allowed Jayden Wolf to get under him and move into second. Rumsey got by Foster for third on the next lap.
Steve Owings was working on Foster for fourth and took it. Kody Hartlaub followed, sending Foster back to sixth.
Fisher, Wolf and Rumsey were evenly spaced at the front of the field as they chased down lapped traffic. Owings caught Rumsey to challenge for third. The front of the field entered lapped traffic on lap 7 and it didn’t take long for Owings to get by Rumsey for third.
Fisher had trouble getting around a lapped car which allowed Wolf to close in. A three-car race for the lead between Fisher, Wolf and Owings was underway. Fisher had the lead when the yellow came out on lap 15 for David Holbrook. Holbrook fell off the pace and came to a stop on the front stretch. Owings had made the pass for second but the yellow came out before the pass was official.
Fisher led Wolf, Owings, Rumsey and Niki Young to the cone for a single-file restart. Wolf was all over Fisher but did not make the pass. Owings went to the top in turn 2 and took second from Wolf. Owings went to the top again to battle Fisher for the lead.
Fisher and Owings raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch with Owings taking the lead with three laps to go, right before the caution came out for Cole Knopp who spun in turns 1 and 2.
Owings had a good restart and pulled away. Rumsey was up next to Wolf to challenge for third but Wolf kept the spot.
Owings took the checkered flag for his first win of the season. Fisher crossed the line second and Wolf was third. Rumsey finished fourth and Young was fifth.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
June 10
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($7,000); 2. 27-Troy Wagaman; 3. 2D-Chase Dietz; 4. 13-Justin Peck; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 5R-Tyler Ross; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 38-Cory Haas; 10. 39T-Cameron Smith; 11. 58-Tanner Thorson; 12. 55S-Dallas Schott; 13. 16-Matt Campbell; 14. 7H-Trey Hivner; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 27S-Alan Krimes; 17. 55M-Domenic Melair; 18. 99M-Kyle Moody; 19. 17-Cole Young; 20. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 21. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 22. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 23. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 24. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF)
Lap leaders: Wagaman (1-2) & F. Rahmer (3-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz; 2. 27-Troy Wagaman; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 16-Matt Campbell; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 23A-Chris Arnold; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 5R-Tyler Ross; 2. 58-Tanner Thorson; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 38-Cory Haas; 7. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody; 10. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 55S-Dallas Schott; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith; 6. 27S-Alan Krimes; 7. 33-Riley Emig; 8. 90-Jordan Givler; 9. 35T-Tyler Esh
Consy (10 laps): 1. 55M-Domenic Melair; 2. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 3. 33-Riley Emig; 4. 16-Matt Campbell; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 35T-Tyler Esh; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 11. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 00K-Kyle Spence ($1,500); 2. 17K-Kyle Keen; 3. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 4. 41-Logan Rumsey; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 23F-Justin Foster; 7. 22E-Nash Ely; 8. 17-Niki Young; 9. 35-Steve Owings; 10. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 11. 21T-Scott Fisher; 12. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 13. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 14. 70D-Frankie Herr; 15. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 16. 00F-Chris Frank; 17. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 18. 54-Mike Bittinger; 19. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 20. 6-Cody Phillips; 21. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 22. 16T-Joe Timmins; 23. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 24. 17G-Joey Allen
Lap leaders: Keen (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 22E-Nash Ely; 2. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 3. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 54-Mike Bittinger; 6. 6-Cody Phillips; 7. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 8. 16T-Joe Timmins; 9. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 21T-Scott Fisher; 2. 17-Niki Young; 3. 17K-Kyle Keen; 4. 00F-Chris Frank; 5. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 17G-Joey Allen; 8. 10-Zach Euculano (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 41-Logan Rumsey; 2. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 6. 6K-Cole Knopp; 7. 7-Andrew Hake; 8. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 9. 2PA-Denny Gross
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 23F-Justin Foster; 3. 00K-Kyle Spence; 4. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 5. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 6. 43-Todd Rittenhouse Jr.; 7. 15S-Cole Small; 8. 77-David Holbrook (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 6-Cody Phillips; 2. 17G-Joey Allen; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 16T-Joe Timmins; 5. 43-Todd Rittenhouse; 6. 6K-Cole Knopp; 7. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 8. 7-Andrew Hake; 9. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey; 10. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 11. 15S-Cole Small; 12. 2PA-Denny Gross (DNF); 13. 10-Zach Euculano (DNS); 14. 77-David Holbrook (DNS)ook
358 Sprints 6/3 Make-Up Feature
Feature (20 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 4. 41-Logan Rumsey; 5. 17-Niki Young; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 7. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 8. 22E-Nash Ely; 9. 23F-Justin Foster; 10. 70D-Fankrie Herr; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 12. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 13. 6-Cody Phillips; 14. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 15. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 16. 16T-Joe Timmins; 17. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 18. 6K-Cole Knopp; 19. 10-Zach Euculano (DNF); 20. 77-David Holbrook (DNF); 21. 15S-Cole Small (DNF); 22. 54-Mike Bittinger (DNF); 23. 99-Joe Trone Jr. (DNF); 24. 66-Doug Hammaker (DNS); 25. 25-Travis Leh (DNS); 26. 9-Brady Dillon (DNS); 27. 13-Bo Gordon (DNS); 28. 84M-Chad Criswell (DNS); 29. 9D-Adin Daniels (DNS)
