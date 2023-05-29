While hiking through the woods it is common to come upon sites that are interesting and sometimes surprising. Sometimes those nice surprises are spectacular views. And a waterfall is always a delightful wonder. Other times it could be a memorial to someone who has died at or near that spot. But sometimes, hikers come across cemeteries, and sometimes those cemeteries are in places that are just completely unexpected.
All along the length of the Appalachian Trail, hikers will frequently come upon a cemetery that is right on the trail. And if you enjoy that sort of thing, it can be fascinating.
The Chambers Farm Cemetery is one of those. This graveyard was the family cemetery for the Chambers family, just off Old Stonehouse Rd. on the family’s land between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle, and it dates from the mid- to late-1800s. The land no longer belongs to members of the Chambers family, but most of them are buried there. The newest of the approximately 20 graves dates to 1898. It was common at the time for cemeteries to be family graveyards, rather than public, particularly if the family was on a farm.
The Chambers Farm Cemetery is surrounded by a stone wall, with a wrought iron fence on top. It is abandoned, but preserved, though it has been allowed to become overgrown. Most of the headstones are easily read, and it is fascinating to imagine the family preserving their own legacies, burying their loved ones across the fields at the family graveyard. It is amazing that nearly 130 years later, it is listed as a historical landmark.
High on Big Butt Mountain along the North Carolina-Tennessee border, the A.T. passes a blue-blazed trail that leads a short distance to the Shelton Graves. It appears that two Civil War Union soldiers deserted their unit in September of 1863, making their way back home to the family cabin on Big Butt Mountain.
A few months later, in July, 1864, the homestead was ambushed by Confederate soldiers, and they killed five men and wounded six more in the attack. Among the killed were William Shelton and David Shelton, the two soldiers, and 13-year-old Millard Haire. The three were buried by family members at the Shelton Grave site.
Shenandoah National Park in Virginia has around 100 cemeteries within its boundaries. Shenandoah, in the early 1930s, was one of the largest land grabs ever in our country, and certainly the largest one in Virginia. As the state decided that the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive were to be constructed, and the idea of turning nearly 80,000 acres of beautiful wooded mountains into the first national park east of the Mississippi River, hundreds of homes and farms were taken from families by using eminent domain.
According to the Library of Virginia website, 450 families were relocated, and while many took the money and moved, others refused to leave their family land and were evicted. Some went kicking and screaming and ended up arrested in handcuffs, with their belongings piled on the side of the road while their homes were burned. It is not a pretty picture.
Many of those 450 farms and homesteads contained family graveyards, that are still visible today. One of the most beautiful is the Dean Cemetery, which is right on the Appalachian Trail on Dean Mountain, near Milepost 63.2 on the Skyline Drive.
The cemetery is on former Dean family land, and is still used. Many of the Dean family ancestors maintain the cemetery, keeping it neat and clean. The site contains about 100 graves, and respectful visitors are welcome to the beautiful, grassy plot, surrounded by trees. A book by Gloria Dean, “The Dean Mountain Story”, gives a glimpse of some of the family history, as well as an understanding of the taking of the family land, from the Dean descendants’ perspective.
Davis Cemetery is just one mile north of where the Appalachian Trail crosses I-81 for the first time for northbound thru-hikers, at Milepost 547.0 of the Skyline Drive near VA 617. James Davis purchased the land in 1748, but the land is now owned by the Forest Service, and is in the Federal corridor through which the trail travels. The graveyard is on the edge of a mountain meadow, and is fenced in. Hikers go right by it every day, and it can be a nice resting spot.
There is a small cemetery at Milepost 860.3, near cabin ruins and an old chimney, about five miles from the southern end of the Shenandoahs. The small, gray headstones have long-ago eroded to the point that the words cannot be read, but the stone ruins and chimney take one back to the days when a family lived on the hillside homestead.
A particularly peculiar memorial stone can be found right on the A.T. about one mile north of the Iron Mountain Shelter in North Carolina. It seems that Nick Grindstaff had a rough life.
According to the AWOL Appalachian Trail Guide, Grindstaff became an orphan when he was just three years old. Then, as an adult on a trip out west, he was beaten and robbed. He became thoroughly disheartened in humanity, and became a hermit. He lived out his life alone, but for his dogs, before dying at 45 years old. His epitaph on the monument shows his birth date in 1851, and his death date in 1923. The inscription on the stone states, “Here lies Uncle Nick Grindstaff. He lived alone, suffered alone, and died alone.” Disheartened, indeed.
Also along the A.T., about five miles before the trail crosses I-81 for the fourth and final time at Swatara Gap, are the ruins of the once vibrant community of Rausch Gap. In the latter half of the 1800s, Rausch Gap was known for logging and coal mining. A railroad made its way through the mountains to carry the timber and coal out to the world.
According to stonyvalley.com, the settlement had a population in 1860 of around 1,000 people, with most employed by the mines and railroad. When the machine shops and railroad offices moved to nearby Pine Grove, PA in 1872, the town started to die. By 1875, less than 100 people remained in the community, and the railroad had most of the buildings razed in 1883. By 1910, Rausch Gap was just a memory.
As with most mountain communities, Rausch Gap had a cemetery. It seems that there were nearly 100 graves in the Rausch Gap Cemetery at one point, but now visitors can only see three, and all are easily read. There are many other gravestones that are not legible, and there are apparently many that are no longer marked at all. Once again, the ruins of the community and cemetery provide a glimpse into what life was like in the mountains over a century ago.
Many times, sites such as these cemeteries are the destination of day-hikers, and sometimes they are just waysides on the journey of a long-distance hiker. In any case, we are reminded of lives and lifestyles that once were, and that someday, we will all lie with them.
