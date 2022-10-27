Slowly, but surely the Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball team is adjusting to life without one of its top attackers.

A couple of regular season contests as well as a match in the YAIAA tournament gave Delone some time to prepare. But if the Squirettes want to compete for a District 3 Class 2A title, they knew they needed to play a complete game in the program’s quarterfinal contest with Lancaster Catholic Thursday evening.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.