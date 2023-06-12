LINCOLN

Kyle Spence celebrates in victory lane after scoring his first 358 sprint car victory last Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

Freddie Rahmer parked the Eichelberger No. 8 in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway for the third week in a row last Saturday night.

It was Rahmer’s sixth win at the track this year and his eighth overall, making him the winningest 410 driver in the country. Saturday was the second annual Elijah Hawkins Memorial; Rahmer on the first iteration of the race last year as well.

