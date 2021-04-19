Baseball
Gettysburg 6, Red Lion 5
Gettysburg scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game before Marshall Mott hit a game-winning single in the top of the seventh.
The Warriors fell down 4-1 early before freshman Tegan Kuhns could settle himself on the mound, but the visitors slowly chipped away.
Seven batters came to the plate in the three-run sixth innings, while reliever Braden Manning got the win, pitching the last 1 2/3 without conceding a run to give Gettysburg its third consecutive win.
Gettysburg 100 103 1 — 6 10 1
Red Lion 400 010 0 — 5 5 1
Tegan Kuhns, Logan Moseley (3), Braden Manning (6); Krieger, Stabley (7). WP: Manning. LP:Stabley. SO-BB: G-Kuhns 3-2, Moseley 4-1, Manning 2-3; RL-Krieger 1-2, Stabley 1-0. 2B: RL-Stabley, Ritchey. 3B: G-Alex Meckley (2).
Littlestown 13, York Tech 3
The Bolts snapped a two-game skid thanks to 10 hits, a strong start from Alex Forsythe and some quality defense.
Forsythe went six innings and allows just three earned runs on five hits. Meanwhile, Braden Unger, Nathan Thomas and Colby Hahn each drove in three runs at the dish.
Ashton Hess started and took the loss for Tech.
New Oxford 20, York 0
Mason Weaver twirled a gem, striking out 16 over six innings on the mound, and the Colonials’ offense teed off on a bevy of York pitchers in a resounding win.
Five different New Oxford players with an extra-base hit, while eight recorded an RBI in the win. Josh Bethas went 2 for 4 with a double, home run, three walks and three RBI for the Colonials.
New Oxford 011 041 13 — 20 11 0
York 000 000 0 — 0 2 6
Mason Weaver, Connor Rebert (6); Cartagena, Paulino (4), Castellanos (6), Villa (7), Creekmur (7), Dylon 7). WP: Weaver. LP: Cartagena. SO-BB: NO-Weaver 16-2, Rebert 1-0; Y-Cartagena 3-7, Paulino 1-2, Castellanos 1-1, Villa 0-4, Creekmur 0-3, Dylon 0-3. 2B: NO-Josh Bethas, Ethan Diehl, Ryan Heiss, Brennan Holmes, Jacob Little; HR: NO-Bethas.
Susky 15, Fairfield 7
The Green Knights led 4-1 headed into the fifth innings, but an eight-running inning for the Warriors provided the difference.
Cody Valentine went 4 1/3 in the start for Fairfield, allowing just one earned run in that span and hitting a three-run home run of his own at the dish.
Jake Myers came on in relief and is credited with the loss for the Knights.
Susquehannock 100 084 2 — 15 17 1
Fairfield 301 001 2 — 7 4 1
Houser, Wilson (6) Cody Valentine, Jake Myers (5), Joel Miller (6). WP: Houser. LP: Myers. SO-BB: S-Houser 9-6, Wilson 1-2; F-Valentine 5-1, Myers 0-2, Millers 4-2. 2B: S-Wagner, Kohler, Durham. 3B: S-Miller. HR: F-Valentine.
Big Spring 5, Biglerville 2
The Canners struggled to solve Big Spring starter Seth Griffie, who dazzled with 10 strikeouts in a complete game victory.
Biglerville fell behind 5-0 by the third inning and despite a late rally in the seventh to score two, couldn’t come all the way back/
Two errors hurt Canners’ starter Austin Black who allowed five runs, but just one earned over four innings in the loss.
At the dish, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 3 with a double while Nolan Miller and Eli Weigle each had an RBI.
Big Spring 104 000 0 — 5 5 0
Biglerville 000 00 2 — 2 6 2
Griffie; Austin Black, Cameron Hartzel (5). WP: Griffie. LP: Black. SO-BB: BS-Griffie 10-1, B-Black 6-1, Hartzel 1-0. 2B: BS-Chestnut, Miller; B-Ben Angstadt, Cameron Hartzel.
Kennard-Dale 12, Hanover 2
The Nigthawks struggled to contain the big bats of the Rams, who scored six runs over the the first two innings and never looks back.
Hanover’s defense hurt starter Jake Bamford with six errors. Bamford, who took the loss, allowed six runs, five of which were earned, in his four innings.
Justus Feeser and Chase Roberts had RBI doubles for the hosts.
Kennard-Dale 420 020 4 — 12 6 2
Hanover 110 000 0 — 2 4 6
Ragland, Morris; Jake Bamford, Nadir Harris (5), Tyler Stremmel (6). WP: Ragland. LP: Bamford. SO-BB. KD-Ragland 4-3, Morris 0-1; H-Bamford 3-7, Harris 0-3, Stremmel 2-1. 2B: H-Justus Feeser, Chase Roberts.
Softball
Littlestown 10, York Tech 0
The Bolts continue to prove they’re one of D3-3A’s best teams, rolling right along with a mercy rule victory over York Tech.
Chelsey Stonesifer pitched all five innings in the win, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits.
She also had two hits, two RBI and a double in the win, while Bailey Smith knocked in three for Littlestown in the victory.
Littlestown 242 02X X — 10 10 0
York Tech 000 00X X — 0 3 0
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: L-Stonesifer 10-1; YT-Steinfelt 4-6. 2B: L-Stonesifer.
Cumberland Valley 6,
New Oxford 5
Jordan Hess had a huge game, going 3 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI, but it wasn’t enough in the Colonials’ narrow loss to the Eagles.
Paige Dill came on in relief of starter Courtney Smith and went four innings, allowing just two runs. Smith took the loss in the circle.
The two teams were tied at five in the top of the sixth when the visitors won it with an Emma Mays single.
Cumberland Valley 122 001 0 — 6 12 1
New Oxford 302 000 0 — 5 11 1
Berra, Coburn (4); Courtney Smith, Paige Dill (4). WP: Coburn. LP: Smith. 2B:CV-Morgan, Homme; NO-Mallory Topper, Autumn Lehigh. 3B: CV-Wagner; NO-Alyssa Walters. HR: NO-Jordan Hess.
Boys’ Tennis
Bermudian Springs 5,
West York 0
The Eagles continued their fantastic start to the season with yet another shutout victory, sweeping the Bulldogs and staying second in the Y-2 standings.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Fuentes 6-3, 7-5; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Vu, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Guy 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Conrad/Reiber 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Joseph/Agravante 6-4, 6-3.
Gettysburg 3, Hanover 2
The Warriors got a huge boost from doubles pairings Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley, and Bryce Bladen and Jack Delaney to grab a close victory over Hanover.
Brian Corona also claimed a straight set win in third singles for Gettysburg, while Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto nabbed singles wins for the Nighthawks.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess 7-6 (10-6), 6-4; 2. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Spencer Kennedy 6-1, ret.; 3. Brian Corona (G) d. Danner Sauter 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Nolan Chronister/Nick Shaw 6-4, 6-1; Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) d. John Ramirez/Aidan Chen 6-3, 6-3.
Biglerville 4, York Catholic 1
The Canners took four of five matches from the Irish, including both doubles matches, to pick up the home victory.
Singles: 1. Gingerich (YC) d. Ian Himes 6-2, 6-0; 2. Harrison Stewart (B) d. Marinelli 6-1, 6-3; 3. Colby Fulton (B) d. Hinkson 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Jesse Scott/Sam Hurda d. Santiago/Miltsch 6-1, 6-2; 2. Zach Showers/Troy Schneider DEF.
Susky 4, New Oxford 1
The Y-2 leading Warriors took four out of five matches from the Colonials, with Adam Farmer getting New Oxford on the board with a straight sets win in third singles.
Singles: 1. Snyder (S) d. Aaron Wampler 6-0, 6-1; 2. Brusse (S) d. Zach Barnhart 6-1, 6-1; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Reck 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Watkins/Rogari (S) d. Daniel Wolf/Wade Deckman 6-3, 6-0; 2. Amara/Schismenos d. Ethan Aiello/Tommy King 6-2, 6-2.
James Buchanan 3,
Littlestown 2
The Bolts showed progress, taking a pair of victories in a narrow loss to the visiting Rockets. Cyrus Marshall swept James Buchanan’s Garrett Hahn in first singles’ action, while Nathan Snyder won a wild three-setter with the Rockets’ Elijah Poe, taking the third set 12-10.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Hahn 6-2, 6-2; 2. Swailes (JB) d. Nolan Westfall 6-3, 6-1; 3. Nathan Snyder (L) d. Poe 6-2, 4-6, 12-10.
Doubles: 1. Hissong/Myers (JB) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz (L) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Miller/Singer (JB) d. Derek Reed/Sam Kamara 6-1, 6-2.
