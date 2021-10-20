Junior Pape Diallo scored the game’s lone goal while the defense posted its fifth shutout of the season as the Bullets captured a 1-0 victory at McDaniel College in a Centennial Conference men’s soccer match Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg (9-3-2, 4-2-1 CC) 1 0 — 1
McDaniel (4-8-1, 1-6 CC) 0 0 — 0
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Pape Diallo ’23: Goal
- Connor Fife ’23: Assist
-Kevin Muhic ’24: 3 Saves
Top Performers – McDaniel
- Gage Souder – 2 Shots
- Brandon Morse – 2 Shots
- Jonathan Mangione – 6 Saves
How It Happened…
• First Half: After having a pair of shots on goal early on in the opening half, Gettysburg broke through in the 39th minute. Fife headed the ball off the corner kick that bounced off the top post and to the feet of Diallo, who slammed it into the back of the net for his third tally of the season. The Bullets defense went to work, as they did not allow a Green Terror shot in the opening half to lead 1-0 at intermission.
• Second Half: Gettysburg held the slim 8-7 edge in shots in the second half, with sophomore Lucas DiGiacomo and sophomore Fritz Reiter both taking shots on goal in the final five minutes. Jonathan Mangione turned aside both attempts to halt any additional scoring for Gettysburg. Muhic stopped a pair of Green Terror attempts on goal at the 76th and 80th minute to keep it a clean sheet and give the Bullets its ninth victory of the season.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets registered decided advantages in shot (18-7) and corner kicks (8-2).
• Gettysburg is the conference leader in goals (35), assists (32), and points (102).
• The Orange and Blue are ranked sixth in the latest United Soccer Coaches weekly Division III Region V poll. The Bullets also earned a spot in the first NCAA Division III Region V Regional ranking of the season.
• Fife ranks fifth in the CC in points with 18 (eight goals, two assists).
• Muhic posted his fifth career shutout between the pipes.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets have won the last six matches against the Green Terror and now hold the 43-28-8 all-time series record. The first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and McDaniel was in 1931.
Next Up
Gettysburg plays against CC foe Haverford College on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Clark Field, beginning at 4 p.m.
Dickinson College earned a penalty stroke in the first minute of overtime and cashed in with the game-ending goal to pick up a 2-1 victory over visiting Gettysburg College in Centennial Conference field hockey action Wednesday.
Gettysburg (7-6, 3-4 CC) 0 1 0 0 0 1
Dickinson (7-7, 6-2 CC) 0 0 1 0 1 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Isabella Fragomeni ’23: Goal
• Emma Bertrando ’22: Assist, 3 Shots
• Eilene Besselman ’22: 6 Saves
Dickinson’s Top Performers
•Hannah Spiri: 2 Goals, 4 Shots
•Abby Marthins: 2 Shots
• Saige Stevens: 2 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Dickinson produced a flurry of activity in front of the Gettysburg goal four minutes into the contest. The Red Devils earned a pair of penalty corners and fired off four shots that were either blocked or wide of the target. Besselman stopped the final shot of the period in the 13th minute.
• Second Quarter: Bertrando attempted a shot at the cage following a corner early in the second period, but Stevens made the save to keep the game scoreless. Besselman made a pair of saves with the last coming on a shot by Becca Woods at 27:04. With about a minute left in the half, Gettysburg earned a penalty corner and Bertrando lofted the ball in the air with a reverse swipe. Fragomeni knocked the attempt out of the air and into the corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
• Third Quarter: The Red Devils attacked the goal and forced Besselman to make a pair of saves early in the second half. The hosts earned a penalty stroke a short time later and Spiri knocked the ball into the cage to tie the score in the 38th minute.
• Fourth Quarter: Both goalies came up with saves to keep the game tied in regulation. Besselman thwarted Morgan Yandow-Hardin in the 48th minute and Stevens spoiled senior Lauren Beccaria’s attempt in the 56th minute.
• Overtime: Dickinson drove to cage in the opening minute and was able to earn another stroke on a foul inside the circle. Spiri polished off the victory with a low liner to the right.
By the Numbers
• Dickinson led in shots 13-8, while Gettysburg led the way in penalty corners 7-5.
• Bertrando reached 20 points in a season for the second time in her career. The senior also moved into a tie for fifth in program history with 19 career assists. Bertrando sits 10th with 73 career points, just two behind Liz Baron ’14 and three behind Lexie Hearn ’10.
• Dickinson picked up its third win in a row and remained locked into the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Red Devils have tallied exactly two goals in each of their seven wins this season.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg leads the all-time series with Dickinson 34-16-2. Each of the last four meetings between the Bullets and Red Devils has been decided by one goal.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Haverford College this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Bullets will recognize their six seniors prior to the game.
