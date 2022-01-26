The Gettysburg College men’s basketball coaching staff will throw on their sneakers and wear specially-designed attire to promote Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week sponsored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches against No. 12 Johns Hopkins University on Thursday, at 7 p.m. in Bream Gym.
Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week (Jan. 24-30, 2022) is a nationwide event that unites coaches across the country to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer and promotes the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer. While coaching games during the week, coaches wear sneakers with their game attire as a visible reminder of their support of the American Cancer Society.
The Gettysburg coaching staff has been an annual supporter of the event for many years and this year the coaches will don black polo shirts emblazoned with the Suits And Sneakers Week logo in white. Coaches participating in Suits And Sneakers Week help raise visibility and funds to support the American Cancer Society’s work to help cancer patients and survivors safely resume treatments and screenings, and contribute in a meaningful way to the mission to end cancer.
“We hope that our fans will rally together with us and Coaches vs. Cancer to make a meaningful difference for everyone facing the disease,” said Gettysburg head coach B.J. Dunne. “I encourage all to join us in this fight by donating to the American Cancer Society through the Coaches vs. Cancer program at suitsandsneakers.org.”
Alternate versions of the coaches’ apparel are available for fans and supporters, with net proceeds of shirt sales benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program (sales end Feb 1).
Gettysburg (10-6, 6-4 CC) enters the week in a heated playoff battle in the Centennial Conference. The Bullets are currently tied for third with Johns Hopkins (13-2, 9-1 CC) sharing the top spot alongside Swarthmore College (15-2, 9-1 CC).
Spectators must wear a mask at all indoor athletic events at Gettysburg College. Those unable to attend the game may watch on the Centennial Conference Digital Network.
