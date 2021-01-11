A pair of double-doubles, helping Mount St. Mary’s sweep St. Francis Brooklyn last week, propelled senior Kendall Bresee to a Northeast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. The recognition, presented by Pilot Pen, is awarded every Monday for the previous week’s play.
Thanks to her double-doubles, Bresee averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds, adding nine assists and four steals. The Frederick County native and Urbana graduate leads all Mountaineers in scoring (14.4 per game), rebounding (7.2), assists (3) and steals (2).
Bresee’s more impressive stat line came in last Thursday’s 76-68 win over the Terriers. She earned her third-highest point total as a Mountaineer with 20, adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Four more assists would have been the first triple-double for the Mount since 1990. The double-double was secured by the third quarter.
In Friday’s 65-59 victory, Bresee enjoyed a second-half rally after sitting the entire second quarter with foul trouble. Her eight points in the third quarter accounted for than half of the Mount’s total (13). For the fourth quarter, she pulled in four rebounds and was instrumental in setting up the team’s pair of triples that sealed the game. A defensive rebound sparked a possession that ended with a three from Aryna Taylor, followed by a steal for another turn of offense, this time resulting in a Michaela Harrison triple.
This is Bresee’s second NEC Player of the Week nod as a Mountaineer. As a junior, she averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds as the Mount during a week in December 2019.
Mount St. Mary’s is 3-2 (2-0 NEC) on the year, and will be pursuing its fourth straight victory when it travels to Sacred Heart for a noon time tip on Thursday.
(0) comments
