Trailing by three runs with two on and two out in the top of the third inning, Cashtown’s Tyler Reinert belted a ball to deep left field that appeared to have a chance to be a home run. Hagerstown’s Jarrett Biesecker hopped on his horse, however, and tracked it down to end the inning.
Hagerstown took off from there and downed the Pirates, 8-0, in a 5 1/2 inning affair in Game 1 of the South Penn League championship series Thursday evening at North Hagerstown High School.
“We hit the ball hard and well, but it was at people or they made nice plays to get us out,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman. “We were able to square the ball up quite a few times, but we didn’t have any luck tonight.”
Things started promisingly for the Bucs as Zach Ketterman drew a leadoff walk to begin the game and promptly stole second. A D.J. Cool sac bunt moved Ketterman to third, but he was stranded there when Braves’ starter Wyatt Freeman induced a short flyout to right from Reinert and fanned Chase King to get out of danger.
Hagerstown (35-0-1) pocketed a single run in the bottom of the first when Justin Lewis blasted a double to deep left with one down and came around to score on Andrew Mathias’ RBI single on a line drive to center.
The hosts added two more in the second when Corey Jamison connected for a two-run round tripper to a right-center on a 1-1 offering from Cashtown starter Anthony Lippy.
Lippy worked around a leadoff single in the third to keep Cashtown within striking distance, before the roof fell in during the bottom of the fourth.
A Ryan Talbert triple began the inning and he came home on Biesecker’s RBI groundout for the second out of the inning.
However, Lewis then doubled home Jamison, Mathias’ two-bagger scored Lewis, and a Peyton Mason knock chased home Mathias before Ketterman came to the mound to relieve Lippy of the ball.
Lippy worked 3.2 innings and allowed eight runs, seven earned on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
“We know exactly how good of a pitcher that Lippy is,” Lewis, Hagerstown’s player-manager said. “He throws a ton of strikes, so we went up there looking to be aggressive and attack.”
Cashtown (30-7-1) was hitless against Freeman until Zach Koons’ single with one down in the fifth, and Zach Ketterman followed with another single.
Freeman retired the next two hitters to keep the shutout intact, finishing his night on the hill with five scoreless frames. He yielded two hits with three punchouts and four free passes.
“Wyatt executed well when he needed to,” Lewis said. “He didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he made pitches when he had to.”
Mathias had three knocks and swiped two bags to lead the Bravos’ offense, while Lewis had two hits — both doubles — and Talbert had two hits and scored twice.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Saturday at Cashtown at 1 p.m.
“We had some chances that we didn’t cash in on tonight and that can’t happen if we’re gonna have a chance to win this series,” Ketterman said. “Hopefully we get a few bounces on Saturday.”
Hagerstown 120 50x — 8 9 0
Anthony Lippy, Aden Juelich and Dylan Ed; Wyatt Freeman, Maddux Grove (6) and Maddox Brooks. SO-BB: Lippy 4-1, Juelich 0-1; Freeman 3-4, Grove 0-0. W-Freeman. L-Lippy. 2B: H-Justin Lewis 2, Andrew Mathias. 3B: H-Ryan Talbert. HR: H-Corey Jamison.
