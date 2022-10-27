Slowly, but surely the Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball team is adjusting to life without one of its top attackers.
A couple of regular season contests as well as a match in the YAIAA tournament gave Delone some time to prepare. But if the Squirettes want to compete for a District 3 Class 2A title, they knew they needed to play a complete game in the program’s quarterfinal contest with Lancaster Catholic Thursday evening.
The Division 3 co-champs stormed out of the gates, jumping on their parochial rivals from across the Susquehanna river quickly en route to a comfortable win in Set 1.
While there were a handful of hiccups in Sets 2 and 3, the hosts were able to brush them aside to claim a much-needed 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 triumph.
The Squirettes (16-5) now move on to the semifinal round next Tuesday against another parochial rival, second-seeded Trinity. The Shamrocks (18-2) will host that contest at 7 p.m.
“Set 1 was just really exciting,” Delone setter Campbell Chronister said. “We came out really strong and it was really fun to play.”
One of Chronister’s favorite targets Thursday was Kaitlyn Schwarz, who finished with nine kills. While Meredith Keefer led the team with 21 kills, the ability to get Schwarz going was helpful in setting up the Delone attack throughout the night.
“Kaitlyn was hitting them tonight,” Squirettes coach Nate Staub said. “She played really well. Now Meredith is always solid for us and that’s someone we like to see get the ball, but Kaitlyn had like nine kills on 11 swings.”
Delone, however, did find itself trailing the No. 6 seed at times in Sets 2 and 3, something that Staub knows is a recipe for disaster if that repeats against a talented Trinity side.
“If our ball-control is solid, we definitely have some kids that can put the ball away,” Staub said. “That’s the key.”
While Staub will admit his team is certainly more difficult to play against with standout Denae Bello, who suffered an apparent season-ending leg injury earlier this month in practice, he believes that the loss of Bello has more wrinkles to it than simply just a less-explosive attack.
“People that may come out to watch us play may think that offensively without Denae that we’re losing so much,” Staub said. “But what they don’t realize is that she was taking like 90 percent of the serves for us this year, so we’re losing that ball-control, but we have girls that are now stepping up and stepping right in there.”
Life is unquestionably easier for Campbell, who dished out 38 assists in the victory, with Bello in the lineup. The Delone setter, however, has seen both growth and confidence increase as everyone on the court takes on the responsibilities that Bello had throughout much of the season.
“Each player has just added a little bit more than what they were used to,” Chronister said. “We’ve started working hard more and I feel like we’re putting it together.”
The Crusaders, who finished the season with a 9-7 record, tested the Delone girls Thursday, but the real test will come Tuesday against a Trinity team that is the defending District 3 2A champs.
“They may not have the No. 1 hitter like they’ve had in the past, but they are a really solid team,” Staub said of the Shamrocks. “So, we’ll have to stay connected long enough where we don’t find ourselves down three or four or more points because it’s tough to come back against good teams like that. We’ve played in a lot of five-set matches this year and if we’re in that scenario (Tuesday), I think that I feel pretty comfortable and our girls feel pretty comfortable knowing we’ve been there in that situation many times before this season.”
Chronister, Emma Anderson and Arielle Snyder all finished with a team-best three aces in the victory. Anderson paced the defense with 21 digs while Chronister chipped in 11 for Delone.
Marina Brazzo led LC with nine kills and 15 digs, while setter Anna Dvorchak finished with 12 assists.
