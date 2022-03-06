The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team saw its outstanding season come to a close with a 66-54 setback at the hands of No. 10 Baldwin Wallace in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship on Saturday night.
#10 Baldwin Wallace 12 19 22 13 — 66
#25 Gettysburg 6 12 16 20 — 54
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 13 Points, 5 Rebounds
• Olivia Matto ’23: 12 Points
• Caitlyn Priore ’24: 10 Points
• Carly Rice ’22: 7 Points, 5 Rebounds
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 6 Points, 4 Rebounds, 4 Steals, 3 Blocks
Baldwin Wallace’s Top Performers
• Lilly Edwards: 28 Points, 14 Rebounds, 4 Assists
• Emily Irwin: 11 Points
• Megan Scheibelhut: 10 Points, 8 Rebounds, 3 Blocks
• Megan Hensel: 9 Points, 5 Rebounds, 3 Blocks
• First Quarter
Baldwin Wallace scored the first five points and took a 7-2 lead on a lay-up by Edwards at 6:08. Tinner and Rice converted on a pair of drives to the bucket to pull Gettysburg (25-4) within a point at 7-6 with 4:04 left.
The Yellow Jackets held the Bullets scoreless over the remainder of the period, while Edwards tallied the period’s final points on a lay-up for a 12-6 lead.
• Second Quarter
Baldwin Wallace (23-4) picked up a pair of three-point plays by Hensel and Irwin on the way to taking a 19-8 lead with 7:20 to go before the break.
The Bullets trailed by seven (21-14) when Edwards took over with seven of her team’s final 10 points, including an old-fashioned three-point play just before the buzzer that put Baldwin Wallace up 31-18 at halftime.
• Third Quarter
Priore converted a driving lay-up and then hit the ensuing free throw after being fouled to slice the lead down to 10 (34-24) with six minutes left in the period. Baldwin Wallace came right back with Scheibelhut knocking down a pair of free throws and scoring on a putback to bring the score to 38-24 with 4:45 left.
The deficit remained at 14 when the Yellow Jackets turned in a 9-1 run. A three-pointer by Irwin capped the surge and gave Baldwin Wallace its largest lead of the game at 22 (49-27) with just over two minutes to go in the frame.
Matto knocked down a 3-pointer and following a bucket by Edwards, the junior dashed to the rim for another bucket to set the score at 53-34.
• Fourth Quarter
Despite the deficit, Gettysburg fought and clawed its way back into the game. The Bullets sliced a 17-point deficit down to 10 with two free throws by Matto setting the score at 58-48 with 4:40 to play. Edwards halted the run with a power move to the rim for her final points of the game 17 seconds later.
Another 3-pointer by Irwin set the stage for Head Coach Nate Davis to bring in his senior class inside the final two minutes of the game. Tinner, Rice, senior Christina Richson, and Avery Bennett made the most of the opportunity with Bennett dishing off to Rice for a pull-up three-pointer to put the score at 63-52 with 1:22 remaining. After a bucket by the visitors, Davis subbed out the four seniors on consecutive dead balls with each receiving an ovation from the gathered crowd.
Head coach Nate Davis
on the game…
“Baldwin Wallace is a great program and deserved to get the win today. They’re a quality team, quality program, well-coached, they play physical, they play hard, and we certainly gave them our best today. We just came up on the short-end of the scoreboard. We have nothing to hang our heads about. I’m proud of these players for the fight and we had a lot of contributions from a lot of different people. We could have quit and we didn’t, and we continued to fight until the final buzzer.”
Mackenzie Tinner ’22 on closing her career at Gettysburg …
“We knew this was our last opportunity to make something happen and get where we are right now. Obviously we didn’t want a loss, but getting here is the best we can do and it’s really rewarding to get all these fans here. It was an awesome four years.”
Avery Bennett ’22 on closing
her career at Gettysburg …
“It’s been great to be a part of it. This team, especially the three seniors by my side, have really made it worth it for me. It’s been great to play with them regardless of how much time we’ve been able to contribute on the court. I really felt like a team player in practice and through leadership as well. It’s been great to play with them and I’m really proud of everything our team has done this year and all the other years I was part of it.”
Christina Richson ’22 on closing her career at Gettysburg…
“It’s been a lot of fun, especially this year. I thought our team chemistry was really great this year so that was a nice way to end my career. It’s just nice ending it with these three because they’re some of my best friends. It was awesome to come back this year and host the conference championship and win it finally since it took all of our four years. It was really nice that wasn’t our last home game and we were able to host again. We hosted our freshmen year and that was an incredible experience. It was a tough loss, but it was nice to do it here.”
Carly Rice ’22 on closing
her career at Gettysburg…
“As freshmen we talked about being able to win the conference at least once during our four years here so to be able to do that our senior year at home against a good Johns Hopkins team…it was a great feeling, especially with these three seniors and the rest of the 13 girls I played with. They’re all awesome and they’re great teammates. There’s no one else I’d really want by my side, either on the court or off the court.”
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 18-of-55 (32.7 percent) from the floor, while Baldwin Wallace finished 22-of-55 (40 percent). The Yellow Jackets won the rebounding battle 42-33.
• The Bullets finished with the second-most wins in program history at 25-4. The 2017-18 squad went 26-3 overall and advanced to the second round of NCAAs.
• The senior class will go down as the most successful by percentage in program history. In three competitive seasons (2020-21 was cancelled), the Bullets went 69-16 for a winning percentage of .812. Gettysburg qualified for the national playoffs three times and went an incredible 55-5 in Centennial Conference play.
• Tinner hit double-figure points for the 10th time in her last 12 games. She scored 11 or more points in each of her last three playoff games.
• Matto posted a season high in points, while Priore finished just one shy of her season best and posted her second double-figure effort of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.