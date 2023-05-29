TRAIL
Buy Now

The Chambers Farm Family Cemetery, located between Mechanicsburg and Carlisle along the Appalachian Trail, dates back to the 1800s. The newest grave is 1898. (Ed Riggs photograph)

While hiking through the woods it is common to come upon sites that are interesting and sometimes surprising. Sometimes those nice surprises are spectacular views. And a waterfall is always a delightful wonder. Other times it could be a memorial to someone who has died at or near that spot. But sometimes, hikers come across cemeteries, and sometimes those cemeteries are in places that are just completely unexpected.

All along the length of the Appalachian Trail, hikers will frequently come upon a cemetery that is right on the trail. And if you enjoy that sort of thing, it can be fascinating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.