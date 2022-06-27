LEGION BASEBALL
New Oxford 17, Shiloh 2
New Oxford wrapped up a perfect regular season with a five-inning rout of Shiloh on Monday. The Ox (10-0), which won the York-Adams American Legion West division title, will host a league tournament game next Tuesday.
Kolton Haifley hammered three hits, had three RBI and scored three runs in Monday’s win. Aaron Smith was 2-for-3 with three runs driven in, joining Haifley with a triple.
Jesse Bitzer piled up seven strikeouts in three innings of relief work from the hill.
New Oxford 256 31 — 17 9 0
Shiloh 000 00 — 0 2 6
Ca. Baker, Bitzer (3) and Co. Baker. Sechrist, Barnett (2), Ropp (3), Kinsley (4) and Silverman. WP: Bitzer. LP: Sechrist. SO-BB: Baker 1-0, Bitzer 7-1, Sechrist 1-4, Barnett 1-4, Ropp 3-3. 3b: NO-Haifley, Smith.
Biglerville 9, St. Thomas 4
Eli Weigle drove in four runs as visiting Biglerville rung up a 9-4 victory over St. Thomas on Monday.
Weigle went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Kolton Trimmer also rattled three hits for Post 262 (3-7), picking up a pair of RBI. Gavin Althoff, Austin Black and Jared Hollabaugh stroked two hits apiece as well.
Tavian McAuliffe pitched into the sixth inning, striking out five while allowing five hits.
Biglerville 000 243 0 — 9 14 0
St. Thomas 000 013 0 — 4 5 2
McAuliffe, Trimmer (6). Daugherty, not named (5). WP: McAuliffe. LP: Daugherty. SO-BB: McAuliffe 5-5, Trimmer 4-0, Daugherty 4-0, not named 2-2. 2B: B-Weigle; ST-Miller, Sanchez. HR: ST-Bailey
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Standings
W L T RF RA
Hagerstown Braves 20 0 1 204 28
Cashtown Pirates 14 3 1 124 38
Littlestown Dodgers 17 8 0 106 60
Frederick Flying Dogs 10 7 0 94 71
Hanver Raiders 9 9 1 69 120
Biglerville Black Sox 10 11 0 84 87
Mason-Dixon Rebels 9 11 0 88 64
Brushtown Bulldogs 7 12 1 69 89
New Oxford Twins 9 16 0 76 131
Shippensburg Stars 4 17 0 69 173
North Carroll Panthers 4 19 0 53 175
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.