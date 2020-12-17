Ol’ Blue is probably due for a new dog license and the 2021 tags are on sale.
All dogs older than three months old are required to be licensed and it must be purchased before Dec. 31.
Dog licenses are a gift of security for Fido and his ticket home should he ever get lost.
The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the dog is not spayed or neutered.
Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo.
Discounts are available for qualifying older adult people and people with disabilities.
With licensing dollar, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is able to check Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensure the health and wellbeing of the dogs that spend their lives there.
The Bureau can also investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and bad actors, monitor dangerous dogs, and investigate dog bites, and reunite licensed lost dogs with their families and help unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.
Dog licenses are available for purchase through county treasurers.
In the crunch of COVID, dog owners are encouraged to take advantage of contactless purchase options online or by mail.
For more info, visit www.licenseyourdogpa.gov.
“If you love your dog, license your dog,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding says. “It’s quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”
For more on Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov
MORE PHEASANTS GOING FLYING
More cockbirds are heading for cover on Pennsylvania hunting grounds.
The seventh and final pheasant releases of 2020 are scheduled for Dec. 22 and 23. More than 10 percent of the pheasants allocated for release in 2020 are stocked during these late-season releases. Statewide, more than 23,000 pheasants will be stocked for the late season.
Pheasant hunting is open statewide, and the birds may be hunted on the days of the releases, as well as on Dec. 24. Hunting is closed on Christmas but reopens on Dec. 26 and runs through Feb. 27.
Hunters pursuing pheasants need a pheasant permit in addition to their general license. For adults and non-exempted senior hunters, the permit costs $26.90. For junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17, the permit is free. Senior lifetime license-buyers who bought their lifetime hunting or combination licenses prior to May 13, 2017 are exempt from the permit requirement.
Statewide in 2020, more than 218,000 pheasants were allocated for release. To learn more about pheasant releases and the tracts on which pheasants are stocked, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
SNAPSHOTS
• The Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania are offering a Dave Grove Challenge coin, to support the Jr. Warden Camp in WCO Grove’s name. The $10 coin was created to mark the 10th anniversary of WCO Grove’s death in the line of duty. The coin shows the WCO badge with Grove’s badge number on one side and the thin green line and his radio number on the other. To see it or get one, visit www.pawco.org and then select SHOP.
• Coming in mid-January is a new and improved Pennsylvania Automated License System (PALS) for purchase of licenses and other necessary outdoors items, and hunters and anglers are going to love it. Stay tuned!
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
