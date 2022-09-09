By the time Friday’s fourth quarter rolled around, Gettysburg had learned plenty about Boiling Springs’ resiliency. To finally put a stop to the Bubblers’ comebacks, the Warriors had to demonstrate some of their own.
Seeing their lead again cut to a single score with more than nine minutes remaining, the Warriors tallied a touchdown 53 seconds later to finally give themselves the cushion they needed to claim a 35-20 victory over the Bubblers in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
“All year, we practiced for this moment,” Gettysburg senior Jayden Johnson said. “Once the fourth quarter started, we knew what we had to do to succeed. We had to score, we had to get the stops. That’s exactly what we did.”
Boiling Springs had already rallied from a 14-0 hole to tie the game in the first half, and its 15-play, 83-yard drive spanning the late third and early fourth quarters had the Bubblers in position to repeat the feat. Trey McCardell had a 1-yard scoring run on fourth-and-goal with 9:36 remaining, and after a missed PAT the Bubblers trailed 28-20.
Warrior kick returner Tanner Newman had the ready response for Gettysburg, returning the ensuing kickoff to the Boiling Springs 20-yard line. Three plays later, Cody Furman was in the end zone after a 5-yard run, and the Warriors had pushed the lead back to 35-20 with 8:43 remaining.
Boiling Springs again went on the march, eventually moving inside the Gettysburg 10-yard line with more than five minutes remaining. On second-and-goal from the nine-yard line, the Warriors’ Landon Keefer grabbed an interception to turn away the Bubblers for good.
“I appreciated the boys’ effort,” Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser said. “Boiling Springs has big, strong boys and they’re running the Wing-T really well. We knew they were going to be physical, and that’s what we preached all week. We had to match that physicality during the game.”
Gettysburg had opened the scoring by taking its no-huddle offense 96 yards in 12 plays to culminate in Furman’s 2-yard touchdown with 1:22 to go in the first. The Warriors made it 14-0 on the next drive, when Johnson, who tallied 137 yards on 19 carries, went 45 yards to the end zone on the possession’s first play.
Boiling Springs, held to minus-2 rushing yards on its first two drives, found its offensive rhythm on the next two possessions. The Bubblers rolled up 132 yards on the ground on a pair of scoring drives, then latter ending in Logan Gelbaugh’s 4-yard run that knotted the game at 14-14 with 3:59 to go before half.
Gettysburg’s ground game had its own answer, needing just eight rushes and 1:20 to cover 77 yards, and Brady Heiser’s 11-yard run made it 20-14 with 1:55 to go. The Bubblers made it as far as the Gettysburg 10-yard line on the next drive, but time ran out of the half without the possession netting points.
“I loved the way we bounced back,” Bubbler head coach Brad Zell said. “Not getting something before half really hurt. That’s probably something that we need to work on a bit more. We are young in some spots and there haven’t been a lot of game reps for guys in situations like that. It’s a good learning experience, but they just played better than we did.”
The second half saw Gettysburg extend the lead again, going 64 yards in 10 plays for a score with 4:19 to go in the third. The key play came when Newman converted a fourth-and-7 with a 16-yard catch, and two plays later Heiser ran in a 10-yard touchdown and 28-14 lead.
Boiling Springs would notch its final score on the next drive before Gettysburg would ultimately get the stop to give Heiser, the former Boiling Springs coach, a victory in his return to Ecker Field.
“I was trying to remind the boys that it’s a game,” Heiser. “I had a good time when I was here but at the same time I have to treat it just like any game, because I have to believe in my boys and what they’re going to be doing.”
Boiling Springs 0 14 0 6 — 20
G—Cody Furman 2 run (Jermain Gondwe kick), 1:22
G—Jayden Johnson 45 run (Gondwe kick), 11:43
BS—Trey McCardell 4 run (Preston Warner kick), 9:54
BS—Logan Gelbaugh 4 run (Warner kick), 3:59
G—Brady Heiser 4 run (no kick), 1:55
G—Heiser 10 run (Furman run), 4:19
BS—Trey McCardell 1 run (kick no good), 9:36
G—Furman 5 run (Gondwe kick), 8:43
Rushes-yards 45-263 52-228
Penalties-yards 11-108 8-65
Punts-yards 3-30.7 4-27.5
Rushing: G-Jayden Johnson 19-137, Brady Heiser 11-23, Cody Furman 2-5, Tanner Newman 5-25, Preston Burnett 8-73. BS-Matt McNair 10-8, Trey McCardell 21-90, Marcus Boyle 5-31, Liam Fisher 6-(-17), Logan Gelbaugh 7-78, Travis Cannon 3-38.
Passing: G-Heiser 5-9-0-88. BS-Fisher 5-15-1-92.
Receiving: G-Newman 3-45, Jakaree Anderson 1-32, Johnson 1-11. BS-Blake Delevan 3-48, Boyle 1-19, McNair 1-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.