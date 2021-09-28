GOLF
YAIAA Team Championships
The Delone Catholic golf team punched its ticket to the District 3 Championships on Tuesday at Briarwood East. The Squires edged rival York Catholic, 341-345, to claim the Division 3 title in the YAIAA Team Championships.
Bryson Kopp paced Delone on Tuesday by carding a team-best 77, which included a pair of birdies on the front nine. Evan Glass followed with an 84 and Tim Burke had an 87 to put Delone in solid shape. Jake Sherdel’s 93 rounded out the total, giving the Squires a four-stroke edge over the Irish, who had just two players finish under 90.
Dallastown posted the low number of the day with a 280 as Bobby Nicholson carded a 69, followed by 70s from Lane Knouse and Reed Knouse.
Delone returns to action on Thursday when the YAIAA Individual Championships take place at Briarwood.
Team: Dallastown 280, Susquehannock 303, Delone Catholic 341, York Catholic 345
Delone: Bryson Kopp 77, Evan Glass 84, Tim Burke 87, Jake Sherdel 93
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet at Littlestown
South Western swept the top spot in both races and the matchups in Tuesday’s race at Littlestown.
Shernel Singh edged Shernan Singh by a second to win the boys’ race in 17:23, while on the girls’ side it was Mustang Paige Watson running to a win in 21:06.
Delone is now 4-1 in divisional action for both its boys’ and girls’ teams after Tuesday’s action. Freshman Ryan Young ran a personal best of 18:55 to place 12th, while Samantha Smith came home third with a season-best time of 22:38.
Annabelle Biggins crossed in fifth in 23:36.
Peyton Small of Littlestown was 7th among 52 runners in the boys’ competition, covering the course in 18:13.
BOYS
Team: Delone d. Littlestown 20-41; South Western d. Littlestown 16-47; York Catholic d. Littlestown 18-45; South Western d. Delone 15-47; York Catholic d. Delone 17-42; South Western d. York Catholic 20-36
Delone: 12. Ryan Young 18:55, 13. Liam Allen 19:16, 15. Aden Davis 19:35, 20. Peter Baugher 20:02, 22. Jack Goedecker 20:18
Littlestown: 7. Peyton Small 18:13, 25. Garrett Hutchison 20:45, 26. Anthony Reidel 20:48, 38. Zac Eader 22:01, 44. Jared Lochary 23:47
South Western: 1. Shernel Singh 17:23, 2. Shernan Singh 17:24, 4. Evan Freil 17:44, 5. Ben Bouselli 17:57, 9. Austin Tyler 18:20
GIRLS
Team: Delone d. Littlestown 15-50; South Western d. Littlestown 15-50; York Catholic d. Littlestown 15-50; South Western d. Delone 25-34; York Catholic d. Delone 26-29; South Western d. York Catholic 27-32
Delone: 3. Samantha Smith 22:38, 5. Annabelle Biggins 23:36, 10. Jessica Crawford 25:14, 16. Emma Bunty 27:05, 17. Emma Goddard 27:05
Littlestown: 8. Abi Reidel 24:52
South Western: 1. Paige Watson 21:06, 7. Elise Leonard 24:34, 9. Abrielle Bembow 25:13, 11. Leah Leonard 25:34, 12. Katerina Lucabaugh 25:49
YAIAA meet at Northeastern
Fairfield’s Gabe Schubring earned a fifth-place finish among 47 runners on Tuesday at Northeastern. Schubring ran a 19:00 to finish two spots ahead of Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders, who crossed in 19:27.
The Knights’ Cameron Wiles also came home in the top 10 with a run of 19:48, good for ninth overall.
The winning time of 18:28 was shared by three runners, including Cole Perry of Northeastern alongside Kennard-Dale’s Dylan Cunningham and Garrett Quinan.
Livia Lightly of Bermudian was the top area girls’ finisher after placing 12th in 25:31.
Bella Treglia of Northeastern ran a 21:19 to win, edging teammate Marissa Pritchett by a second.
BOYS
Team: Northeastern d. Bermudian 18-44; Northeastern d. Fairfield 22-35; Northeastern d. Kennard-Dale 25-32; Northeastern d. Spring Grove 18-43; Fairfield d. Bermudian 22-33; Kennard-Dale d. Bermudian 19-40; Spring Grove d. Bermudian 27-28; Kennard-Dale d. Fairfield 25-34; Fairfield d. Spring Grove 22-33; Kennard-Dale d. Spring Grove 19-40
Bermudian: 7. Parker Sanders 19:27, 18. Cole Stuart 20:34, 21. Ryan Durbin 20:50, 26. Jacob Simpson 21:28, 30. Thomas Grimes 21:42
Fairfield: 5. Gabe Schubring 19:00, 9. Cameron Wiles 19:48, 13. Matt Turner 20:02, 14. Vincent Malpica 20:21, 28. Matthias Sacco 21:32
GIRLS
Team: Northeastern d. Bermudian 15-50; Northeastern d. Fairfield 15-50; Northeastern d. Kennard-Dale 17-44; Northeastern d. Spring Grove 18-45; Kennard-Dale d. Bermudian 15-50; Spring Grove d. Bermudian 15-50; Kennard-Dale d. Fairfield 15-50; Spring Grove d. Fairfield 15-50; Kennard-Dale d. Spring Grove 21-34; Fairfield vs. Bermudian no socre
Bermudian: 12. Livia Lightly 25:31, 16. Kylie Oseen 26:28, 20. Madison Kuhn 27:29, 28. Hannah Fletcher 29:53
Fairfield: 27. Kylee Partilla 29:38
YAIAA meet at
John Rudy Park
Anya Rosenbach paced the Colonial pack with a ninth-place finish among 52 runners in the girls’ race on Tuesday. Rosenbach posted a time of 22:42.
Red Lion’s Sophia Breschi scored a comfortable win by running a 20:21.
Neal Price was the first Colonial to cross the line in the boys’ race, where he posted a time of 18:44.
York Suburban’s Shea Walsh came home with a 16:44 for the victory, just one second ahead of fellow Trojans Grant Kern and Cole Adams.
BOYS
Team: York Suburban d. Central York 23-36; Central York d. Dover 15-50; Central York d. Red Lion 20-42; Central York d. New Oxford 15-50; York Suburban d. Dover 17-38; York Suburban d. Red Lion 21-36; York Suburban d. New Oxford 16-39; Red Lion d. Dover 20-35; Dover d. New Oxford 27-28; Red Lion d. New Oxford 18-37
New Oxford: 19. Neal Price 18:44, 33. David Moore 20:02, 43. Joseph Salazar 20:42, 46. Mason Richter 20:58, 50. Tyler Kelican 21:11
GIRLS
Team: York Suburban d. Central York 23-33; Central York d. Dover 20-39; Red Lion d. Central York 21-36; Central York d. New Oxford 17-44; York Suburban d. Dover 19-42; Red Lion d. York Suburban 26-29; York Suburban d. New Oxford 20-39; Red Lion d. Dover 19-44; New Oxford d. Dover 26-29; Red Lion d. New Oxford 17-46
New Oxford: 9. Anya Rosenbach 22:42, 20. Erin Deak 23:49, 22. Katelyn Dicken 23:59, 40. Sydney Kint 28:10, 41. Briana Reichart 28:11
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
South Western 3,
Northeastern 0
Sarah Nicholl nailed 21 kills as the Mustangs mauled the Bobcats on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14.
Kya Rebert ripped 13 kills and Katlyn Grempler added seven more in the win. Emma Baney directed the offense with 42 assists while Kirby Meyer led the defense with two dozen digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 3,
York Suburban 1
Ally Mathis had a goal and a pair of assists for the Colonials in their win over the visiting Trojans on Tuesday.
After Mathis scored the game’s opening goal, Kelbie Linebaugh and Alex Sandoval-Ceja added tallies.
The Trojans got on the board thanks to a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter.
York Suburban 0 0 0 1 — 1
New Oxford 1 1 0 1 — 3
Goals: YS-Morgan Shealer; NO-Ally Mathis, Kelbie Linebaugh, Alex Sandoval-Ceja. Assists: NO-Linebaugh, Mathis 2. Shots: YS-5; NO-16. Corners: YS-7; NO-11. Saves: YS-Emma Krauss 11; NO-Zeddie Brown 5
Hanover 4, Fairfield 0
Four different players scored goals for the Hawkettes in their win over the Knights on Tuesday. Jaden Bowers, Peyton Conover, Jaycie Miller and Katie Wagner found the back of the cage for the winners.
Hanover 0 3 1 0 — 4
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: H-Jaden Bowers, Peyton Conover, Jaycie Miller, Katie Wagner. Shots: H-15; F-8. Corners: H-5; F-7. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 8; F-Annalise Cromer 9, Bella Kozack 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 4,
Biglerville 1
Bailey Oehmig had her second hat trick in as many nights as she poured in three goals against the Canners.
Oehmig also assisted on Berm’s other tally, a goal by Alison Watts at 18:08 of the opening half. Hannah Chenault picked up a pair of assists for the Eagles, who won their eighth straight game to improve to 9-1.
The Canners (2-6) got on the board in the first half thanks to an unassisted goal by Brylee Rodgers.
Bermudian Springs 3 1 — 4
Biglerville 1 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Bailey Oehmig 3, Alison Watts; Big-Brylee Rodgers. Assists: BS-Oehmig, Hannah Chenault 2. Shots: BS-13; Big-5. Corners: BS-6; Big-6. Saves: BS-Payton Feeser 13; Big-Emily Woolson 10
Gettysburg 3, West York 0
A trio of Warriors booted goals as Gettysburg secured a road win on Tuesday.
Madelyn Hassinger got things started in the first half before teammates Izzy Gaydon and Alivia Colgan added markers after the intermission.
West York 0 0 - 0
Gettysburg 1 2 - 3
Goals: G-Madelyn Hassinger, Izzy Gaydon, Alivia Colgan. Assists: G-Maddie Gaydon, Colgan. Shots: G-20-; WY-9. Corners: G-2; WY-3. Saves: G-5; WY-9
Fairfield 1, Delone Catholic 0
Breana Valentine converted a penalty kick with 7:01 left in regulation as the Knights held off the Squirettes on Tuesday.
Sophia Orndorff made three saves in goal for the shutout, while Delone’s Kallie Gilbart tallied six stops.
Delone Catholic 0 0 - 0
Fairfield 0 1 - 1
Goals: F-Breana Valentine. Shots: DC-4; F-7. Corners: DC-3; F-3. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 6; F-Sophia Orndorff 3
York Country Day
1, Littlestown 0
The Bolts were denied in each of their five shots on goal in Tuesday’s non-league loss.
York Country Day 1 0 - 1
Littlestown 0 0 - 0
Goals: YCD-Patton. Shots: YCD-3; L-5. Corners: YCD-9; L-7. Saves: YCD-Bowersox 5; L-Abby Moroz 2
Bermudian Springs 6,
York Catholic 1
Bailey Oehmig had a hand — or foot — in five of six Eagle goals in their win over the Irish on Monday.
Oehmig tallied a hat trick in the first half, netting the game’s first three markers. She then assisted Hannah Metzger, who made it 4-0 Berm at the break.
Alison Watts pushed the Eagles’ goal total to five before Hannah Chenault converted a penalty kick to close out the scoring.
The game was called with 11:55 left to play following an injury to a York Catholic player.
Bermudian Springs 4 2 — 6
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Bailey Oehmig 3, Hannah Metzger, Alison Watts, Hannah Chenault; YC-Maddie Folkerts. Assists: BS-Oehmig 2; YC-Sydney Mentzer.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 5,
York Country Day 0
Josh Blose had his scoring touch once again as he posted a hat trick in Tuesday’ shutout of York Country Day. The three-goal effort pushes Blose’s total to 19 for this season.
Landon Gulden assisted on four Bolt goals to give him seven helpers this fall.
Littlestown 3 2 — 5
York County Day 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Josh Blose 3, Jacob Hufnagle, Harry Moroz. Assists: L-Landon Gulden 4, Diego Guzman. Shots: L-12; YCD-3. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 2; YCD-Austin Boie 6
Gettysburg 1, West York 0
David Langman booted a second-half on an assist from Francisco Sandoval to give the Warriors (5-3) and 1-0 win over the Bulldogs (1-9) on Tuesday.
Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 0
The Knights moved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-0 shutout of the Squires on Tuesday.
Ethan Collins opened the scoring after receiving a corner kick from Jake Ogle. Chaz Kline and Nate Snyder booted additional goals as Fairfield upped its divisional record to 5-1.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 3 0 — 3
Goals: F-Ethan Collins, Chaz Kline, Nate Snyder. Assists: F-Jake Ogle, Kline. Shots: DC-3; F-10. Corners: DC-4; F-4. Saves: DC-Russell 7; F-Ball 3
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 3,
Gettysburg 2
The Squirettes took two of three singles matches to knock of the Warriors on Tuesday.
Ella Knox won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Gabby Erdman was a winner at No. 3 when Grace Neller retired. The two players split the first sets and Erdman led 4-1 before play was halted.
Kim Heinzelmann scored a win at first singles for the Warriors.
Brielle Baughman and Giovanna Jiang gave the Squirettes a straight-set nod at No. 1 doubles as well.
Singles: 1. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Olivia Roth 6-2, 6-2; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Bridget Duffy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Grace Neller 3-6, 6-3, 4-1 retired
Doubles: 1. Brielle Baughman/Giovanna Jiang (DC) d. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray 6-1, 6-4; 2. Sophia Neely/Emily Niner (G) d. Emily Flynn/Gianna Lawyer 6-4, 6-2
