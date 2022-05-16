GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Hershey 21, New Oxford 9
Carolina Glus filled up the net with nine goals to propel the Trojans in their victory over the Colonials in District 3 Class 2A playoff action on Monday.
Fifth-seeded Hershey (13-4) fired 40 shots on goal, finding the back of the net 13 times in the opening half.
New Oxford (9-7), the No. 12 seed, saw Ally Mathis pile up four goals in the loss. Madison Cohee and Hailey Linebaugh tallied two goals each and Sydney Winpigler added a single marker. Bethany Cohee assisted on four scores and Winpigler added a pair of helpers.
New Oxford 3 6 — 9
Hershey 13 8 — 21
Goals: NO-Mathis 4, M. Cohee 2, Linebaugh 2, Winpigler; Her-Glus 9, Peclaci 3, Weabor 2, Han. Russell 2, Hand, Hai. Russell, Boyle, Beitzel. Assists: NO-B. Cohee 4, Winpigler 2, M. Cohee. Shots: NO-14; Her-40. Saves: NO-Hardnack 18; Her-Fox 3
BASEBALL
Big Spring 4, Biglerville 3
Caleb Stewart’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth proved to be the game-winner as the Bulldogs held off the Canners on Monday.
Biglerville (7-12) entered the game one spot outside the cutline for the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. The Canners trailed Annville-Cleona (9-10), whose regular season was completed, in the power rankings.
Big Spring (7-12) was a single place outside the cutline in 4A prior to Monday’s win.
Nolan Miller singled home a run in the second for the Canners, and plated a second run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Austin Black doubled and later scored on an error to begin the rally in that inning.
The Canners put the potential tying run in scoring position in the seventh when Gavin Taylor hit a two-out double, but Bulldog hurler Seth Griffie recorded his seventh strikeout to end the game.
Biglerville 010 200 0 — 3 5 3
Big Spring 101 020 x — 4 4 1
Sosa, Hartzel (6). Griffie. WP: Griffie. LP: Sosa. SO-BB: Sosa 7-4, Hartzel 1-0, Griffie 7-2. 2B: Big-Black, Taylor; BS-Lowery, Stewart
SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Cashtown 11, North Carroll 0
Anthony Lippy and JC Collins combined on a two-hit shutout as part of the Pirates’ sweep of the Panthers on Saturday.
Lippy fanned seven in four innings of work before giving way to Collins, who struck out a pair and allowed just one hit.
Collins was one of five Pirates to smack doubles, joining Brock Carpenter, Dylan Ed, Chase King and Zach Koons. Ed tallied three RBI and Chris Schachle knocked in a pair. Carpenter, Koons and Austin Kunkel all swatted two hits in the victory.
Cashtown 020 203 4 — 11 13 0
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Lippy, Collins. Brathuhn, Sadowski (5). WP: Lippy. LP: Brathuhn. SO-BB: Lippy 7-1, Collins 2-0, Brathuhn 3-1, Sadowski 0-2. 2B: C-Carpenter, Collins, Ed, King, Koons
