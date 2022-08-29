FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 10, West York 0
The Canners kicked off their season in style on Monday by blasting 10 goals in a shutout of the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Ava Peterson keyed the attack with a hat trick for Biglerville, which peppered the cage with 28 shots and had 23 penalty corners.
Natalie Showaker and Rylie Brewer hammered two goals apiece while Hannah Naylor, Courtney Smith and Lilly Kauffman each added a single tally. Showaker assisted on three Canner goals and Naylor and Tristin McCleaf had two helpers each.
Biglerville 2 1 4 3 — 10
West York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 3, Natalie Showaker 2, Rylie Brewer 2, Hannah Naylor, Courtney Smith, Lilly Kauffman. Assists: B-Showaker 3, Naylor 2, Tristin McCleaf 2, Claire Roberts. Shots: B-28; WY-1. Corners: B-23; WY-3. Saves: B-Sami Waybright/Gabrielle Rogerson 2; WY-Lentz 15
Dallastown 3, Bermudian Springs 1
The Wildcats knocked home three goals in taking out the Eagles in a YAIAA tilt last Friday afternoon.
Berm got on the board in the second quarter when Taylor Botterbusch scored a goal, with Bella DeVita and Melanie Beall credited with co-assists.
Kimberly Claeys had eight saves and Addie Madara recorded seven in split time for the Eagles.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 0 0 — 1
Dallastown 1 0 1 1 — 3
Goals: BS-Taylor Botterbusch; D-Altland, Fimmano, McCulley. Assists: BS-Bella DeVita, Melanie Beall; D-Beck. Shots: BS-9; D-18. Corners: BS-11; D-11. Saves: BS-Kimberly Claeys 8, Addie Madara 7; D-Karlie 8
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3, Bermudian Springs 0
The Blue Raiders took down the Eagles in a non-league match on Monday, winning 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Maddie Wagner dished out a dozen assists for Berm, and Ella Means came up with 13 digs. Up front, Lucy Peters and Means finished with four kills apiece.
Middletown won the JV match, 25-16, 25-14.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0
The Colonials closed out a strong opening week with another shutout, taking out the Warriors in straight sets on Friday.
Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaleyn Balko dropped only four combined games in sweeping singles play. The Colonial doubles teams of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner also recorded respective straight-set wins.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Kim Heinzelmann 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Sophia Neely 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Carmen Ray 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Carmen Oshunrinade/Emily Niner 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) d. Megha Makkenchery/Samantha Woodward 6-1, 7-6(2)
Delone Catholic 5, Spring Grove 0
The Squirettes scored a resounding win last Friday, blanking the Rockets in YAIAA play.
Delone’s singles players — Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman — all posted 6-0, 6-0 victories. Doubles pairings of Michalina Miller and Emily Flynn, and Mary Berman and Kali Hilfiger also rolled to comfortable wins.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Emily Sentz 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Allison Hostetler 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Maggie Weirich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Emily Flynn (DC) d. Sarah Persaud/not provided 6-2, 6-0; 2. Mary Berman/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Aryssa Wilson/Abbie Koons 8-3
