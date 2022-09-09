By the time Friday’s fourth quarter rolled around, Gettysburg had learned plenty about Boiling Springs’ resiliency. To finally put a stop to the Bubblers’ comebacks, the Warriors had to demonstrate some of their own.

Seeing their lead again cut to a single score with more than nine minutes remaining, the Warriors tallied a touchdown 53 seconds later to finally give themselves the cushion they needed to claim a 35-20 victory over the Bubblers in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.

