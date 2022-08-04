BRAVES
Hagerstown’s Andrew Mathias connects for a hit during a playoff game last week in Biglerville. On Thursday, Mathias collected three hits and drove in two runs to help the Braves down Cashtown, 8-0, in the opening game of the South Penn League championship series. (Darryl W/heeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl W/heeler/Gettysburg Times

Trailing by three runs with two on and two out in the top of the third inning, Cashtown’s Tyler Reinert belted a ball to deep left field that appeared to have a chance to be a home run. Hagerstown’s Jarrett Biesecker hopped on his horse, however, and tracked it down to end the inning.

Hagerstown took off from there and downed the Pirates, 8-0, in a 5 1/2 inning affair in Game 1 of the South Penn League championship series Thursday evening at North Hagerstown High School.

