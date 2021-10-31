The District 3 Cross Country Championships held Saturday at Big Spring High School was full of surprises. But one of the surprises was not Matthew Nawn of Hanover High School.
The fact that Nawn is even running cross country may be a surprise, but when he ran well enough at districts to qualify for the state championships, not many people who know him were surprised at all.
Nawn, who is thought to be the first cross country runner ever to represent Hanover, placed seventh in the Class 2A race, which was good enough to move him on to the state meet in Hershey. Considering that he was running in his first district meet in his first season of cross country, all while also playing on the Nighthawks’ golf team, Nawn’s season has been phenomenal. And it is not over yet.
“Matthew has been wonderful to work with,” said New Oxford head coach Eva Karkuff, who allowed Nawn to run with the Colonials’ team this Fall. “The guys on the team like him, and he is such a hard worker.”
Karkuff’s assistant, Sarah Wiles, is a teacher and assistant track coach at Hanover, and provided the connection with the Colonials and the opportunity for Nawn. Projected to place in the top 15, Nawn went out like a veteran and proved that he could do better than that.
“It felt amazing,” said the exuberant Nawn. “That was a personal record for the season, and I’m going to states now. It wouldn’t have been possible without my track coach at Hanover and the coaches at New Oxford. And just running with the guys at New Oxford. I could not have done it on my own. It was a team effort today. That’s what it’s all about.”
Aiming to place in the top 15 to ensure him a place in states, Nawn got out with the leaders early, and was holding down eighth place after 1,000 meters. Way out front was Greencastle-Antrim standout Weber Long, who ran a 4:14 1600 meter run back in the Spring, as well as a sub-9:00 3200 meters. The fast pace and the competitive nature of Nawn took him through 1600 meters in 5:08, which is about seven seconds faster than he had planned.
Long, who was cruising along and frequently looking back to see how hard he had to run, actually won in a personal best time on the course, running 15:45.9, which was nearly 13 seconds ahead of Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker.
Meanwhile, Nawn was locked in a duel with Greencastle’s second runner, Hayden Parks. The pair ran neck and neck for the final 800, with Parks slipping past Nawn in the final steps for sixth. Parks ran 16:36.1 and Nawn ran 16:36.6. It was beautiful, gutsy race, and the result had Nawn at once enthusiastic, grateful, and just plain pumped.
“I was racing that Greencastle guy, and he beat me, but he pulled me to a great time,” Nawn said. “I went out a lot faster than I usually do, and at the mile I had some doubt. I got worried, but I just kept pushing. I thought, if I can’t run anymore, I can’t run. So I kept pushing. It felt awesome though.”
Whitaker, who out-kicked Susquehannock’s YAIAA champion Matthew O’Brien (16:01.9) led his L-S team to the team title, and the Pioneers will fittingly be joined at the state meet by Greencastle and Susquehannock.
In the Class 1A race, the top two teams qualified, with the next 10 individuals not on those teams moving on as well. Going into the race, it was not clear if the Times Area would be represented at states. But in a big surprise, three athletes made it through. Delone Catholic’s Liam Allen ran the race of his life to place 14th (18:27.1) while teammate Aden Davis grabbed 20th place (18:50.9). Then Fairfield senior Gabe Schubring nabbed the final spot with his 21st-place finish (18:53.0).
Delone ran its best race of the season, placing fifth, with Trinity and Tulpehocken grabbing the top two spots.
Fairfield, though not qualifying for districts as a team, was able to score as a team since five individuals qualified for districts out of the YAIAA meet. The Green Knights placed sixth. Trinity topped Tulpehocken by one point (40-41), well ahead of the Squires, but coach R.C. Zinn was happy with his harriers.
“We had a good day, with three getting into states, an underclass girl and two underclass boys,” Zinn said. “That’s really good going into next year, too. They have had such good energy at practice the last two weeks. They changed to be super optimistic and pumped up at practices. We knew they could run really well.”
It was apparent at the 2,000-meter mark that both of the Squires and Schubring had a chance to run well. Jaspar Burd of Trinity took off from the start, and was only challenged by York Catholic’s Moseley Driscoll. A big pack trailed the pair, and though the top two looked like a foregone conclusion, the rest of the race was up for grabs.
With 800 meters to go, Allen was in 14th and it was clear that he was going to qualify. Davis was farther back and looked like he was really struggling. Schubring was moving up on Davis. Allen maintained his position through the finish, while Davis threw down a kick that was belied by his appearance, with Schubring in full sprint as well. Their finishes were good enough, and it is on to Hershey.
Burd ended up pulling away and winning in 16:46.4, a full 31 seconds ahead of Driscoll. Burd’s brother, Isaac, placed fourth, beating York Catholic’s James Volk by six-tenths of a second and securing the one-point Shamrock victory.
There is value in experience in big meets for a runner. The young Squires not only got some good experience, they also have developed some belief in their own abilities. That can carry a team a long way.
“They are just getting so much more confident in themselves,” Zinn said. “The first thing Liam said to me after he found out he had qualified was, ‘We’re going to states as a team next year.’ They are all excited about the potential of our team. It was a great day.”
Schubring’s story is inspirational. Having qualified for the state meet as a freshman in 2018, he spent most of the last two years battling mononucleosis off and on. While showing flashes of his younger self, he frequently felt weak and could not run with the confidence he once had. This year, his health has been good, his attitude has been positive, and his determination has been stronger than ever.
But just to make things extra interesting on Saturday, Schubring lost his shoes. That is, they came off during the race, and he finished running barefoot.
“I lost my shoes in the last 200 meters,” Schubring said. “They just came off. I was on mark the first mile, then I felt them start to come loose. I stopped for about 10 seconds to try and fix it, but it didn’t work. I finally decided towards the end to stop worrying about it, so I just kicked them off and finished barefoot. I won’t be wearing the same shoes for states.”
Though he ran well, Schubring did not know how well until the final results were posted. When notified that he had made it to states, he was relieved, and somewhat surprised.
“It feels very good to be going back to states,” Schubring said. “I didn’t know I had qualified until some people were talking to me. I said, ‘How about that?’ I guess I’ll see what I can do at states.”
In the 3A race, Aidan Hodge led Hempfield to the team title. Hodge was locked in a three-way battle with Carlisle’s Ray Bondy and Cole Adams of York Suburban. He pulled away in the final 400 to win in 16:04.9, with Bondy second in 16:06.7 and Adams third in 16:06.9. Hodge’s kick was necessary, because Hempfield won the race by just a single point (154-155) over Manheim Twp. The two teams will be joined at states by York Suburban and Hershey.
Gettysburg, which qualified for districts by virtue of its fifth-place 3A finish at the YAIAA meet, did not have its best day, but some positives certainly emerged.
Senior Auden Day topped the Warriors with his 49th-place finish. His time of 17:20.1 was just 21 seconds from the final state qualifying spot. By the time the 3A boys raced, the course was a muddy, slippery mess, and though that had no impact on the final results, it did make for a challenging run. Drew Cole was Gettysburg’s second runner with a 90th-place time of 17:52.6. The Warriors placed 21st as a team.
South Western has had an outstanding season in coach Bruce Lee’s 37th and final year at the helm. The Mustangs placed 11th, and junior Shernel Singh ran the best race of his career with a state-qualifying 15th-place effort (16:39.6). Twin brother Shernan was 31st in 17:00.9.
District 3 Boys’
Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
Class 1A
Team: (Top 2 to states): 1.Trinity 40, 2.Tulpehocken 41, 3.York Catholic 82, 4.Kutztown 83, 5.Delone Catholic 119, 6.Fairfield 157, 7.Camp Hill 174.
Individual
(64 runners – top 10 plus Times Area.
Top 10 not on top 2 teams to states)
1.Jasper Burd (Tr) 16:46.4, 2.Mosley Driscoll (YC) 17:17.4, 3.Ethan Guss (Tulp) 17:43.6, 4.Isaac Burd (Tr) 17:51.0, 5.James Volk (YC) 17:51.6, 6.Jayden Manbeck (Tulp) 17:56.5, 7.David Bednarczyk (Tulp) 18:00.6, 8.Connor Pushart (Tr) 18:02.0, 9.Jack Kornfeind (K) 18:07.3, 10.Allen Ebersole (Tulp) 18:14.2…14.Liam Allen (DC) 18:27.1, 20.Aden Davis (DC) 18:50.9, 21.Gabe Schubring, (F) 18:53.0, 24.Ryan Young (DC) 19:17.1, 27.Camron Wiles (F) 19:35.4, 33.Vincent Malpica (F) 19:51.0, 34.Jack Goedecker (DC) 20:02.3, 37.Peter Baugher (DC) 20:10.9, 42.Jeremy Deal (DC) 20:37.2, 47.Matthew Turner (F) 20:57.5, 52.Joey Caitlin (DC) 21:09.5, 55.Matthias Sacco (F) 21:41.3.
2A
Team (Top 3 teams to states): 1.Lampeter-Strasburg 53, 2.Greencastle-Antrim 67, 3.Susquehannock 109, 4.Wyomissing 139, 5.Kennard-Dale 164, 6.Annville-Cleona 190, 7.Boiling Springs 237, 8.Conrad Weiser 247, 9.ELCO 280, 10.Donegal 285.
Individual
(153 runners – top 10 plus Times Area.
Top 15 not on top 3 teams to states)
1.Weber Long (GA) 15:45.9, 2.Colin Whitaker (LS) 15:58.7, 3.Matthew O’Brien (Sqhnk) 16:01.9, 4.Luke Seymour SchVal) 16:16.3, 5.Garrett Quinan (KD) 16:23.2, 5.Hayden Parks (GA) 16:36.1, 7.Matthew Nawn (Hanover) 16:36.6, 8.Michael Singley (Sqnt) 16:50.7, 9.Ben Devine (LS) 16:51.6, 10.Aaron Grim (OleyV) 16:53.6…47.Peyton Small (Lit) 18:13.9, 60.Parker Sanders (BermSp) 18:29.6, 98.Kalani Krum (Big) 19:32.0, 138.Anthony Riedel (Lit) 20:31.8, 142.Jacob Simpson (BermSp) 20:52.9, 149.Ryan Durbin (BermSp) 21:31.9.
3A
Team (Top 4 teams to states): 1.Hempfield 154, 2.Manheim Twp 155, 3.York Suburban 177, 4.Hershey 199, 5.Carlisle 206, 6.Exeter 215, 7.Cedar Crest 227, 8.Cumberland Valley 230, 9.Mechanicsburg 259, 10.Central York 286, 11.South Western 315…21.Gettysburg 507.
Individual
(236 runners – top 10 plus Times Area.
Top 20 not on top 4 teams to states)
1.Aidan Hodge (Hemp) 15:58.9, 2.Ray Bondy (Car) 16:16:06.7, 3.Cole Adams (YS) 16:06.9, 4.Timothy Roden (CDauph) 16:16.6, 5.Dylan O’Shell (Her) 16:18.0, 6.Grant Kern (YS) 16:20.5, 7.Tyler Stevens (MT) 16:24.8, 8.Jordan Tiday (CV) 16:26.0, 9.Cole Perry (NE) 16:26.7, 10.Joseph Fahrney (Hemp) 16:30.8…15.Shernel Singh (SW) 16:39.6, 31.Shernan Singh (SW) 17:00.9, 49.Auden Day (Get) 17:20.1, 70.Evan Freil (SW) 17:35.5, 88.Braden McNeil (SW) 17:50.8, 90.Drew Cole (Get) 17:52.6, 95.Gavin Cole (Get) 17:54.6, 137.Tyler Austin (SW) 18:28.8, 139.Neil Price (NOx) 18:31.2, 156.Ben Bouselli (SW) 18:46.2, 162.Ryan Clayton (Get) 18:49.5, 174.Colin Arnold (Get) 19:03.6, 175.Allen Divel (SW) 19:04.1, 176.Calvin Lang (Get) 19:04.6, 181.Joseph Salazar (NOx) 19:08.0, 227.Joe Flaherty (Get) 20:14.
